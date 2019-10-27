JJP is BJP’s B-team, says former BSF constable, quits

Former BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav, who contested the Haryana elections from Karnal on a Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) ticket, on Saturday announced that he has left the party following its decision to form an alliance with the BJP in the state.

Advertising

Yadav was dismissed from the BSF in 2017 after he uploaded a video on social media, complaining about the quality of food given to security personnel in Jammu and Kashmir.

He contested the Haryana elections from Karnal on a JJP ticket, pitting himself against Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. He managed to secure only 3,192 votes and finished a distant third.

On Saturday, Yadav, in a video uploaded on social media, described the JJP as the “B team of the BJP”. He also alleged that JJP leader Dushyant Chautala had “cheated” people of the state by taking the decision “when the people showed the BJP the road out”.

Addressing colleagues who had joined JJP with him, Yadav said, “I request all my supporters to also leave JJP… The people of Haryana showed the BJP the road out of power, but today Dushyant Chautala has deceived all of Haryana and… has joined the BJP.” Yadav claimed he began suspecting that the JJP was the “B team” of the BJP, citing the lack of help he received when he was imprisoned in Jhansi for four days after protesting against the alleged encounter of Pushpendra Yadav, hours after he allegedly fired at an SHO who had seized his truck.