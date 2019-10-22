Just one wheelchair at Kalka college with four polling booths

SENIOR CITIZENS who came to vote at Smt Aruna Asaf Ali Government PG College, Kalka, which housed at least four polling booths, were shocked to find just one wheelchair available. As a result, they had to take turns using it, which meant that when one senior citizen was taken inside the polling booth, another had to wait outside. NCC and NSS cadets deployed at the college escorted the senior citizens in and out of the booths.

Advertising

A booth general caters to a 1,000-odd voters, hence four would serve around 4,000.

Bhagwat Prasad Sharma, 87, of Old Bazar in Kalka, had to sit in his car for around 20 minutes as Lajwanti Devi, 82, was being wheeled back after casting her vote. Sanjay Sharma, son of Bhagwat Prasad Sharma, said, “I was stunned to learn that just one wheelchair was available in the college for senior citizens and disabled people. It is pathetic. The entire process took around one hour. There are several others like my father, who were in the line to avail the facility of wheelchair. Authorities should provide at least three wheelchairs at the college.” Later, Sanjay spoke to some polling officials about the problem.

While Bhagwat Sharma was not able to talk much due to his ailing health, Lajwanti Devi said, “I was offered the wheelchair as I entered the college in my son’s car. The arrangements were good.”

Advertising

NCC Cadets Vijay Kumar and Mukesh Kumar said, “They were given only one wheelchair. Though the process was smooth, there was a rush in the afternoon.”

A polling officer said, “The matter was in our knowledge. We increased the number of NCC/NSS cadets for ferrying the senior citizens.”

Voting was brisk in the morning, but slowed later. After 2 pm, it picked up speed again.