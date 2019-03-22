‘Hypothetical question’: Congress leader Jitin Prasada amid rumours of joining BJP

Amid speculation that he may switch sides to BJP, Congress leader Jitin Prasada on Friday said “there should be some basis for such a question.” Prasada, former MP, has been fielded from Uttar Pradesh’s Dhaurahra constituency, where he lost in 2014, for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Advertising

When asked if he is going to join BJP, Prasada told ANI, “there should be some basis for such a question. Why should I answer a hypothetical question?.”

Responding to rumours of Prasada joining BJP, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala stated that “it is b***s***.”

Left out by the Samajwadi Party and the BSP from the alliance, the Congress is contesting all 80 seats in the politically crucial state of Uttar Pradesh in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.