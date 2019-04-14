Amarinder Singh busy with Gandhi family, skipped Jallianwala Bagh event: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused the Congress of insulting the Jallianwala Bagh martyrs by boycotting the official function organised by the Government of India yesterday.

“Our neighbour and the entire country was paying tributes to the martyrs of Jallianwala Bagh. However, the Congress did not leave any stone unturned to politicise the event,” Modi said while addressing a public rally in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua.

Modi also pointed out that Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu had also visited Jallianwala Bagh to pay homage to the martyrs. “The Vice-President is an apolitical person who does participate in politics but Congress’ Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh was missing,” he told the crowd.

“He (Capt Amarinder Singh) went there along with Congress president Rahul Gandhi but he did not attend the official function. He boycotted the official function as he was busy showing his loyalty towards his party and the Gandhi family,” Modi said, adding, “I know Captain Amrinder Singh since long and I have never raised questions over his nationalism”.

“However, I know what has been going on in Punjab and the kind of pressure he is undergoing. The kind of tactics being played in Punjab that even Captain Amarinder Singh had to fall in line,” the Prime Minister said.

Modi also criticised the Grand Old Party for raising questions over the surgical strikes by the Army post the Uri attack last year and the Indian Air Force (IAF) strikes on terror camps in Pakistan after the Pulwama militant attack this year.

Congress never had faith in the capabilities and strength of India’s security forces and that is why its governments prevented them from taking strong measures against terrorists as they thought it may lead to a repeat of 1962, he said in an indirect reference to the Indo-China war.

However, it is a different India now, he said, adding that it will hit the terrorists right inside their homes.

Modi also criticised the National Conference, Congress and Peoples Democratic Party for their statements on two separate Prime Ministers and special status for Jammu and Kashmir.

Asserting that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India, the Prime Minister said it was in Kathua where party idealogue Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee had unfurled the tricolour and Pt. Prem Nath Dogra (then Praja Parishad leader) had supported him in his fight against the idea for a separate PM, Constitution and flag. The BJP and also “this Chowkidar” is committed to Mukherjee’s ideology, he said.

The Prime Minister also criticised the Congress for promising unconditional talks with those who are instigating local youth. They are promising the withdrawal of AFSPA and the security forces, Modi said, adding that there is a conspiracy to demoralise the security forces.

Modi appealed to the people to defeat the Congress, NC and PDP, saying that B R Ambedkar, the architect of Indian Constitution, had once said that dynasty rule was the biggest enemy of democracy. The real tribute to Ambedkar, whose birthday falls today, will be the defeat of dynasty politics, he added.