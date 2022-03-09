Kaimganj (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Kaimganj (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Kaimganj (sc) Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Amar Singh. The Kaimganj (sc) seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Kaimganj Sc ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

kaimganj (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Arun Kumar Jan Adhikar Party 0 Post Graduate 39 Rs 18,92,000 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dr. Surabhi Apna Dal (Soneylal) 0 Graduate Professional 37 Rs 8,07,32,601 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 17,70,000 ~ 17 Lacs+ Durga Prasad BSP 0 12th Pass 64 Rs 2,30,30,504 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 9,00,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ Lakshmi IND 0 8th Pass 34 Rs 20,89,935 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 30,000 ~ 30 Thou+ Prashant Kumar AAP 0 Graduate 36 Rs 58,00,000 ~ 58 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sarvesh Ambedkar SP 1 12th Pass 54 Rs 1,35,90,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Shakuntala INC 0 Graduate 49 Rs 4,41,52,046 ~ 4 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Kaimganj Sc candidate of from Amar Singh Uttar Pradesh. Kaimganj (sc) Election Result 2017

kaimganj (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Amar Singh BJP 0 10th Pass 72 Rs 26,64,630 ~ 26 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Comrade Harish Chandra Nagar CPI 0 8th Pass 52 Rs 4,21,500 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Dr. Surabhi SP 0 Graduate Professional 32 Rs 5,86,80,500 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 35,00,000 ~ 35 Lacs+ Maniram Jan Adhikar Manch 0 Post Graduate 62 Rs 35,19,456 ~ 35 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Nitin Anand IND 0 Graduate 33 Rs 6,50,296 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Nivash Bhartiya Shakti Chetna Party 0 8th Pass 39 Rs 7,14,653 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Swroop Gautam BSP 0 Post Graduate 63 Rs 7,13,63,614 ~ 7 Crore+ / Rs 2,04,35,377 ~ 2 Crore+ Vimla Devi IND 0 10th Pass 47 Rs 11,42,414 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Kaimganj Sc candidate of from Ajit Kumar Uttar Pradesh. Kaimganj (sc) Election Result 2012

kaimganj (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ajit Kumar SP 0 12th Pass 42 Rs 96,82,315 ~ 96 Lacs+ / Rs 2,12,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Ajay Pal IND 0 Post Graduate 43 Rs 7,25,000 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 16,059 ~ 16 Thou+ Amar Singh BJP 1 12th Pass 64 Rs 31,33,113 ~ 31 Lacs+ / Rs 1,45,990 ~ 1 Lacs+ Amar Singh JD(U) 0 Illiterate 55 Rs 22,80,000 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 2,300 ~ 2 Thou+ Anurag BSP 0 Post Graduate 25 Rs 21,57,714 ~ 21 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Laxmi Rita RLM 0 5th Pass 48 Rs 8,71,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Maniram IND 0 5th Pass 40 Rs 4,93,897 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Pawan Kumar JKP 0 Post Graduate 34 Rs 25,07,000 ~ 25 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ram Vilas MD 0 Literate 57 Rs 31,78,000 ~ 31 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Raman Kumar Bhartiya Mahashakti Morcha 0 Literate 52 Rs 20,000 ~ 20 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Rambilas @ R.b.singh AITC 0 Graduate 42 Rs 26,73,398 ~ 26 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Reshma IND 0 8th Pass 51 Rs 3,06,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Sanket RKSP 0 Post Graduate 27 Rs 20,000 ~ 20 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Shakuntala Devi INC 0 12th Pass 39 Rs 1,29,81,771 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Vimala Devi IND 0 10th Pass 42 Rs 7,98,852 ~ 7 Lacs+ / Rs 76,000 ~ 76 Thou+ Yatyendra Kumar RASHTRIYA JANTA PARTY 0 10th Pass 49 Rs 27,55,662 ~ 27 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

