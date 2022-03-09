Kadipur (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Kadipur (sc) (Uttar Pradesh) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttar Pradesh has 403 Assembly seats. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Kadipur (sc) Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Rajesh Kumar Gautam. The Kadipur (sc) seat is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in the Uttar Pradesh

Kadipur Sc ( Uttar Pradesh ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

kadipur (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Bhagelu Ram SP 2 Graduate Professional 67 Rs 8,54,01,430 ~ 8 Crore+ / Rs 5,04,171 ~ 5 Lacs+ Dharmendra Kumar IND 0 Graduate 30 Rs 2,51,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Hari Lal IND 0 10th Pass 53 Rs 3,11,500 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Heera Lal BSP 0 Graduate 59 Rs 1,41,01,557 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Mukhram Aam Janta Party (India) 0 Graduate 34 Rs 97,95,430 ~ 97 Lacs+ / Rs 16,96,930 ~ 16 Lacs+ Niklesh Saroj INC 0 Post Graduate 32 Rs 18,81,000 ~ 18 Lacs+ / Rs 4,86,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Rajesh Kumar Gautam BJP 0 Post Graduate 45 Rs 2,55,00,040 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 27,56,100 ~ 27 Lacs+

Assembly election 2017 won by Kadipur Sc candidate of from Rajesh Kumar Gautam Uttar Pradesh. Kadipur (sc) Election Result 2017

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a landslide mandate in the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh and Yogi Adityanath became the Chief Minister of the state. With a highest ever share of seats in the state, the party and its alliance members won a combined total of 324 seats in the 403-seat Vidhan Sabha. This stunning victory saw the saffron party return to power after spending 14 years in the wilderness.

The BJP handed a crushing defeat to the SP-Congress combine which finished a distant second, winning just 57 seats. Mayawati’s BSP was reduced to just 19 seats, a far cry from the 80 it won in 2012. The saffron party had swept the western and central parts of the state.

This was the highest number of seats the party had ever won in the state, considering that this was only the second time it won with a comfortable majority. The last time it crossed the 2/3rd mark was in 1991, at the height of the Ram Janam Bhoomi movement, when it won 221 seats.

Assembly election 2012 won by Kadipur Sc candidate of from Ram Chandra Chaudhari Uttar Pradesh. Kadipur (sc) Election Result 2012

kadipur (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ram Chandra Chaudhari SP 1 Post Graduate 61 Rs 6,14,900 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Bhagelu Ram BSP 0 Graduate Professional 54 Rs 2,29,78,424 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 20,66,431 ~ 20 Lacs+ Brijesh Kumar IND 0 Graduate 32 Rs 6,50,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Chauthi BRPP 0 Literate 47 Nil / Rs 0 ~ Deosaran JKP 0 Post Graduate 48 Rs 6,29,100 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Durgawati CPM 0 5th Pass 42 Rs 44,014 ~ 44 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Hanuman Prasad Tyagi QED 0 Post Graduate 39 Rs 32,76,974 ~ 32 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Kashinath BJP 1 Graduate 58 Rs 43,01,670 ~ 43 Lacs+ / Rs 9,28,000 ~ 9 Lacs+ Om Prakash RLM 0 5th Pass 29 Rs 5,87,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajaram NCP 0 Literate 38 Rs 3,17,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 50,000 ~ 50 Thou+ Rajdeo Gautam ASP 1 Graduate 39 Rs 4,10,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajesh Kumar Gautam INC 0 Post Graduate 35 Rs 81,97,000 ~ 81 Lacs+ / Rs 25,00,000 ~ 25 Lacs+ Ram Kumar IND 0 Graduate 33 Rs 2,21,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Ramnayak IND 0 12th Pass 42 Rs 3,31,482 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Tulasi SMBHP 1 Illiterate 35 Rs 12,28,102 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Vasudev AD 0 8th Pass 53 Rs 13,77,400 ~ 13 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results saw the Samajwadi Party winning 224 seats, BSP managing 80 seats and BJP winning 47 seats. The Congress and RLD alliance won 28+9 seats.

Kadipur (sc) Constituency is one of the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh state. Get all the latest updates and news from <> Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Kadipur (sc) Assembly is also given here..