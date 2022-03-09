Kakching (Manipur) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Kakching (Manipur) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Manipur has 60 Assembly seats. The Manipur Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Kakching Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Mayanglambam Rameshwar Singh. The Kakching seat is one of the 60 assembly constituencies in the Manipur

kakching Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Kshetrimayum Kennedy Singh INC 0 Post Graduate 48 Rs 1,03,75,610 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 2,51,445 ~ 2 Lacs+ Mayanglambam Rameshwar Singh NPP 0 Post Graduate 53 Rs 5,08,60,254 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 52,90,815 ~ 52 Lacs+ Naorem Nabachandra Singh JD(U) 0 Post Graduate 58 Rs 2,58,28,254 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Yengkhom Nilachandra Singh NCP 0 Graduate Professional 61 Rs 1,74,17,562 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Yengkhom Roma Devi CPI 0 Graduate 51 Rs 1,51,00,717 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Yengkhom Surchandra Singh BJP 0 Post Graduate 70 Rs 3,05,36,216 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 3,39,790 ~ 3 Lacs+

kakching Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Mayanglambam Rameshwar Singh BJP 1 Post Graduate 48 Rs 6,19,87,066 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 2,17,21,536 ~ 2 Crore+ Naorem Achouba CPI 0 Graduate 63 Rs 38,51,208 ~ 38 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Yengkhom Surchandra Singh INC 0 Post Graduate 65 Rs 55,92,207 ~ 55 Lacs+ / Rs 10,00,000 ~ 10 Lacs+

The 2017 Assembly polls in Manipur marked a crucial moment in the shift in power dynamics in the northeast. Once considered a Congress stronghold, the region started witnessing a saffron surge with BJP’s victory in Assam in 2016. Just a year later, though Congress emerged as the single largest party in the Manipur polls, winning 28 seats in the 60-member Assembly, it failed to form a government.

BJP, which won 21 seats, came to power by stitching together an alliance with Conrad Sangma’s National People’s Party and Nagaland’s Naga People’s Front, that had won four seats each.

With the poll results leading to a hung House, the scales in the battle for supremacy were delicately balanced. The final ending was not without controversy—though Congress had emerged as the single largest party, Governor Najma Heptulla called the BJP-led alliance to form the government.

The results also marked the end of the Okram Ibobi Singh-led Congress government. Though Singh, who had been the CM for 15 years, lost the larger battle, he won from the Thoubal seat. Rights activist Irom Sharmila, who had contested against Singh, secured only 90 votes. BJP’s N Biren Singh, who was a former minister in the Congress government, went on to take oath as the CM.

kakching Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Y. Surachandra INC 0 Post Graduate 60 Rs 29,90,609 ~ 29 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ N. Achouba CPI 0 Graduate 62 Rs 25,95,280 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Congress had won 42 seats. Okram Ibobi Singh led the party to a resounding victory with the Congress winning 42 seats out of 60 that increased to 47 when the Manipur State Congress Party merged with the Congress.

