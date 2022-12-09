Jobs to pension to price rise pushed Congress ahead in Himachal

OVER THE past 37 years, the voters of Himachal Pradesh have never returned a government to power. On Thursday, tradition triumphed over ambition once again as the ruling BJP was voted out, despite rolling out a galaxy of national leaders led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi — a popular figure in the state who called it his “second home”. Instead, the Congress got a clean majority with 40 of 68 seats, leaving 25 for the BJP and three for Others, even though the party had received little support from its central leadership and was facing a crisis of leadership.

The margin was close in terms of vote share — less than one per cent separated Congress (43.9%) and the BJP (43%) — but the 15-seat gap proved decisive. While the BJP’s vote share fell from 48.8 per cent in the 2017 elections, the Congress marked a marginal gain from 42.7 per cent five years ago.

This time, several key factors worked against the BJP and in favour of the Congress — from concerns over price rise and unemployment, the threat of rebel candidates, and resentment over the new Agniveer scheme for military recruitment, to the Congress’ promise of reverting to the old pension scheme and its focus on micro issues.

Numbering over 2 lakh, state employees form a formidable vote bank in the hill state where the government has for long been the main job provider. According to political observers, they hold sway over around five per cent of votes. This time, they were unhappy with the BJP, led by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, for not responding to their demand for a return to the old pension scheme, given the rising cost of living.

The Congress was able to pick on this undercurrent. It was able to convince voters by pointing out that two Congress-ruled states, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, have already decided to implement the old scheme – and Jharkhand, too, where the party is part of the ruling alliance.

Besides, concerns among the electorate over unemployment escalated with the announcement of the Agniveer scheme. Following Covid’s impact on the tourism sector, there were rising murmurs across the state that the new scheme had deprived the youth of another assured career avenue.

Apart from Bihar and UP, Himachal was another state that had witnessed several protests against the scheme. In such an atmosphere, the state’s apple-growers were also upset that the state government had increased the surcharge on cartons, further squeezing their profits.

Another factor that contributed to the BJP’s defeat was the emergence of rebel candidates who upset the party’s calculations in at least three key seats where they contested as independents. They included K L Thakur (Nalagarh), Hoshyar Singh (Dehra) and, embarrassingly for the party, Ashish Kumar from Hamirpur, the stronghold of Union MoS Anurag Thakur. Several other rebels dented the party’s prospects in at least half-a-dozen other constituencies.

Finally, the ruling party was unable to project Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur as an effective administrator despite his reputation as a politician with a clean image. On the governance front, the state saw chief secretaries change every few months.

There were recruitment scandals, the most notable being the controversy surrounding jobs in the state police. The government’s image was also hit by the rollback of decisions — a case in point being the Shimla development plan, which ran afoul of the National Green Tribunal (NGT).