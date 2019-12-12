Jharkhand Election 2019 Highlights: 62 per cent polling in third phase of polls

Jharkhand Election 2019 Live: The fate of 309 candidates, including 32 women nominees, will be decided by 56,18,267 electorate. (PTI) Jharkhand Election 2019 Live: The fate of 309 candidates, including 32 women nominees, will be decided by 56,18,267 electorate. (PTI)

Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019 Voting Highlights: In the third of the five-phase Jharkhand assembly elections, over 62 per cent voter turnout was recorded on Thursday. The polling was held in 17 constituencies across eight districts, officials said. Voting began at 7 am amid tight security on Thursday. While polling at Ranchi, Hatia, Kanke, Barkatha and Ramgarh seats ended at 5 pm, voters in rest of the constituencies exercised their franchise till 3 pm. The remaining seats where polling was held were Kodarma, Barhi, Barkagaon, Mandu, Hazaribag, Simaria (SC), Dhanwar, Gomia, Bermo, Ichagarh, Silli and Khijri (ST).

Keeping in mind that there are LWE (left-wing extremist) pockets in this phase, Jharkhand Chief Election Officer Vinay Kumar Choubey told PTI that polling personnel of ninety-six polling stations were dropped by helicopters and ten polling stations have been re-located on security ground. About 40,000 polling personnel were deputed to monitor the situation.

The fate of 309 candidates, including 32 women nominees, will be decided by 56,18,267 electorate in this phase. Among the key candidates are former Jharkhand chief minister Babulal Marandi, Urban Development Minister C P Singh and Education Minister Neera Yadav. Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) chief Marandi is contesting from the Dhanwar seat while Singh and Yadav are fighting from Ranchi and Kodarma constituencies, respectively.