Jind bypoll results 2019: BJP’s Middha takes lead in fourth round by 2038 votes

Initial trends showed JJP’s Digvijay Chautala taking lead in the first two round of the counting with 7892 votes and BJP’s Krishna Midha was at the second spot who garnered 6554 votes, however, after the fourth round, Midha was in the forefront by 2038 votes.

With a voter turnout of 75.77 per cent, the counting of votes to the Jind bye-election in Haryana begun Thursday morning at 8 am across 14 tables at the Arjun stadium. Jind’s returning officer and Sub Divisional Magistrate Virender Sehrawat said the counting of votes was completed in 13 rounds. In the 2014 assembly elections, too, Jind witnessed 75.84 percent polling.

Voting for the election was held on January 28, with nearly 76 per cent of the 1.72 lakh voters exercising their franchise in the multi-cornered contest. Twenty-one candidates, including two women, had contested the bypoll.

The major four parties — the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, the Congress, the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) and the newly launched Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) — contested the election.

Senior leader and party spokesperson Randeep Surjewala contested for the Congress, while BJP fielded Krishna Midha, son of two-time INLD MLA Hari Chand Midha. Jannayak Janata Party (JJP), on the other hand, fielded Digvijay Chautala from Jind while INLD banked on Umed Redhu.

The election in Jind was announced after the demise of INLD MLA Hari Chand Middha, whose son Krishna Middha recently joined the BJP and is the saffron party’s candidate for the bypoll. The BJP’s choice of candidate is also based on the ratio of urban-rural voters and caste equations in the constituency, ensuring a three-way fight at the seat.

More than 1.07 lakh voters of the 1.7 lakh live in the urban areas and as per figures put together by local politicians, almost half of the total voters belong to Backward Castes and Scheduled Castes. Jat voters number around 44,000, Brahmins around 15,000, and Punjabis a couple of thousand fewer than them. There are around 11,500 Mahajan (Baniya) voters.

Despite its location in Jat-dominated areas, the constituency has been represented by a non-Jat in the Assembly since 1972. Most MLAs have, in fact, been Baniyas. The dominance of urban voters is thought to be one of the major reasons for this trend.