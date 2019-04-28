J&K Police vehicle seen supplying food packets at BJP rally, probe ordered

J&K Police ordered an inquiry after a video of a police vehicle being used for distribution of food packets at a BJP rally in Anantnag parliamentary constituency went viral.

The video showed a J&K Police Gypsy near the venue distributing food to BJP workers. The rally was addressed by BJP general secretary Ram Madhav.

A police spokesperson said that action was initiated in the case. “Today a video surfaced on social media wherein one police vehicle is being seen being utilised for distribution of food items in a political party rally in Anantnag. The vehicle in question was deployed for ferrying escort personnel of a protected person,” said a statement.

“The vehicle has been withdrawn from said protected person and the driver of the vehicle has been attached. Enquiry into the matter has been ordered under rules,” said the spokesperson.

A senior officer from the State Election Commission told The Sunday Express that they received information about the case and it was being investigated. Sources said the police vehicle was deployed for ferrying escort personnel of the BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate from Anantnag, Sofi Yousuf.

BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur said he was not aware of the case, adding that law is equal for everyone. “If such thing has happened, police will take action as per law,” he said.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah tweeted, “Well done @JmuKmrPolice.You have always helped the needy & this is another example. You have set aside your obligations under the election code of conduct to help a political party in need but please confine it to drinks/food.We hope you will not be as generous with bogus voting.”