Kaiserganj (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Kaiserganj (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Kaiserganj Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Mukut Bihari. The Kaiserganj seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

kaiserganj Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Anand Kumar SP 0 Graduate Professional 54 Rs 1,61,09,346 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Babu Lal IND 0 8th Pass 52 Rs 16,98,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Baqaullah BSP 0 Graduate Professional 58 Rs 31,51,36,123 ~ 31 Crore+ / Rs 7,94,47,133 ~ 7 Crore+ Gaurav Verma BJP 0 Post Graduate 43 Rs 2,79,31,307 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Geeta Devi INC 0 Literate 52 Rs 4,53,36,835 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 48,17,284 ~ 48 Lacs+ Hajratdeen Ansari Jansatta Dal Loktantrik 0 Literate 60 Rs 65,63,364 ~ 65 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Harishchandra Vishwakarma Moulik Adhikar Party 1 Graduate Professional 55 Rs 41,44,500 ~ 41 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Lalli Ram IND 0 10th Pass 42 Rs 12,05,200 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 29,000 ~ 29 Thou+ Mo Bilal Ansari All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 0 Post Graduate 41 Rs 1,36,01,713 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohd. Salman AAP 0 Graduate Professional 55 Rs 27,13,768 ~ 27 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mohmmad Aslam SDPI 1 Post Graduate 47 Rs 94,000 ~ 94 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Munni IND 0 Literate 44 Rs 25,63,000 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Srikant Gupta Rashtriya Bhagidari Party 0 Post Graduate 69 Rs 6,53,88,000 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 14,00,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ Vinod Kumar IND 0 Graduate 42 Rs 80,700 ~ 80 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~

kaiserganj Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Mukut Bihari BJP 0 Graduate Professional 69 Rs 2,05,88,659 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Danish Jameel All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 0 Graduate Professional 40 Rs 15,45,734 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Harish Chandra Vishwakarma Moulik Adhikar Party 0 12th Pass 50 Rs 23,15,500 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Prasad IND 0 Literate 36 Rs 2,02,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Raj Bahadur RLD 0 Graduate Professional 33 Rs 1,21,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramtej SP 3 Graduate 71 Rs 36,68,000 ~ 36 Lacs+ / Rs 4,00,000 ~ 4 Lacs+

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

kaiserganj Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Mukut Bihari BJP 0 Graduate Professional 64 Rs 1,57,15,145 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 1,90,460 ~ 1 Lacs+ Khalid Khan BSP 3 Post Graduate 48 Rs 76,81,585 ~ 76 Lacs+ / Rs 4,24,488 ~ 4 Lacs+ Mohd.yunus Saleem Alias Babu Khan IND 0 12th Pass 41 Rs 65,59,395 ~ 65 Lacs+ / Rs 4,00,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Navi Ahmad Qureshi IND 0 Literate 36 Rs 25,000 ~ 25 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Prithviraj Gautam RSBP 0 Graduate 33 Rs 21,05,000 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Tej SP 2 Graduate Professional 66 Rs 72,88,999 ~ 72 Lacs+ / Rs 7,88,999 ~ 7 Lacs+ Ranveer Singh PECP 0 12th Pass 43 Rs 1,10,26,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 2,61,760 ~ 2 Lacs+ Roshan Lal IND 3 12th Pass 28 Rs 2,21,950 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sailendra Kumar Singh AITC 0 Post Graduate 57 Rs 70,75,301 ~ 70 Lacs+ / Rs 4,50,373 ~ 4 Lacs+ Sayyub Ali INC 0 8th Pass 48 Rs 54,23,609 ~ 54 Lacs+ / Rs 3,04,096 ~ 3 Lacs+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

