Jind, Ramgarh bypoll results LIVE Updates: Counting of votes begin

Jind, Ramgarh bypoll results LIVE: While the Jind bypoll is being seen as a test of the popularity of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar ahead of the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, a victory in Ramgarh will help the Congress touch the 100 mark in the 200-member House.

Jind, Ramgarh bypoll results LIVE: The counting of votes to the bye-elections to Haryana’s Jind and Rajasthan’s Ramgarh assembly constituencies have begun. While the Jind bypoll is being seen as a test of the popularity of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar ahead of the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, a victory in Ramgarh will help the Congress touch the 100 mark in the 200-member House, reducing its dependence on support from non-BJP parties.

The high-stakes Jind bypoll, which saw a voter turnout of 75.77 per cent, was necessitated following the death of INLD legislator Hari Chand Midha last year. Jind witnessed a multi-cornered contest involving the BJP, which fielded Middh’a son Krishan Middha, INLD, which nominated local Jat leader Umedh Singh Redhu and Congress, represented by Randeep Singh Surjewala. Also in the fray is the Jannayak Janta Party, a breakaway outfit of Chautala family-led INLD, which has fielded Digvijay Singh Chautala.

Ramgarh, which witnessed a voter turnout of 79.12 per cent on polling day, has BSP, Congress and BJP locked in a triangular contest. Polling in Ramgarh could not be held on December 7 owing to the death of BSP candidate Laxman Singh.

The high-stakes Jind bypoll was largely a peaceful affair with a voter turnout of 75.77 per cent. In the 2014 assembly elections, Jind witnessed 75.84 per cent polling. polling was peaceful amid tight security but for a minor skirmish between workers of two political parties over suspicion of “fake voting” at Jalalpura Khurad village.

Counting of votes for Jind, Ramgarh bypolls begin

Welcome to our live blog. Counting of votes for Jind and Ramgarh assembly seat bye-elections have begun. Jind returning officer and Sub Divisional Magistrate Virender Sehrawat said counting of votes will be completed in 13 rounds.

Randeep Singh Surjewala: On campaign trail, a personal connect

Jind bypoll results 2019 LIVE: Congress candidate Randeep Singh Surjewala interacts with voters. (Express Photos: Jaipal Singh)

Jind bypoll results 2019: The outcome of the Jind bypoll could indicate the sentiments of voters and the state of play in what is recognised both as ‘khapland’ and the centrally located political heart of the state with voters from all castes and communities.

The Jind Assembly segment has over 1.7 lakh voters, more than 1.07 lakh of whom live in the urban areas. at voters number around 44,000, Brahmins around 15,000, and Punjabis a couple of thousand fewer than them. There are around 11,500 Mahajan (Baniya) voters.

