Job promises ‘fake’, ‘anywhere but here’ for UP migrant hub

Santosh Vishwakarma, 39, rests on a charpai outside his house as he keenly listens to election news on his phone. The loud voice of a TV anchor discussing the next phase of elections fills the air in Macchlishahar’s Meerpur village. However, Vishwakarma says, elections are not the reason he always keeps the phone next to him. It is in the expectation of a call from Mumbai, offering him a job.

Nearly every family in Jaunpur has a member who has either migrated to Maharashtra or Gujarat for work. Vishwakarma has been going for 10 years now, mostly doing work related to wood and furniture. His three brothers also work in Maharashtra.

Vishwakarma returned a few days back when he fell ill. “As soon as I get a call from my contractor that he has found some work, I will leave.”

Vishwakarma says it is not easy for him to leave behind his wife and two children, AGES. “If there were jobs here, I would never go, no one would. But I can’t afford to take them there. Leaving home is our destiny.”

In Mumbai, he generally lives on the site, to save on rent, and sends a portion of the Rs 7,000-Rs 10,000 a month he earns home. He didn’t return through the first Covid lockdown, but ended up spending most of his savings staying in different places.

Standing outside his small medicine shop, Basant Lal Yadav points to a local bus and says that at least one person inside would be on his way to catch a train to another state. Yadav’s elder brother Binod migrated to Mumbai a few years ago, where he works as a truck driver, and during the Covid lockdown, struggled to get home.

Saying the sudden lockdown left them desperate and without answers, Yadav says: “We used up our savings to book a taxi to Nashik. My brother walked from Mumbai to Nashik over three days, from where we brought him home.”

Yadav is angry with the government for both claiming that the Maharashtra government encouraged them to leave by arranging transport, and the lack of jobs that causes youths like his brother to leave home. “The ruling party says there are many jobs. But we do not know where they are.”

As per the government, it facilitated the return of 40 lakh daily wage labourers from states across the country during the lockdown. More than 53 lakh people associated with labour and street vendor work in rural areas were given Rs 1,000 direct transfer benefit as part of lockdown schemes, officials said.

With migration from UP highest in its poorly developed eastern regions, it has been coming up in speeches of parties, along with questions on jobs. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been claiming that his government has created more than 4 lakh jobs.

BSP chief Mayawati said recently that during her tenure, people who had migrated came back, as she offered jobs. At his first address for the UP polls, after four phases, Rahul Gandhi said in Amethi Friday that successive governments had forced people to migrate for jobs.

The march-out from villages is evident not just in Jaunpur but also Pratapgarh, Gonda and Azamgarh districts. Punjab is a new destination for many.

Locals say there is not even hope to hold them back, given the absence of virtually any industry, factory and multinational offices here. However, the slide didn’t begin with the BJP government, and hence many don’t hold it against the BJP government for failing to find a solution – at least not yet.

A long-time BJP loyalist, Macchlishahr-resident Amrish Shukla, agrees that the region has been neglected, but says: “All parties have formed governments in the past… Questions should be posed to all leaders. But we have a lot of faith in Yogi Adityanath. He is a true leader.”

Shukla remains optimistic despite, by his own admission, being dependent on money sent by a relative settled in Mumbai to make ends meet.

His regret is that with “this a predominant Yadav belt, the BJP stands little chance”.

The nine Assembly seats in Jaunpur go to polls in the seventh and final phase. The BJP had won only two of the seats last time.

One seat the BJP has never won is the reserved Macchlishahar constituency. The Samajwadi Party has fielded Dr Ragini from here, while BJP has given the ticket to Mehi Lal.

The road out for many begins from Charbagh Railway Station in state capital Lucknow, which like others across UP is overflowing with youngsters carrying large backpacks on any given day.

Among them today is Saurav Shukla, 24, a resident of Fatehpur. He lost both his parents to prolonged illness four years ago. For two years he did daily wage work in Uttarakhand, but is now heading to Mumbai in Pushpak Express. Anywhere but here, he says.

“Elections will come and go, but our struggles will remain. I have to look after a young sister since I am the only earning member. I tried in so many places but there was no regular employment,” he says, adding that the figures of jobs shared by political leaders are “fake”.

“Going to Mumbai is my last chance of leading a fulfilled life,” says Shukla, settling down for a nap. The train is due only six hours later.