Jharkhand Election 2019 Phase 4 Highlights: 62 per cent voter turnout recorded till 5 pm

Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019 Voting Highlights: Polling for the fourth phase of the Jharkhand Assembly elections is underway in 15 constituencies on Monday. While the voting will end at 3 pm at Jamua, Bagodar, Giridih, Dumri and Tundi seats, it will continue till 5 pm in rest of the constituencies—Deoghar (SC), Chandankiyari (SC), Madhupur, Gandey, Bokaro, Sindri, Nirsa, Dhanbad, Jharia and Baghmara.
Among the big names in the fray are state Labour Minister Raj Paliwar and Land and Revenue Minister Amar Kumar Bauri contesting the Chandankiyar and Madhupur seats, respectively. Jharia seat will also witness a key contest between two sisters-in-law Ragini Singh of the BJP and Purnima Neeraj Singh of the Congress.
A total of 47,85,009 voters will decide the fate of 221 nominees, including 23 women candidates. The highest number of 25 candidates will lock horns in the Bokaro seat while the least number of eight nominees will contest the Nirsa constituency.
As per Election Commission data, an estimated 62 per cent of voter turnout was recorded till 5 pm in the fourth phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections in 15 constituencies.
An elderly man died of suspected heart attack while standing in a queue to cast his vote in Dumri assembly constituency in Bokaro district on Monday, news agency PTI reported.
According to an official, 75-year-old Barhan Mahato was standing in the queue before booth number 362 at Khalcho village in the constituency when he suddenly collapsed and died.
He had come to the booth alone to cast his vote.
Voting ended at 3 pm at Jharkhand's Jamua, Bagodar, Giridih, Dumri and Tundi. Voting will continue till 5 pm in remaining areas.
As per Election Commission data, an estimated 56.02 per cent of voter turnout was recorded till 3 pm in the fourth phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections in 15 constituencies.
An estimated 44.65 per cent of over 47 lakh electorate cast their votes till 1 pm Monday in the fourth phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections in 15 constituencies, PTI reported.
An estimated 28.56 per cent of over 47 lakh voters exercised their franchise till 11 am on Monday in the fourth phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections in 15 constituencies, Election Commission (EC) officials told PTI.
The Election Commission has sought a factual report from poll authorities in Jharkhand over the "Rape in India" remark of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made at a rally in the poll-bound state last week. The decision to seek a report came after BJP leaders approached the poll panel against Gandhi for using rape as a tool to target political rivals. (PTI)
11.77 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 9 am Monday, PTI reported. Amid tight security, the voting process, which began at 7 am, is underway peacefully, the official adeed. Braving cold weather, voters, including differently-abled and senior citizens, were seen waiting in queues outside the polling booths to exercise their franchise.
Former minister and Congress candidate Mannan Malik is contesting the polls from Dhanbad, while another former minister and Congress nominee Jaleshwar Mahato is trying his luck from Baghmara against sitting BJP MLA Dhullu Mahato. Former minister and JMM candidate Mathura Prasad Mahato is contesting from Tundi. Three-time MLA Arup Chatterjee is seeking re-election from Nirsa, where he is facing a challenge from former minister and BJP candidate Aparna Sengupta.
Webcasting facilities will be there in 2,122 polling stations, while 183 model polling stations were set up and only women personnel will conduct polling in 70 polling stations, Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer told PTI. More than one electronic voting machine (EVM) will be used in four Assembly constituencies as there are more than 16 candidates in these seats, he added. There will be 9,902 ballot units, 7,628 control units and 7,931 VVPAT machines, he said.
The residence of late JD(U) leader Raju Yadav in Jamadoba is buzzing with activity. The sprawling house has two election offices — one of Raju’s brother and JVM candidate Yogendra Yadav and the other of Raju’s son and AJSU candidate Awdesh Kumar Yadav. But the uncle-nephew contest appears to be little more than an interesting subplot in the poll battle in the Jharia Assembly segment near Dhanbad, a BJP stronghold. The key contest in the seat, which has a legacy of a bloody family feud, is between sisters-in-law Ragini Singh of the BJP and Purnima Neeraj Singh of the Congress. Ragini’s husband and sitting MLA Sanjeev Singh is in jail in connection with the 2017 murder of Neeraj Singh, who was the deputy mayor of Dhanbad. In the 2014 state polls, Sanjeev defeated cousin Niraj.
A total of 47,85,009 voters, including 22,44,134 women and 81 third-gender voters, are eligible to decide the fate of 221 nominees, including 23 women candidates. As many as 34,106 voters were aged 80 years and above, while there were 66,321 differently-abled voters, PTI reported.
Fifteen constituencies of the state are undergoing polling today.
As polling for the fourth phase began, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged voters to come out in large numbers.
