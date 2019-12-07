Follow Us:
Jharkhand elections: One killed, another injured in police firing in Sisai

Written by Abhishek Angad | Ranchi | Updated: December 7, 2019 12:51:26 pm
Security personnel conduct route march on the eve of the second phase of Jharkhand Assembly election, at Tamar constituency, Friday. One person was killed when RPF personnel opened fire near a booth in Sisai on Saturday. (PTI Photo)

One person was killed and another injured in police firing at Baghni village of Sisai constituency when voting underway in the second phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections Saturday.

According to the police, around 1,000 villagers gheraoed booth number 36 in the village and attempted certain “malpractices”.

Jharkhand DGP Kamal Nayan Choubey said the RPF personnel resisted when a group of people tried to capture booths. “This led to a clash and the villagers started pelting stones at the police. Initially, the RPF personnel fired in the air to disperse the mob, but later had to fire at them in self defence resulting in escalation of the problem. One casualty has been reported and one is injured,” said Choubey, adding that more information was awaited. Reports suggested that a policeman was also injured in the incident.

Voting is underway in 20 constituencies in the second phase of Jharkhand polls and till 11 am, the estimated turnout is recorded at 28.51 %.

