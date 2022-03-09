Kalpi (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Kalpi (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Kalpi Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Ku. Narendra Pal Singh. The Kalpi seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Kalpi ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

Assembly election 2017 won by Kalpi candidate of from Ku. Narendra Pal Singh Uttar Pradesh. Kalpi Election Result 2017

kalpi Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ku. Narendra Pal Singh BJP 1 Graduate 64 Rs 1,23,01,736 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 3,24,567 ~ 3 Lacs+ Anjani Swatantra Jantaraj Party 0 8th Pass 37 Rs 65,99,000 ~ 65 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Balgovind IND 0 12th Pass 44 Rs 10,12,00,000 ~ 10 Crore+ / Rs 2,00,00,000 ~ 2 Crore+ Chhote Singh BSP 1 Graduate 46 Rs 2,16,07,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 25,00,000 ~ 25 Lacs+ Jasram Singh IND 0 12th Pass 45 Rs 92,000 ~ 92 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Nitesh Kumar Jan Adhikar Party (Loktantrik) 0 Post Graduate 33 Rs 49,20,053 ~ 49 Lacs+ / Rs 4,00,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Rahul Sharma RLD 2 Graduate Professional 30 Rs 4,48,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Raja Rudravan Singh Sarv Sambhaav Party 0 12th Pass 32 Rs 10,33,000 ~ 10 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shiv Veer Singh CPI(ML)(L) 0 Graduate Professional 43 Rs 1,34,804 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Uma Kanti INC 0 Literate 50 Rs 43,97,000 ~ 43 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Kalpi candidate of from Uma Kanti Uttar Pradesh. Kalpi Election Result 2012

kalpi Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Uma Kanti INC 0 Literate 45 Rs 42,74,622 ~ 42 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Amar Singh BC 2 10th Pass 38 Rs 31,95,000 ~ 31 Lacs+ / Rs 2,30,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Bablu IND 0 8th Pass 37 Rs 4,02,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Bhagwan Das Tiwari MD 0 Graduate Professional 62 Rs 95,18,444 ~ 95 Lacs+ / Rs 7,50,327 ~ 7 Lacs+ Ch.vishnu Pal Singh SP 2 Graduate 50 Rs 1,59,12,098 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 13,23,742 ~ 13 Lacs+ Dr.arun Kumar JD(U) 1 Post Graduate 52 Rs 90,90,944 ~ 90 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Jerakhan PMSP 0 8th Pass 59 Rs 6,23,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kaloo Ram NLP 0 10th Pass 40 Rs 16,75,192 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Meena RSMD 0 Literate 37 Rs 9,90,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pradeep Kumar IND 1 Graduate 25 Rs 2,12,409 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rahis Khan IPP 0 8th Pass 39 Rs 5,79,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramesh Singh Sengar CPI(ML)(L) 0 Graduate Professional 51 Rs 7,65,597 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Razo UPRP 0 Literate 40 Rs 3,73,084 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shailendra Singh Rajput LJP 0 10th Pass 47 Rs 9,48,416 ~ 9 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Subodh Kumar Tiwari RLM 5 10th Pass 45 Rs 70,19,771 ~ 70 Lacs+ / Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Sudhir Kumar Dixit RVLP 0 Graduate 45 Rs 5,60,500 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 14,66,654 ~ 14 Lacs+ Swatantra Dev BJP 0 Graduate 48 Rs 45,35,298 ~ 45 Lacs+ / Rs 55,000 ~ 55 Thou+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

