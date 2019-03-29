Jignesh Mevani reaches Begusarai to campaign for CPI candidate Kanhaiya Kumar

Independent MLA from Vadgam in Gujarat, Jignesh Mevani, has reached Begusarai to campaign for CPI candidate and former JNU students’ union president Kanhaiya Kumar.

Advertising

Mevani reached Kanhaiya’s village, Bihat, on Wednesday evening and tweeted a picture while having dinner. “Daal-Bhaat chokha khayenge, Kanhaiya ko jitayenge (Will eat rice, pulses and mashed potato and ensure Kanhaiya’s victory),” he posted.

Kanhaiya Kumar is up against BJP candidate and Union minister Giriraj Singh. RJD may field Tanvir Hasan from the seat.

Mevani, who had come to the forefront when he led the Dalit movement in Gujarat following the Una flogging incident, will be in Begusarai for a major part of Kanhaiya’s poll campaign, said sources. While he would attend pre-scheduled programmes elsewhere, he would be rejoining the campaign in Begusarai, the sources added.

READ | Kanhaiya Kumar: Giriraj’s reluctance to contest from Begusarai comparable to kids’ refusal to attend school

Kanhaiya took to Twitter to express his happiness. “My friend has come from Gujarat of Gandhi and Patel to tell the truth about the fake Gujarat model of (Narendra) Modi and (Amit) Shah to people of Begusarai by going door to door…,” he tweeted, inviting more people to join his campaign.

On Thursday, Mevani went door to door in and around Kanhaiya’s village, Bihat, which is part of a municipal area. Riding a bicycle, he stopped at several places to interact with people.

READ | Kanhaiya Kumar launches crowdfunding campaign, asks people to protect democracy, Constitution

Mevani told people during the campaign, “Kanhaiya Kumar is someone who raised his voice right from the Rohith Vemula case to Najeeb to Pehlu Khan and Akhlaq and Gauri Lankesh matters fearlessly. Such a voice should reach Parliament because Kanhaiya is the people’s voice.”

Kanhaiya will file his nomination on April 7. While the RJD has not yet announced its candidate, BJP candidate Giriraj Singh is yet to start campaigning in Begusarai.