JJP has associated itself with sentiments of people in short time: Dushyant Chautala

Former Hisar MP Dushyant Chautala speaks to The Indian Express about his Jannayak Janta Party’s (JJP’s) chances in the Haryana Assembly elections, and bats for reservation in jobs for the youth of the state.

Advertising

How is your poll campaign going on?

I got an opportunity to visit 20 Assembly constituencies as part of the poll campaign till now. In all these 20 constituencies, we are in a direct or triangular contest. It shows that the JJP has succeeded in associating itself with the sentiments of the people within a short span of time. JJP will be a key political player in this election.

Senior BJP leader Chaudhary Birender Singh terms you an outsider.

I have already spent seven nights in the villages of this constituency. Birender Singh can’t sleep outside his native village Doomarkhan. Had I been an outsider, would I have received so much love here? I am a resident of Haryana and associated with the emotions of public in all the 90 constituencies.

Your uncle and senior INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala has referred to the JJP as a “baccha party”.

After its formation on December 9, 2018, this party will now contest 90 seats, while the 21-year-old party (INLD) could field candidates in only 83 seats. It could not even find a candidate to contest against the Chief Minister (Manohar Lal Khattar, from the Karnal seat).

Advertising

Your opponents term the split in the INLD a family dispute.

Do you think there is a property dispute between us? This is a matter of difference in ideologies.

What are biggest issues in this election?

Unemployment, law and order, crisis in the farming sector and the economy of the state are the main issues in this election. In private as well government jobs in the state, there should be 75 per cent reservation for youths of Haryana.