Toggle Menu
JKPCC hits out at Governor Satya Pal Malik over remark on Rajiv Gandhihttps://indianexpress.com/elections/jkpcc-hits-out-at-governor-malik-over-remark-on-rajiv-gandhi-5721893/

JKPCC hits out at Governor Satya Pal Malik over remark on Rajiv Gandhi

Modi at a rally in Uttar Pradesh last Saturday targeted Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, saying, "Your father (Rajiv Gandhi) was termed Mr Clean by his courtiers, but his life ended as 'bhrashtachari' no 1 (corrupt number 1)."

Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu and Kashmir Congress, JKPCC, JKPCC President, JKPCC chief, Ghulam Ahmad Mir, Ghulam Mir, Jammu and Kashmir governor, Satya Pal Malik, Ghulam Mir on Jammu governor, Ghulam mir on rajiv gandhi remark, Ghulam mir on rajiv Gandhi, Lok Sabha elections 2019, Decision 2019, Indian express
Governor Satya Pal Malik. (File)

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president Ghulam Ahmad Mir Friday criticised Governor Satya Pal Malik for his remarks on former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, saying he was misusing his position to “please his boss”. “Malik is misusing his position as State Governor in order to please his boss by joining the vilification campaign against Rajiv Gandhi who was martyred for the nation,” Mir said in a statement.

The Governor on Thursday told reporters here that Rajiv Gandhi was not initially corrupt but, under the influence of some people, he got involved in the Bofors corruption case. Reacting to the comments, Mir said: “Malik has joined the vilification campaign of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi least caring for his position as Governor, which prohibits him from indulging in this kind of malicious campaign against the former Prime Minister who is no more and laid down his life for the nation”.

The JKPCC chief said the Governor is also aware of the fact that nothing could be established against Rajiv Gandhi after the long-drawn legal battle spreading over more than three decades. “As constitutional head of the state, Malik cannot comment at his own convenience and whims in a highly irresponsible and objectional manner while holding the position of the Governor. He has lowered the dignity of his office.

It is not his domain so long he holds this august position,” Mir said. He said after the Bofors controversy, several non-Congress governments came into power in the country, including five years of Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government and five years of the Modi-led government, but nothing could be established despite all sorts of efforts to drag Rajiv Gandhi’s name into the matter.

“It is very unfortunate that Modi as prime minister is indulging in malicious vilification campaign when asked to explain the Rafale deal. He has got unnerved over continuous efforts of Congress president Rahul Gandhi to expose the biggest ever defence scam in the country,” he claimed. Modi at a rally in Uttar Pradesh last Saturday targeted Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, saying, “Your father (Rajiv Gandhi) was termed Mr Clean by his courtiers, but his life ended as ‘bhrashtachari’ no 1 (corrupt number 1).” Besides, in a sensational charge, Modi on Wednesday accused the Gandhi family of using warship INS Viraat as its “personal taxi” when Rajiv Gandhi was the prime minister.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Lok Sabha elections 2019: This is a kabaddi match, and Modi’s game is over, says Rahul Gandhi in Una
2 How with a bunch of toilets, AAP has ensured Delhi’s Anna Nagar residents don’t vote outside
3 Electioneering ends for 14 UP seats; Akhilesh Yadav, Maneka Gandhi among candidates