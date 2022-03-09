Kairana (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Kairana (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Kairana Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by SP candidate Nahid Hasan. The Kairana seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Kairana ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

kairana Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Akhlak INC 0 Literate 50 Rs 2,01,16,500 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 2,50,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Devi Singh Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) 0 12th Pass 25 Rs 5,02,500 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Harun Ali IND 0 Literate 47 Rs 2,02,40,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 2,50,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Israr IND 3 Literate 38 Rs 90,000 ~ 90 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Mriganka Singh BJP 1 Post Graduate 62 Rs 5,76,50,096 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Nahid Hasan SP 16 Graduate Professional 34 Rs 3,14,22,232 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajendera BSP 0 8th Pass 57 Rs 69,22,241 ~ 69 Lacs+ / Rs 22,70,000 ~ 22 Lacs+ Sethpal IND 0 8th Pass 54 Rs 1,46,62,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Smt. Sangeeta AAP 0 5th Pass 37 Rs 14,31,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vijay Kumar IND 0 10th Pass 41 Rs 2,72,72,592 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Kairana candidate of from Nahid Hasan Uttar Pradesh. Kairana Election Result 2017

kairana Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Nahid Hasan SP 3 Graduate Professional 29 Rs 3,00,82,127 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Anil Kumar RLD 0 12th Pass 54 Rs 10,69,49,363 ~ 10 Crore+ / Rs 6,00,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Dharmveer IND 0 Literate 41 Rs 2,63,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Diwakar Deshwal BSP 0 Graduate Professional 29 Rs 13,59,419 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 11,50,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ Maseehulla All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen 0 Literate 40 Rs 5,39,087 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mriganka Singh BJP 0 Post Graduate 57 Rs 2,90,47,652 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 82,00,000 ~ 82 Lacs+ Sahendra Pal Bhartiya Vanchitsamaj Party 0 Literate 38 Rs 3,81,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Sandeep Bahujan Mukti Party 0 Graduate 28 Rs 57,000 ~ 57 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Sarfaraj Khan Lok Dal 7 8th Pass 49 Rs 1,48,92,276 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Sethpal IND 0 8th Pass 49 Rs 1,41,60,792 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 6,00,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ Vinod Kumar IND 0 Illiterate 50 Rs 2,00,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Kairana candidate of from Hukum Singh Uttar Pradesh. Kairana Election Result 2012

kairana Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Hukum Singh BJP 1 Graduate Professional 73 Rs 2,69,23,823 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 29,26,671 ~ 29 Lacs+ (mo.) Akram Chouhan IND 0 Graduate 27 Rs 23,05,300 ~ 23 Lacs+ / Rs 1,259 ~ 1 Thou+ Abdul Aziz IND 1 12th Pass 60 Rs 94,83,500 ~ 94 Lacs+ / Rs 5,76,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ Anwar Hasan BSP 1 10th Pass 40 Rs 1,10,28,810 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 4,70,423 ~ 4 Lacs+ Firoj Khan LD 5 5th Pass 42 Rs 24,83,000 ~ 24 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Gurdeep JD(U) 0 8th Pass 32 Rs 49,36,750 ~ 49 Lacs+ / Rs 1,13,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Mo. Ayyub Jang SP 2 Graduate Professional 52 Rs 2,00,89,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 14,30,000 ~ 14 Lacs+ Neeraj Kumar IND 0 12th Pass 39 Rs 3,67,239 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 91,128 ~ 91 Thou+ Radha BhVSP 0 5th Pass 31 Rs 8,09,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Tejpal IND 0 Literate 51 Rs 53,76,805 ~ 53 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ugar Singh IND 0 Post Graduate 64 Rs 5,15,403 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Yakub PECP 0 8th Pass 39 Rs 15,03,000 ~ 15 Lacs+ / Rs 5,00,000 ~ 5 Lacs+

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

