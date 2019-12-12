Jharkhand Election 2019 Highlights: 62 per cent polling in third phase of polls

Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019 Voting Highlights: In the third of the five-phase Jharkhand assembly elections, over 62 per cent voter turnout was recorded on Thursday. The polling was held in 17 constituencies across eight districts, officials said. Voting began at 7 am amid tight security on Thursday. While polling at Ranchi, Hatia, Kanke, Barkatha and Ramgarh seats ended at 5 pm, voters in rest of the constituencies exercised their franchise till 3 pm. The remaining seats where polling was held were Kodarma, Barhi, Barkagaon, Mandu, Hazaribag, Simaria (SC), Dhanwar, Gomia, Bermo, Ichagarh, Silli and Khijri (ST).
Keeping in mind that there are LWE (left-wing extremist) pockets in this phase, Jharkhand Chief Election Officer Vinay Kumar Choubey told PTI that polling personnel of ninety-six polling stations were dropped by helicopters and ten polling stations have been re-located on security ground. About 40,000 polling personnel were deputed to monitor the situation.
The fate of 309 candidates, including 32 women nominees, will be decided by 56,18,267 electorate in this phase. Among the key candidates are former Jharkhand chief minister Babulal Marandi, Urban Development Minister C P Singh and Education Minister Neera Yadav. Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) chief Marandi is contesting from the Dhanwar seat while Singh and Yadav are fighting from Ranchi and Kodarma constituencies, respectively.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday promised to waive farm loan up to Rs 2 lakh and procure paddy at Rs 2,500 MSP if the opposition alliance came to power in Jharkhand like done in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.
Gandhi addressed two election meetings at Rajmahal and Mahagama in the poll-bound Jharkhand during the day in favour of the opposition coalition comprising the Congress, JMM and the RJD, reports PTI. Read More
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday promised to waive farm loan up to Rs 2 lakh in Jharkhand, if the opposition alliance is voted to power. Addressing a poll meeting here, in support of JMM candidate Ketubbudin Sheikh, Gandhi said farmers would receive a minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 2,500 for every quintal of paddy, if the Cong-JMM-RJD coalition wins majority. "The first priority of the opposition alliance would be to waive farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh. The Congress governments in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh procure paddy at Rs 2,500 MSP. Farmers in Jharkhand will also get the same MSP rate, if we win the election," he was quoted as saying by PTI.
Asserting that his party has always fulfilled its promises, he slammed the BJP-led government at the Centre for the "rise in unemployment" in the country.
Allaying fears of the people of the northeast over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asserted his government would safeguard their language, culture and identity "under all circumstances". Addressing a poll rally in Dhanbad, he charged the Congress with spreading misinformation in the region over the legislation, which has been passed by Parliament. "I want to assure every state, every tribal society in the northeast and the eastern part of the country including Assam that preserving their culture is our priority.
"Today, I appeal to my brothers and sisters of Assam to have faith in Modi. No harm will come to them and their tradition, culture and way of living," he asserted. PTI
Jharkhand: Mahendra Singh Dhoni leaves after casting his vote at a polling station in Ranchi
In a blistering attack on the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the party had always avoided taking decisions on matters of national interest, reports PTI. Addressing a poll rally in Dhanbad, Modi asserted that he never cared about vote-bank politics, but have always believed in working for the welfare of people. "The Congress had deliberately kept the Ram Janmabhoomi dispute hanging for decades. Matters of national interest are secondary for them.
"They had also kept the issue of Jharkhand's creation pending for five decades. It was the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government that created Jharkhand," he asserted. Listing the achievements of the BJP-led government at the Centre and the state, he said the Jal-jeevan mission, launched earlier this year, will end the water crisis, "faced by our mothers and sisters."
Polling is underway in 17 constituencies in the state for the third phase of elections. As per Election Commission data, a voter turnout of 34.65 per cent has been recorded till 1 pm.
Former Union Minister & BJP MP Jayant Sinha at a polling booth in Hazaribagh to cast his vote. Polling is underway in 17 constituencies in the state for the third phase of elections.
Voting begins for 17 constituencies in the third phase of the Jharkhand elections.