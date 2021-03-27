K M Abhijith: One of the youngest faces in Kerala race

Congress candidate K M Abhijith is one of the youngest faces of Kerala assembly elections. The 26-year-old state president of Kerala Students’ Union, the student wing of Congress, has been fielded in Kozhikode North, a sitting seat of CPI (M). Abhijith is taking on CPI (M) candidate Thottathil Raveendran, a former mayor of Kozhikode, and BJP state general secretary M T Ramesh. The seat has been won by CPI (M)’s A Pradeep Kumar since 2006.

Elected as the state president of KSU in 2017, Abhijith has led several agitations against the present LDF regime. He is facing as many as 29 criminal cases, all registered in connection with student protests over the years.

A native of Kozhikode, Abhijith said, “The party as well as the UDF has reposed faith in me. My task is to wrest the seat for Congress and UDF. In the last five years, we KSU workers have stood for the causes of the students and youths. We had several agitations against this government policies, illegal appointments and illegal granting of marks in Universities.”