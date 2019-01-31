Jind bypoll results: JJP’s Digvijay Chautala widens gap in 2nd round of counting, leads by 1338 votes

With a voter turnout of 75.77 per cent, the counting of votes to the Jind bye-election in Haryana begun Thursday morning at 8 am across 14 tables at the Arjun stadium. Jind’s returning officer and Sub Divisional Magistrate Virender Sehrawat said the counting of votes was completed in 13 rounds.

According to initial trends, JJP’s Digvijay Chautala was in the lead in the first two rounds with 7892 votes and BJP’s Krishna Midda was at the second spot who garnered 6554 votes.

Voting for the election was held on January 28, with nearly 76 per cent of the 1.72 lakh voters exercising their franchise in the multi-cornered contest. Twenty-one candidates, including two women, had contested the bypoll.

The major four parties — the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, the Congress, the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and the newly launched Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) — contested the election.

Senior leader and party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala contested for the Congress, while BJP fielded Krishna Midha. Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), on the other hand, fielded Digvijay Chautala from Jind while INLD banked on Umed Redhu.

The election in Jind was announced after the demise of INLD MLA Hari Chand Middha, whose son Krishna Middha recently joined the BJP and is the saffron party’s candidate for the bypoll.