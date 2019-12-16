Follow Us:
Friday, December 27, 2019

Jharkhand Election 2019 Phase 4 Highlights: 62 per cent voter turnout recorded till 5 pm

Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019 Phase 4 Voting Highlights: A total of 47,85,009 voters will decide the fate of 221 nominees, including 23 women candidates. The highest number of 25 candidates will lock horns in the Bokaro seat while the least number of eight nominees will contest the Nirsa constituency.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 16, 2019 9:39:27 pm
Jharkhand Election 2019 Highlights:  A total of 47,85,009 voters will decide the fate of 221 nominees, including 23 women candidates. (Express photo)

Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019 Voting Highlights: Polling for the fourth phase of the Jharkhand Assembly elections is underway in 15 constituencies on Monday. While the voting will end at 3 pm at Jamua, Bagodar, Giridih, Dumri and Tundi seats, it will continue till 5 pm in rest of the constituencies—Deoghar (SC), Chandankiyari (SC), Madhupur, Gandey, Bokaro, Sindri, Nirsa, Dhanbad, Jharia and Baghmara.

Among the big names in the fray are state Labour Minister Raj Paliwar and Land and Revenue Minister Amar Kumar Bauri contesting the Chandankiyar and Madhupur seats, respectively. Jharia seat will also witness a key contest between two sisters-in-law Ragini Singh of the BJP and Purnima Neeraj Singh of the Congress.

A total of 47,85,009 voters will decide the fate of 221 nominees, including 23 women candidates. The highest number of 25 candidates will lock horns in the Bokaro seat while the least number of eight nominees will contest the Nirsa constituency.

Polling for the fourth phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections begins. Follow Highlights.

    17:53 (IST)16 Dec 2019
    62% voter turnout till 5 pm

    As per Election Commission data, an estimated 62 per cent of voter turnout was recorded till 5 pm in the fourth phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections in 15 constituencies. 

    17:25 (IST)16 Dec 2019
    Jharkhand: 75-year-old man dies while standing in queue to cast vote

    An elderly man died of suspected heart attack while standing in a queue to cast his vote in Dumri assembly constituency in Bokaro district on Monday, news agency PTI reported.

    According to an official, 75-year-old Barhan Mahato was standing in the queue before booth number 362 at Khalcho village in the constituency when he suddenly collapsed and died.

    He had come to the booth alone to cast his vote.

    15:43 (IST)16 Dec 2019
    Visuals from Jharkhand

    (PTI photo)
    15:32 (IST)16 Dec 2019
    Votings ends in few seats

    Voting ended at 3 pm at Jharkhand's Jamua, Bagodar, Giridih, Dumri and Tundi. Voting will continue till 5 pm in remaining areas.

    15:30 (IST)16 Dec 2019
    Jharkhand elections: 56 per cent of voter turnout till 3 pm

    As per Election Commission data, an estimated 56.02 per cent of voter turnout was recorded till 3 pm in the fourth phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections in 15 constituencies. 


    14:07 (IST)16 Dec 2019
    Jharkhand polls: 44.65 per cent polling recorded till 1 pm

    An estimated 44.65 per cent of over 47 lakh electorate cast their votes till 1 pm Monday in the fourth phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections in 15 constituencies, PTI reported.

    12:16 (IST)16 Dec 2019
    Jharkhand polls: 28.56 per cent polling recorded till 11 am

    An estimated 28.56 per cent of over 47 lakh voters exercised their franchise till 11 am on Monday in the fourth phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections in 15 constituencies, Election Commission (EC) officials told PTI.

    10:00 (IST)16 Dec 2019
    EC seeks report from Jharkhand poll authorities over Rahul Gandhi's 'rape in India' remark

    The Election Commission has sought a factual report from poll authorities in Jharkhand over the "Rape in India" remark of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made at a rally in the poll-bound state last week. The decision to seek a report came after BJP leaders approached the poll panel against Gandhi for using rape as a tool to target political rivals. (PTI)

    09:54 (IST)16 Dec 2019
    Jharkhand polls: 11.77 per cent voter turnout recorded till 9 am

    11.77 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 9 am Monday, PTI reported.  Amid tight security, the voting process, which began at 7 am, is underway peacefully, the official adeed. Braving cold weather, voters, including differently-abled and senior citizens, were seen waiting in queues outside the polling booths to exercise their franchise.

