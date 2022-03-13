Just 2 days after results, AAP MLAs hit the ground running to keep poll promises

Soon after winnning elections, many AAP MLAs have started visiting their constituencies with promises to bring reforms in the infrastructure. Dr Baljeet Kaur, an ophthalmologist, who contested from Malaut constituency of Muktsar district, visited civil hospital Malaut on Saturday morning and found that the number of specialists were less in number than required.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

She said, “The hospital had only four specialists when they must have at least 10-12. It has only one emergency medical officer (EMO) against the minimum four due to which specialists have to work like EMOs as well. Many patients also complained that they are told to visit private practitioners but our focus is to improve health infrastructure and being a doctor I am personally interested in improving health services. So for the time being we will try to reorganise the staff as in many hospitals, the staff is more than required. They we will focus on recruiting more employees. After that, I will provide feedback of my area to the CM.” She added that the four regular specialists are an ENT specialist, pediatrician, anaesthetist and gynecologist while an orthopaedician comes once in a week.

Dr Baljit worked as an eye surgeon in Muktsar civil hospital before joining politics. She was popular for her record surgeries done in the area for which she was honoured four times.

Also Read | How AAP swept to victory in Punjab

Dr Baljeet, who also visited an empty hospital building made by DAV trust in Malaut which is lying non-operational, said that it can be turned into a charitable hospital. “I will seek help from the government to make it operational. So that the residents of the area can get affordable health care,” she said.

Not only Dr Baljeet, even Labh Singh Ugoke, the much talked about MLA who defeated former CM Charanjit Singh Channi also went to the civil hospital of Bhadaur on Saturday where he promised to get the faulty lift repaired. In addition to this even the 50 bedded hospital had only 35 beds and, hence, he assured to make it fully operational.

Also Read | 122 Punjab politicians lose security cover day after Bhagwant Mann meets DGP

Jagroop Singh Gill, MLA Bathinda Urban was at home only and many Bathinda residents came to meet him. Gill, however, focusing on his ‘aam aadmi’ image told many others that he himself will visit the areas to meet them and understand the works to be done in their areas. Gill remained municipal councillor for seven times on Congress ticket before joining AAP. His immediate focus will be to improve civic issues in the city.

So was the case of Rampura Phull MLA Balkar Sidhu who had a meeting with the Rampura Phull municipal council officers to focus on issues such as sewerage, water supply which are the basic needs of masses.

Also Read | As Punjab sweep gives wings to AAP hopes, Gujarat remains an uphill task

In Ludhiana, Madan Lal Bagga, newly elected MLA from Ludhiana North visited Buddah Nallah site. He said, “Water from Bahadurke sewerage treatment plant (STP) was being discharged into Buddah Nallah and I found it brackish, so I have got those samples tested. It seems that STP was non-functional and untreated sewage water was being thrown into buddah nallah to pollute it further. During the campaign I had come across many problems of the masses and hence I am out in the field to get these issues resolved.”