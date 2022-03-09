Kaladhungi (Uttarakhand) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Kaladhungi (Uttarakhand) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttarakhand has 70 Assembly seats. The Uttarakhand Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Kaladhungi Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Bansidhar Bhagat. The Kaladhungi seat is one of the 70 assembly constituencies in the Uttarakhand

Kaladhungi ( Uttarakhand ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

kaladhungi Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Banshidhar Bhagat BJP 0 8th Pass 70 Rs 3,04,48,906 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Bhagwan Singh IND 0 10th Pass 52 Rs 38,55,000 ~ 38 Lacs+ / Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Chandra Shekhar Tewari IND 0 Graduate Professional 53 Rs 1,63,91,970 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Jagat Singh Rawat IND 0 Post Graduate 67 Rs 1,25,70,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Mahesh Chandra INC 0 Graduate 62 Rs 13,51,52,000 ~ 13 Crore+ / Rs 1,05,00,000 ~ 1 Crore+ Manju Tiwari AAP 0 12th Pass 57 Rs 4,46,38,425 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 33,76,000 ~ 33 Lacs+ Mohan Kandpal UKD 0 Post Graduate 44 Rs 7,37,348 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 8,73,048 ~ 8 Lacs+ Prakash Chandra Uttarakhand Parivartan Party 0 Post Graduate 51 Rs 7,33,500 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajendra Kumar Waliya SP 0 5th Pass 63 Rs 48,03,953 ~ 48 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Suman Lata IND 0 12th Pass 34 Rs 1,31,910 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 39,012 ~ 39 Thou+ Sunder Lal Arya BSP 2 12th Pass 47 Rs 1,26,56,250 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 6,00,000 ~ 6 Lacs+

Assembly election 2017 won by Kaladhungi candidate of from Bansidhar Bhagat Uttarakhand. Kaladhungi Election Result 2017

kaladhungi Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Bansidhar Bhagat BJP 0 8th Pass 65 Rs 1,34,02,479 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Harendra Singh IND 0 Graduate 54 Rs 3,89,17,239 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Mahendra Kumar Chaudhary IND 0 Graduate 44 Rs 87,89,000 ~ 87 Lacs+ / Rs 2,80,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Mahesh Chandra IND 1 Graduate 57 Rs 3,13,84,813 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 3,05,611 ~ 3 Lacs+ Prakash Joshi INC 0 Graduate 46 Rs 1,03,29,726 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 61,32,190 ~ 61 Lacs+ Suman Lata IND 0 12th Pass 29 Rs 21,700 ~ 21 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Surendra Singh Nigaltiya UTTARAKHAND PARIVARTAN PARTY 0 10th Pass 60 Rs 56,54,553 ~ 56 Lacs+ / Rs 7,89,463 ~ 7 Lacs+ Suresh Dalakoti UKD 0 Doctorate 52 Rs 88,12,000 ~ 88 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Varun Pratap Singh Bhakuni BSP 0 Post Graduate 27 Rs 34,01,112 ~ 34 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

In the 2017 Assembly elections, voters in Uttarakhand gave overwhelming support to the BJP. With 57 or over 80 per cent of the total 70 seats, the BJP registered a comprehensive victory in Uttarakhand, which saw seven chief ministers since 2000 and no majority for any single party after 2002. If the BJP banked on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name, the Congress in Uttarakhand had Rawat as its leader.

Although the Congress finished with a tally of only 11 seats — its worst ever defeat since the hill state was carved out of Uttar Pradesh in 2000 — its chief minister Harish Rawat lost from both the seats he contested.

The percentage of female voters in the 2017 Assembly elections was higher than male voters. Yet, the state elected just five women — Mamta Rakesh (Bhagwanpur), Meena Gangola (Gangolihat), Indira Hridayesh (Haldwani), Rekha Arya (Someshwar), Ritu Khanduri (Yamkeshwar).

Assembly election 2012 won by Kaladhungi candidate of from Banshidhar Bhagat Uttarakhand. Kaladhungi Election Result 2012

kaladhungi Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Banshidhar Bhagat BJP 0 8th Pass 60 Rs 73,02,728 ~ 73 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Bhoopendra Singh "bhai Ji" IND 0 12th Pass 35 Rs 32,84,370 ~ 32 Lacs+ / Rs 4,21,266 ~ 4 Lacs+ Diwan Singh BSP 0 Post Graduate 46 Rs 1,56,64,482 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 6,72,202 ~ 6 Lacs+ Fidhaurrehman AITC 0 5th Pass 26 Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Janardan Pant IND 0 Post Graduate 70 Rs 32,33,535 ~ 32 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mahesh Sharma IND 3 Graduate 52 Rs 1,36,60,591 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 22,30,512 ~ 22 Lacs+ Narayan Singh Jantawal UKDP 0 Doctorate 51 Rs 45,53,217 ~ 45 Lacs+ / Rs 1,70,931 ~ 1 Lacs+ Prakash Joshi INC 0 Graduate 41 Rs 58,57,301 ~ 58 Lacs+ / Rs 12,18,185 ~ 12 Lacs+ Surendra Singh Nigaltiya UtRM 0 10th Pass 54 Rs 27,70,000 ~ 27 Lacs+ / Rs 3,292 ~ 3 Thou+ Umesh Sharma SP 0 12th Pass 32 Rs 1,38,300 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Veer Singh IND 0 Illiterate 60 Nil / Rs 0 ~

While BJP managed to win 31 seats in Uttarakhand in 2012, the Congress won 32 and with the support of BSP’s 3 candidates, it formed the government in 2012.

Kaladhungi Constituency is one of the 70 assembly constituencies in Uttarakhand state. Get all the latest updates and news from Kaladhungi Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Kaladhungi Assembly is also given here.