K Pawan Kalyan: Andhra’s new star on the block has Kapu anger with TDP going for him

RIDING on Kapu anger, actor-turned-politician K Pawan Kalyan’s Jana Sena Party (JSP) could end up upsetting the ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) plans in Andhra Pradesh. The younger brother of superstar K Chiranjeevi, and popularly known in the Telugu film industry as “power star”, 47-year-old Konidela Pawan Kalyan has announced he will contest all the 175 constituencies of the state in the Assembly elections set to be held with the Lok Sabha polls. The JSP has also tied up with the Left parties, which have a vote share of 1 per cent in the state.

While the JSP won’t win much, its candidates will split the votes of the TDP, and could thus end up helping the YSR Congress Party. In the 2014 Assembly elections, Pawan, who hails from the powerful Kapu community, that numbers around 28 per cent in Andhra, had campaigned on behalf of the TDP-BJP alliance.

He had not launched the JSP then. But the main reason for the Kapus voting for the TDP was TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s promise of reservations for the community, and of inclusion in the Backward Classes list, which the TDP government is only now trying to fulfill.

In his campaign speeches, Pawan emphasises that the TDP won in 2014 because of his support. On February 26, speaking at Kurnool, he said, “They are saying that the JanaSena won’t get any votes. So why are you scared of us? In the 2009 elections, TDP candidates had lost their deposits, but in 2014, how did the TDP win? We voted for you and filled the gap of 12.5 per cent votes deficit.”

Once a friend of the BJP, Pawan also attacks the BJP now. “Is patriotism the monopoly of the BJP alone?… The very test of my patriotism is how to stop corruption, factionalism and rowdyism,” he says. Promising a “transparent and people-friendly government”, Pawan cites “selfless BSP leader Kanshi Ram, who wore footwear made of tyre rubber” as his ideal.

JSP political secretary Hari Prasad said the party has emerged as the alternative to the TDP and YSRCP. “Youth and women prefer the JSP. It is incorrect to say that it is a Kapu party. Our party is for everyone. All communities, including Muslims and Kammas, occupy important positions.”

While the JSP has been alleging intimidation by TDP members and assaults by YSRCP cadre because of its “growing strength”, Pawan refrains from directly attacking Naidu or Y S Jaganmohan Reddy, leading to speculation about possible post-poll alliances.

Dr K Satya Prasad, who had helped K Chiranjeevi set up the Praja Rajyam Party in August 2008, said where Chiranjeevi failed, Pawan may succeed. “There is a lot of discontent among the Kapus. If Pawan successfully projects himself as the future chief minister, the Kapus will go with him,” he said.

Although the Andhra Assembly had passed a resolution in December 2017 to give 5 per cent quota to Kapus, it remained on paper as the proposed quota breached the 50 per cent ceiling set by the court. Realising the Kapu anger over this, the Andhra government has now allocated 5 per cent quota to them from the 10 per cent reservation for Economically Weaker Sections cleared by the Centre.

Kapus are in a majority in East and West Godavari districts, and in substantial numbers in Krishna district and Rayalaseema. In Andhra Pradesh traditionally, whoever has swept the two Godavari districts has formed the government. In the 2014 elections, the TDP had won 12 of the 19 Assembly constituencies in East Godavari and made a clean sweep in West Godavari, winning 14 of the 15 seats. Ally BJP had won the remaining seat.

But while Pawan has been attracting huge crowds, as much due to his stardom, it is doubtful how much of that would translate into votes given the lack of a basic party structure. “There are no Jana Sena committees at the village, mandal or district level. Everyone is a Jana Sena leader and everyone issues media statements,” an analyst said.