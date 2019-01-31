Jind, Ramgarh bypoll results LIVE Updates: Counting of votes begin

Jind, Ramgarh bypoll results LIVE: The counting of votes to the bye-elections to Haryana’s Jind and Rajasthan’s Ramgarh assembly constituencies have begun. While the Jind bypoll is being seen as a test of the popularity of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar ahead of the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, a victory in Ramgarh will help the Congress touch the 100 mark in the 200-member House, reducing its dependence on support from non-BJP parties.

The high-stakes Jind bypoll, which saw a voter turnout of 75.77 per cent, was necessitated following the death of INLD legislator Hari Chand Midha last year. Jind witnessed a multi-cornered contest involving the BJP, which fielded Middh’a son Krishan Middha, INLD, which nominated local Jat leader Umedh Singh Redhu and Congress, represented by Randeep Singh Surjewala. Also in the fray is the Jannayak Janta Party, a breakaway outfit of Chautala family-led INLD, which has fielded Digvijay Singh Chautala.

Ramgarh, which witnessed a voter turnout of 79.12 per cent on polling day, has BSP, Congress and BJP locked in a triangular contest. Polling in Ramgarh could not be held on December 7 owing to the death of BSP candidate Laxman Singh.