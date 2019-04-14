Day after JJP tie-up, AAP again reaches out to Congress

Advertising

Flip-flops on the issue of an alliance continued between Aam Aadmi Party and Congress as Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia Saturday said his party is still ready for an alliance if talks are re-initiated keeping Haryana and Chandigarh on the table.

“We told Congress that we can form an alliance in Haryana with us and the JJP. In Punjab, they said since we are the principal opposition, so it will not be right to ally. What about the rest of the seats, though? I am saying we are still ready if Congress decides to defeat BJP,” Sisodia said.

The statement came a day after AAP and Jannayak Janata Party announced an alliance in Haryana, where AAP will contest on three seats and JJP on seven.

At Friday’s press conference, where the alliance was announced, JJP founder Dushyant Chautala had said the party will never ally with Congress. “Devi Lal, my great grandfather, fought against the Congress. We will not form an alliance with them,” Chautala had said.

Alliance talks between AAP and Congress have been on for several months, but talks finally broke down when AAP said it will not go for an alliance with Congress in Delhi unless it offered three seats in Haryana. Earlier this week, AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh had said the possibility of an alliance was over. Meanwhile, the Congress has decided its candidates on four seats in Delhi, and the remaining three are supposed to be declared next week.

JJP, meanwhile, maintained that it will not ally with Congress. “We will not form an alliance with Congress. Our committee is already working out which seats AAP and JJP candidates will contest from. We haven’t spoken to anyone in Congress since the party was formed five months ago. No one from Congress has contacted us either,” said K C Bangar, national general secretary, JJP.

On Saturday, Sisodia admitted that AAP was born as a political party “opposed to Congress policies”.

“However, considering the current political situation prevailing in the country, AAP decided that the primary objective of all forces opposed to dictatorship and Hitler-type of Modi regime is to come together and defeat it,” he said.

Alliance talks between the two parties in the Capital have been a long-drawn and public affair. Both parties have accused the other of not being serious about defeating BJP, and only looking at personal gain.