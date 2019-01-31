Jind bypoll results: Counting to begin at 8 am

The results for Jind bypoll will be declared today. Counting of votes will begin from at 8 am. The counting supervisors will carry out the exercise across 14 tables at the Arjun stadium, said returning officer and Sub Divisional Magistrate Virender Sehrawat. Counting of votes will be completed in 13 rounds, he added.

Voting took place on January 28 with nearly 76 per cent of the 1.72 lakh voters exercising their franchise in the multi-cornered contest.

To ensure transparency in counting, Sehrawat said, ” The counting process will be available online on the portal of the Election Commission of India.

LEDs will also be made available outside the hall for the media.”

The bypoll is a test for all the four major parties in the fray – the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, the Congress, the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and the newly launched Jannayak Janata Party (JJP).

In Jind, the election was announced after the death of INLD MLA Hari Chand Middha, whose son Krishna Middha recently joined the BJP and is the saffron party’s candidate for the bypoll.

The Congress fielded chief national spokesperson and Kaithal constituency MLA Randeep Singh Surjewala while the INLD has fielded Umed Redhu to retain the seat. The JJP has banked on Digvijay Chautala, the younger son Ajay Singh Chautala, who broke away from the INLD and floated the party last December.