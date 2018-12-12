‘Superstitious’ KCR to take oath as Telangana CM at 1.34 pm tomorrow

A deeply superstitious man with immense faith in numerology, K Chandrashekhar Rao, who led the TRS to a massive win in the Telangana Assembly elections, will take oath as the chief minister of the state for a second term at 1.34 pm on Thursday. The ceremony will be held at Raj Bhavan and Governor ESL Narasimhan will administer him the oath of office.

Known for his penchant for Vastu and Astrology, KCR decided upon taking oath at 1.34 pm following advice from Laxmi Narayan Acharya, the chief priest of the Yadadri temple, who has cited the time as “auspicious”.

“Between 1.24 pm and 2.54 pm on December 13 is an auspicious time for KCR to be sworn in as the Telangana chief minister,” India Today quoted Acharya as saying. Rao will take the oath along with a colleague on Thursday.

This is not the first time that KCR has resorted to astrology for important government-related announcements. KCR had announced his decision to dissolve the Telangana Assembly eight months before the end of its term on September 6 as six happens to be his lucky number. On the same day, the TRS also released a list of 105 candidates, out of 119. Incidentally, the sum of the digits in 105 is also six.

Interestingly, the move has paid off and TRS is back in the state with a bigger mandate, winning 88 seats and a rise in its vote share from nearly 34 per cent last time to about 46.9 per cent. In 2016, KCR had moved to a new Rs 50 crore home in compliance with vastu.

KCR had also come under fire from BJP chief Amit Shah during campaigning for his superstitious beliefs. “Due to his superstitious beliefs, he has not gone to the secretariat for four and a half years. I don’t think KCR is capable of leading the state in the 21st century,” Shah had said.

On Wednesday, TRS legislators elected KCR their leader at a meeting held at the Telangana Bhavan, the TRS headquarters. Talking to reporters after the TRS legislature party meeting, Rao said he was likely to take oath as Chief Minister on Thursday.

“Would like to take oath tomorrow. It is a good time also. But it is possible only when the Election Commission publishes the Gazette. We will see what happens, by evening,” he said.

The gazette notification by the Election Commission constituting the new assembly was issued during the day. Rao said he alone may take oath or with two other colleagues and the ministry can be expanded after 5-6 days.