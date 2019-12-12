Follow Us:
Jharkhand Election 2019 Highlights: 62 per cent polling in third phase of polls

Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019 Phase 3 Voting Highlights: Among the key candidates are former Jharkhand chief minister Babulal Marandi, Urban Development Minister C P Singh and Education Minister Neera Yadav.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 12, 2019 10:32:40 pm
Jharkhand elections, Jharkhand elections voting today, Jharkhand elections voting timings, Jharkhand elections news, Jharkhand elections third phase, Ranchi Jharkhand voting news, Jharkhand voting live news, Jharkhand elections live news, indian express jharkhand news Jharkhand Election 2019 Live: The fate of 309 candidates, including 32 women nominees, will be decided by 56,18,267 electorate. (PTI)

Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019 Voting Highlights: In the third of the five-phase Jharkhand assembly elections, over 62 per cent voter turnout was recorded on Thursday. The polling was held in 17 constituencies across eight districts, officials said. Voting began at 7 am amid tight security on Thursday. While polling at Ranchi, Hatia, Kanke, Barkatha and Ramgarh seats ended at 5 pm, voters in rest of the constituencies exercised their franchise till 3 pm. The remaining seats where polling was held were Kodarma, Barhi, Barkagaon, Mandu, Hazaribag, Simaria (SC), Dhanwar, Gomia, Bermo, Ichagarh, Silli and Khijri (ST).

Keeping in mind that there are LWE (left-wing extremist) pockets in this phase, Jharkhand Chief Election Officer Vinay Kumar Choubey told PTI that polling personnel of ninety-six polling stations were dropped by helicopters and ten polling stations have been re-located on security ground. About 40,000 polling personnel were deputed to monitor the situation.

The fate of 309 candidates, including 32 women nominees, will be decided by 56,18,267 electorate in this phase. Among the key candidates are former Jharkhand chief minister Babulal Marandi, