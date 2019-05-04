Jharkhand: Opposition parties promise changes in land acquisition law, BJP silent

In the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, The Indian Express analysed six key issues affecting Jharkhand, where STs and SCs form around 40 per cent of the population, and the importance given to them in the manifestos of political parties. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), which are contesting on four and two seats, respectively, have announced a Jharkhand-specific manifesto, while the CPI-ML (Liberation), Congress and BJP have announced national-level manifestos with implications in the state.

Land acquisition

The BJP government in the state has introduced amendments to the Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013. The amendment provides for exemption from social impact assessment for government infrastructure projects, including schools, hospitals and colleges. This has led to disaffection towards the government and massive protests.

The Congress promises that “distortions that have crept into the text and the implementation” of the Land Acquisition Act will be removed. The JMM promises to abolish the Land Acquisition (Jharkhand) Amendment Act, 2018 while the RJD “assured” that the party would work to abolish the amendments. CPI-ML (Liberation) promised scrapping “all state-level land acquisition laws” and enact an agricultural land protection act. The BJP does not mention anything about land acquisition in its manifesto.

Forest Rights Act

Enacted with a view that tribal and other traditional forest dwellers should get control over natural resources, it triggered widespread protests when the Supreme Court ordered to evict people whose claims to forest land were rejected. As per submissions in the Supreme Court, 1,07,187 claims were filed by STs and 3,569 claims by Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (OTFDs) in Jharkhand. Of these, 27,809 claims filed by STs and 298 claims of OTFDs were rejected. The SC later stayed its order as it sought to know whether the evictions were made on the basis of incomplete data or arbitrary grounds.

The BJP manifesto does not say anything about FRA. However, it says the party “continuously protected and promoted the interest of forest dwellers particularly the tribal communities” and provided basic amenities. Congress promises that distortions that crept in the implementation of FRA will be “removed” and the authority of the gram sabha will be “obeyed and upheld”. It also promised time-bound review of all rejected claims and disposal within six months. JMM promises to cancel all changes made to the Act, and to simplify the process for forest dwellers to get pattas. RJD promises to form a separate department to deal with the issue. CPI-ML (Liberation) wants to roll back “dilution in FRA”.

Aadhaar-based authentication

The Jharkhand government’s decision to make Aadhaar linkage mandatory had reportedly led to denial of grain entitlements and pensions to many households. There were reports of “starvation deaths” after some could not get ration.

BJP says the “trinity of Jan Dhan, Aadhaar and mobile has weeded out over 8 crore fake beneficiaries, and prevented leakages of more than Rs 1 lakh crore” and that the party created a transparent mechanism for “directly delivering basic services to the bottom of the pyramid”. The Congress promises that it will ensure that the linking of Aadhaar is voluntary but it will be encouraged. It says that no one shall be excluded because of non-linking of Aadhaar and promises to “amend the Aadhaar Act, 2016” in order to “restrict the use of Aadhaar to subsidies, benefits and services provided by the government as was originally intended under the law”. Due to “inherent limitations of biometric identification”, Congress also promises an alternate instrument of identification under the law. CPI-ML (Liberation) promises to scrap Aadhaar Act and remove the requirement for Aadhaar for all welfare services. RJD and JMM say they will stop mandatory linking.

Sarna code

Tribals have for long demanded a separate Sarna religious code in the Census so that they are not identified as Hindus. Tribals have led several protests in the past over the issue.

While there is no mention of it in the BJP manifesto, state leaders have promised to implement it in their election speeches. Congress has not mentioned it either but local Congress leaders have been promising to implement the code. The JMM and CPI-ML (Liberation) are silent on the issue. The RJD promises to “implement/recognise” the code.

Jobs, especially MGNREGA

Migration has been a pressing issue in Jharkhand as people look for jobs in other states. Areas such Lohardaga and Gumla are hubs of human trafficking. NREGA Watch, which keeps track of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), in a study conducted earlier this year, concluded that eligible households only got 40 days of work on an average instead of the 100 provided for under the Act. In Jharkhand, daily wage was revised by Rs 3 to Rs 171 under MGNREGA last month. The study also found that payments were pending to many households.

The BJP’s manifesto does not mention anything on MGNREGA. The CPI-ML (Liberation) promises to expand MGNREGA to ensure a minimum 250 days of employment. Congress promises to launch MGNREGA 3.0 to address issues of water security, soil quality and issues “that aggravate farmers’ distress”, and to increase the guaranteed days of employment to 150 wherever 100 days have been achieved. The JMM promises to increase employment to 150 days besides an unemployment allowance. The RJD manifesto also promises to increase employment to 150 days and fix the minimum wage at Rs 300.

Sedition and Pathalgadi

Many people were booked under IPC 124(A) during the Pathalgadi movement and some are still in jail.

Congress promises to scrap the sedition law, while the CPI-ML (Liberation) says it will also ensure the release of those arrested under this law. The RJD manifesto remains silent on the issue. While the BJP has not mentioned it in its manifesto, several leaders have mocked the proposed scrapping of the sedition law. JMM says they will try to curb police’s powers to arrest people for non-heinous offences.