Jharkhand elections: Second phase sees over 63% turnout amid sporadic violence

An estimated 63.3 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the second phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections amid stray incidents of violence on Saturday.

One person was killed and two were injured in firing by security personnel near a polling booth. Commenting on the incident, Jharkhand Additional Director General of Police Murari Lal Meena said the man was killed when personnel of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) fired on the assailants near booth number 36 in Sisai constituency for trying to snatch their arms.

According to PTI, a police officer also suffered injuries when angry villagers resorted to stone-pelting after the incident.

Polling was held in 20 constituencies in the second round of the seven-phase elections in Jharkhand. The results for the state polls would be declared on December 23.

Voting commenced at 7 am amid tight security and polling in 18 constituencies ended at 3 pm, whereas, in Jamshedpur (East) and Jamshedpur (West), voters exercised their franchise till 5 pm, PTI reported.

The assembly segments, which voted in the second phase, are: Baharagora, Ghatsila, Potka, Jugsalai, Jamshedpur (East), Jamshedpur (West), Seraikela, Chaibasa, Majhgaon, Jaganathpur, Manoharpur, Chakradharpur, Kharsawan, Tamar, Torpa, Khunti, Mandar, Sisai, Simdega and Kolebira.

Chief Minister Raghubhar Das’s constituency— Jamshedpur (East)— witnessed lowest voter turnout at 53.59 per cent votes. Whereas, Baharagora constituency recorded the highest voter turnout at 75.36 per cent, as per the Election Commission website.

The only incident of violence was reported from Baghni where, according to police, around 1,000 villagers gheraoed booth number 36 in the village and attempted certain “malpractices”. Jharkhand Chief Electoral Office Vinay Kumar Choubey said that the incident was being probed and the polling had been stopped in the booth.

In West Singhbhum district, another incident of violence was reported as Naxalites torched an empty bus near Jojo Hatu village in Chaibasa constituency.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had tweeted urging voters to exercise their franchise in large numbers. “Today is the second round of voting in Jharkhand assembly elections. I urge all voters to make this festival of democracy successful by voting in maximum numbers,” he tweeted.

A total 48,25,038 voters, including 23,93,437 female and 90 third gender voters, are eligible to vote to decide the fate of 260 candidates, including 29 women nominees and 73 independents.

The BJP contested in all the 20 constituencies in the second phase, while the opposition alliance of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress contested in 14 and six seats, respectively. The RJD, which got a total of seven seats as per the seat-sharing formula of the opposition combine, had no candidate in this round.

(with PTI inputs)

