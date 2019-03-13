Kakade-CM Fadnavis meet deepens Congress leaders’ suspicions against him

A meeting between Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Kakade in Mumbai on Monday, a day after the latter declared that he would be joining the Congress soon, has raised doubts about Kakade’s future political plans and made local Congress leaders question his “trustworthiness”.

Kakade was elected to the Rajya Sabha as an independent candidate but later forged a connection with the BJP and even campaigned for the party in the state assembly and Pune civic elections. He played a major role in helping the BJP come to power in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) , but was not accepted by the city unit of the party.

On Sunday, Kakade had declared that he would be joining the Congress and said, “I am joining Congress and would take up any responsibility that the party high command entrusts me with”. His name had even cropped up as a probable Congress candidate for the Pune Lok Sabha seat.

City Congress leaders had not taken too kindly to Kakade’s decision to join the party, as they were keen that the party not field an “outsider” from the Pune seat. Kakade said Fadnavis was a “friend” and he had met the CM to apprise him of his decision to join the Congress. “The CM is my friend… I met him to communicate my decision to join the Congress. I stand by my announcement to join the Congress,” said Kakade, adding that his friendship with Fadnavis would continue irrespective of the party he joins.

Local Congress leaders, however, seemed unwilling to accept Kakade’s version of the events. “We have informed the party leaders that Kakade is not trustworthy and his meeting with the chief minister is ample proof of it,” said one of them.

He said the party high command would take the issue seriously after Sujay Vikhe-Patil, son of senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in state assembly Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, joined the BJP on Tuesday, leaving Congress and NCP red-faced. “The party will not take any chances now…,” said the leader.

The seat is a crucial one for the Congress as it usually contests only three seats in western Maharashtra, and had lost the Pune seat to BJP in the 2014 Lok Sabha election. To maintain its political presence in Pune district and western Maharashtra, it is imperative for the party to win the Pune seat.