    09:48 (IST)16 Dec 2019
    Jharkhand polls: Key battles being fought today

    Among the big names in the fray are state Labour Minister Raj Paliwar and Land and Revenue Minister Amar Kumar Bauri contesting the Chandankiyar and Madhupur seats, respectively. Jharia seat will also witness a key contest between two sisters-in-law Ragini Singh of the BJP and Purnima Neeraj Singh of the Congress.Former minister and Congress candidate Mannan Malik is contesting the polls from Dhanbad, while another former minister and Congress nominee Jaleshwar Mahato is trying his luck from Baghmara against sitting BJP MLA Dhullu Mahato. Former minister and JMM candidate Mathura Prasad Mahato is contesting from Tundi. Three-time MLA Arup Chatterjee is seeking re-election from Nirsa, where he is facing a challenge from former minister and BJP candidate Aparna Sengupta.

    09:22 (IST)16 Dec 2019
    Only women personnel will conduct polling in 70 stations: Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer

    Webcasting facilities will be there in 2,122 polling stations, while 183 model polling stations were set up and only women personnel will conduct polling in 70 polling stations, Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer told PTI. More than one electronic voting machine (EVM) will be used in four Assembly constituencies as there are more than 16 candidates in these seats, he added. There will be 9,902 ballot units, 7,628 control units and 7,931 VVPAT machines, he said.

    09:09 (IST)16 Dec 2019
    Jharkhand elections, Phase IV: Bloody family feud backdrop in Jharia’s key poll contest

    The residence of late JD(U) leader Raju Yadav in Jamadoba is buzzing with activity. The sprawling house has two election offices — one of Raju’s brother and JVM candidate Yogendra Yadav and the other of Raju’s son and AJSU candidate Awdesh Kumar Yadav. But the uncle-nephew contest appears to be little more than an interesting subplot in the poll battle in the Jharia Assembly segment near Dhanbad, a BJP stronghold. The key contest in the seat, which has a legacy of a bloody family feud, is between sisters-in-law Ragini Singh of the BJP and Purnima Neeraj Singh of the Congress. Ragini’s husband and sitting MLA Sanjeev Singh is in jail in connection with the 2017 murder of Neeraj Singh, who was the deputy mayor of Dhanbad. In the 2014 state polls, Sanjeev defeated cousin Niraj.

    08:30 (IST)16 Dec 2019
    Jharkhand polls: How many candidates are in the fray?

    A total of 47,85,009 voters, including 22,44,134 women and 81 third-gender voters, are eligible to decide the fate of 221 nominees, including 23 women candidates. As many as 34,106 voters were aged 80 years and above, while there were 66,321 differently-abled voters, PTI reported.

    08:17 (IST)16 Dec 2019
    Visuals from a polling booth in Dhanbad

    Fifteen constituencies of the state are undergoing polling today.

    07:51 (IST)16 Dec 2019
    PM Modi urges Jharkhand voters to participate in 'festival of democracy'

    As polling for the fourth phase began, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged voters to come out in large numbers.

    07:49 (IST)16 Dec 2019

    Welcome to the Indian Express LIVE blog. Stay tuned to track the latest developments on Jharkhand elections.

    Polling in the first three phases to 13, 20 and 17 seats took place on November 30, 7 and 12, respectively.

    The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), seeking to retain power, is contesting in all the 15 seats in this phase. Its ally AJSU Party is contesting on its own for the first time since the creation of Jharkhand in 2000. Challenging the saffron party is the opposition alliance of JMM, Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), which has fielded candidates in accordance with its pre-poll seat-sharing arrangements.

    Polling in the first three phases to 13, 20 and 17 seats took place on November 30, 7 and 12, respectively.

    The first-phase polling for 13 seats and the second-phase for 20 seats took place on November 30 and December 7, respectively. The last and fifth phase for 16 seats will be held on December 20. The counting of votes will take place on December 23.

