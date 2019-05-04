J&K parties express concern over low turnout in Anantnag seat

Ahead of the last leg of polling for the Anantnag Parliamentary seat in Jammu and Kashmir, political parties have expressed concerns over the low voter turnout in the last two phases of polling for the constituency. The low turnout is especially impairing the position of the PDP, the party whose leaders have largely represented the area in Parliament as well as the state Assembly.

The Anantnag constituency, which has been at the heart of a renewed phase of militancy in the state, is voting in three phases. Anantnag and Kulgam districts (that form part of this seat) voted on April 23 and April 29, respectively, while Shopian and Pulwama districts of the constituency will go to poll on May 6.

This year, areas that traditionally voted for the PDP and recorded a moderate turnout have seen a significant dip in polling percentages this election. The Anantnag Assembly segment, formerly represented in the state Assembly by PDP founder Mufti Mohammad Sayeed as well as current party chief Mehbooba Mufti, recorded polling percentage of 41 per cent in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and just over 40 per cent in the 2009 general elections, but this figure has plummeted to 3.47 per cent in this election so far.

Other areas that voted in favour of the PDP in previous Parliamentary elections —Bijbehara, Pahalgam, and Devsar — have also shown similar trends.

Parties attribute the steep fall in polling percentage to the security scenario on the ground, and the clubbing of polling booths.

While the PDP admits that the next phase remains critical, and the low turnout hurts the PDP directly, it also states that the turnout is also a message against the electoral process. “Low voter turnout is because democracy is limited to the election process… A boycott represents less interest in elections. People are not voting for NC (National Conference) or PDP but preferring to keep away because of a loss of faith in process,” PDP youth president Waheed Para said.

Even as the PDP weighs its chances, the Congress has been chipping away at the former’s vote share in South Kashmir and has fielded its state chief Ghulam Ahmad Mir, an Anantnag local, from the seat. Speaking to The Indian Express, Mir said that apart from the deteriorating security scenario, the clubbing of polling booths has also discouraged voters from coming out. “All over the country, the Election Commission is making efforts to ensure every voters gets to cast their vote, but in Kashmir, some polling stations are 7-8 km apart.”

Mir added that with the atmosphere being tense, “people connected to political parties have barely managed to vote, while even their families have not”.

Meanwhile, NC spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar stated that while distances have discouraged people from stepping out to vote, “the security forces have not stopped its crackdown….The low turnout does not benefit anyone and is in fact a reflection of the Centre’s imprudent policies in South Kashmir”.