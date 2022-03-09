Jwalapur (sc) (Uttarakhand) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Jwalapur (sc) (Uttarakhand) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Uttarakhand has 70 Assembly seats. The Uttarakhand Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Jwalapur (sc) Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by BJP candidate Suresh Rathor . The Jwalapur (sc) seat is one of the 70 assembly constituencies in the Uttarakhand

jwalapur (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Er. Ravi Bahadur INC 2 Graduate Professional 38 Rs 12,73,014 ~ 12 Lacs+ / Rs 2,52,593 ~ 2 Lacs+ Goutam Loktantrik Janshakti Party 1 10th Pass 34 Rs 1,85,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Mamta Singh AAP 0 12th Pass 55 Rs 1,58,60,000 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 0 ~ Ravindra Kumar Nyaydharmsabha 0 Graduate 45 Rs 82,96,500 ~ 82 Lacs+ / Rs 5,22,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ S.P.Singh Engineer Aazad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) 0 Graduate Professional 61 Rs 5,43,25,031 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 2,29,323 ~ 2 Lacs+ Sanatan Sonker SP 0 Graduate 59 Rs 3,81,95,046 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 51,45,000 ~ 51 Lacs+ Shishpal Singh BSP 0 Post Graduate 56 Rs 2,32,67,000 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 31,00,000 ~ 31 Lacs+ Suresh Rathore BJP 1 Post Graduate 60 Rs 3,73,06,536 ~ 3 Crore+ / Rs 15,88,128 ~ 15 Lacs+

jwalapur (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Suresh Rathor BJP 0 Post Graduate 55 Rs 2,76,51,346 ~ 2 Crore+ / Rs 37,32,205 ~ 37 Lacs+ Arvind Kumar IND 0 Others 35 Rs 8,65,000 ~ 8 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Braj Rani IND 0 Graduate 46 Rs 5,51,12,378 ~ 5 Crore+ / Rs 4,55,01,055 ~ 4 Crore+ Madan Lal IND 0 Graduate 47 Rs 34,70,843 ~ 34 Lacs+ / Rs 2,50,000 ~ 2 Lacs+ Mulki Raj BSP 1 12th Pass 42 Rs 44,16,040 ~ 44 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Shish Pal Singh Urf S.p.singh Engineer INC 0 Post Graduate 56 Rs 6,50,61,403 ~ 6 Crore+ / Rs 16,00,000 ~ 16 Lacs+ Subhash Chanchal IND 0 Post Graduate 57 Rs 20,00,000 ~ 20 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

In the 2017 Assembly elections, voters in Uttarakhand gave overwhelming support to the BJP. With 57 or over 80 per cent of the total 70 seats, the BJP registered a comprehensive victory in Uttarakhand, which saw seven chief ministers since 2000 and no majority for any single party after 2002. If the BJP banked on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s name, the Congress in Uttarakhand had Rawat as its leader.

Although the Congress finished with a tally of only 11 seats — its worst ever defeat since the hill state was carved out of Uttar Pradesh in 2000 — its chief minister Harish Rawat lost from both the seats he contested.

The percentage of female voters in the 2017 Assembly elections was higher than male voters. Yet, the state elected just five women — Mamta Rakesh (Bhagwanpur), Meena Gangola (Gangolihat), Indira Hridayesh (Haldwani), Rekha Arya (Someshwar), Ritu Khanduri (Yamkeshwar).

Assembly election 2012 won by Jwalapur Sc candidate of from Chandra Shekhar Uttarakhand. Jwalapur (sc) Election Result 2012

jwalapur (sc) Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Chandra Shekhar BJP 0 8th Pass 70 Rs 1,82,09,929 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 5,66,785 ~ 5 Lacs+ Babu Ram IND 0 Literate 46 Rs 1,00,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Brijrani INC 0 Graduate 56 Rs 1,00,89,653 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 33,00,000 ~ 33 Lacs+ Jag Jeevan IND 0 10th Pass 32 Rs 29,01,000 ~ 29 Lacs+ / Rs 35,00,000 ~ 35 Lacs+ Kavita RLNP 0 5th Pass 36 Rs 22,15,000 ~ 22 Lacs+ / Rs 28,000 ~ 28 Thou+ Madanlal BSP 0 Graduate 42 Rs 40,66,419 ~ 40 Lacs+ / Rs 4,00,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ Pradeep Kumar SHS 0 8th Pass 26 Rs 4,02,000 ~ 4 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Rajan Rathore SP 0 Graduate Professional 33 Rs 6,40,000 ~ 6 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Raju Singh NCP 0 8th Pass 33 Rs 65,000 ~ 65 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Rekha Balmiki UtRM 0 Literate 47 Rs 55,000 ~ 55 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Seema Muslim League Kerala State Committee 0 Graduate Professional 29 Rs 48,000 ~ 48 Thou+ / Rs 0 ~ Subhash Chanchal IND 0 Post Graduate 0 Rs 41,20,000 ~ 41 Lacs+ / Rs 14,00,000 ~ 14 Lacs+

While BJP managed to win 31 seats in Uttarakhand in 2012, the Congress won 32 and with the support of BSP’s 3 candidates, it formed the government in 2012.

