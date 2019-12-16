Jharkhand Election 2019 Phase 4 Highlights: 62 per cent voter turnout recorded till 5 pm

Jharkhand Election 2019 Highlights: A total of 47,85,009 voters will decide the fate of 221 nominees, including 23 women candidates. (Express photo) Jharkhand Election 2019 Highlights: A total of 47,85,009 voters will decide the fate of 221 nominees, including 23 women candidates. (Express photo)

Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019 Voting Highlights: Polling for the fourth phase of the Jharkhand Assembly elections is underway in 15 constituencies on Monday. While the voting will end at 3 pm at Jamua, Bagodar, Giridih, Dumri and Tundi seats, it will continue till 5 pm in rest of the constituencies—Deoghar (SC), Chandankiyari (SC), Madhupur, Gandey, Bokaro, Sindri, Nirsa, Dhanbad, Jharia and Baghmara.

Among the big names in the fray are state Labour Minister Raj Paliwar and Land and Revenue Minister Amar Kumar Bauri contesting the Chandankiyar and Madhupur seats, respectively. Jharia seat will also witness a key contest between two sisters-in-law Ragini Singh of the BJP and Purnima Neeraj Singh of the Congress.

A total of 47,85,009 voters will decide the fate of 221 nominees, including 23 women candidates. The highest number of 25 candidates will lock horns in the Bokaro seat while the least number of eight nominees will contest the Nirsa constituency.