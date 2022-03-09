Jiribam (Manipur) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live: Winner, Runner-up

Jiribam (Manipur) Assembly Election Results 2022 Live Today News: Manipur has 60 Assembly seats. The Manipur Assembly elections results are being announced today.

The Jiribam Assembly Constituency in 2017 was won by IND candidate Ashab Uddin. The Jiribam seat is one of the 60 assembly constituencies in the Manipur

Jiribam ( Manipur ) Election Result 2022- Awaiting

jiribam Assembly Election Candidates 2022 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Badrur Rahman INC 0 Graduate Professional 42 Rs 19,11,959 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 3,09,022 ~ 3 Lacs+ Makakmayum Abbas Khan NPP 0 Graduate Professional 28 Rs 97,43,596 ~ 97 Lacs+ / Rs 11,83,388 ~ 11 Lacs+ Md. Achab Uddin JD(U) 0 12th Pass 56 Rs 1,15,61,280 ~ 1 Crore+ / Rs 28,16,740 ~ 28 Lacs+ Nameirakpam Budhachandra Singh BJP 0 12th Pass 47 Rs 62,35,263 ~ 62 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

Assembly election 2017 won by Jiribam candidate of from Ashab Uddin Manipur. Jiribam Election Result 2017

jiribam Assembly Election Candidates 2017 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Ashab Uddin IND 0 12th Pass 51 Rs 11,13,800 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ A. Biren Singh North East India Development Party 0 Graduate Professional 62 Rs 29,60,000 ~ 29 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Habib Ali National Peoples Party 0 Graduate 64 Rs 38,54,350 ~ 38 Lacs+ / Rs 12,04,000 ~ 12 Lacs+ Kamei Mathiudin Naga Peoples Front 0 Graduate 36 Rs 5,21,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Thoudam Debendra Singh INC 0 Graduate Professional 74 Rs 87,40,262 ~ 87 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Thounaojam Ranabir Singh BJP 0 Post Graduate 61 Rs 68,08,501 ~ 68 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The 2017 Assembly polls in Manipur marked a crucial moment in the shift in power dynamics in the northeast. Once considered a Congress stronghold, the region started witnessing a saffron surge with BJP’s victory in Assam in 2016. Just a year later, though Congress emerged as the single largest party in the Manipur polls, winning 28 seats in the 60-member Assembly, it failed to form a government.

BJP, which won 21 seats, came to power by stitching together an alliance with Conrad Sangma’s National People’s Party and Nagaland’s Naga People’s Front, that had won four seats each.

With the poll results leading to a hung House, the scales in the battle for supremacy were delicately balanced. The final ending was not without controversy—though Congress had emerged as the single largest party, Governor Najma Heptulla called the BJP-led alliance to form the government.

The results also marked the end of the Okram Ibobi Singh-led Congress government. Though Singh, who had been the CM for 15 years, lost the larger battle, he won from the Thoubal seat. Rights activist Irom Sharmila, who had contested against Singh, secured only 90 votes. BJP’s N Biren Singh, who was a former minister in the Congress government, went on to take oath as the CM.

Assembly election 2012 won by Jiribam candidate of from Thoudam Debendra Manipur. Jiribam Election Result 2012

jiribam Assembly Election Candidates 2012 Name Party Criminal Cases Education Age Assets /Liabilities (Rs.) Thoudam Debendra INC 0 Graduate Professional 69 Rs 19,00,000 ~ 19 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ A. Biren AITC 0 Graduate Professional 59 Rs 11,00,000 ~ 11 Lacs+ / Rs 1,45,000 ~ 1 Lacs+ Elangbam Dipti IND 0 Post Graduate 46 Rs 5,11,000 ~ 5 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Leetkhongam CPI 0 12th Pass 47 Rs 3,30,000 ~ 3 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~ Md. Jalaluddin MSCP 0 12th Pass 42 Rs 2,51,500 ~ 2 Lacs+ / Rs 0 ~

The Congress had won 42 seats. Okram Ibobi Singh led the party to a resounding victory with the Congress winning 42 seats out of 60 that increased to 47 when the Manipur State Congress Party merged with the Congress.

Jiribam Constituency is one of the 60 assembly constituencies in Manipur state. Get all the latest updates and news from Jiribam Assembly constituency, election results with party, votes and candidate names. List of winning candidates in Jiribam Assembly is also given here.