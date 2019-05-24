Joshi keeps fighting till night, still loses by over 3 lakh votes

Perhaps for Congress candidate Mohan Joshi it was his final chance to represent his city as a parliamentarian and he refused to budge till the last vote was counted. Even as the day drew to a close, the counting of votes that commenced at 8 am for the Pune parliamentary constituency was underway till late in the night.

It was a long day at the counting centre at Koregaon Park for the Congress leaders where they picked on several “faults” in the EVMs and demanded that the result of each round of counting with the tabulation of data and signatures of the concerned election officers be declared before the counting could begin in other rounds. By 12 noon, Pune constituency had yet to declare the third round of counting of votes.

Joshi, whose day started with taking blessings from the Kasba Ganapati and Swami Samarth, was hopeful despite the initial rounds showed him trailing behind the BJP candidate, Girish Bapat. “I will remain at the centre till late and verify the VVPAT votes,” he said. Throughout the day, Joshi and other leaders raised various objections. “At one of the assembly segments, the closing time of one of the EVM showed 5.40 pm when actually the timing given by the EC is 6 pm” Joshi said.

Congress leaders, including Abhay Chhajed, Ramesh Bagwe, and Virendra Kirad, also claimed that the battery for one of the EVMs was at 99 per cent, when it should have been lower than that. They also raised issues related to the counting of votes in the Form 17 C. According to sources, it was one of the strategies by the Congress to delay the counting process and ensure that each and every vote is accounted for.

While 24 rounds of counting for Baramati constituency was completed by around 8.30 pm, only 17 rounds could be declared for Pune by 8 pm.

The Returning Officer for Pune , Naval Kishore Ram, however denied that there was a delay in the counting process.

“The Congress leaders have raised certain objections. However, these are frivolous. We are going by the procedure laid down by the ECI,” he said.

It was only after 11 pm, when the 20th round was declared, that Joshi finally left the counting centre. After the 22nd and final round of counting, Bapat took a lead of more than three lakh votes over Joshi. The votes declared after the 22nd round were: 6,31,875 for Bapat and 3,07,870 for Joshi. VBA’s Anil Jadhav emerged a distant third with 64,734 votes.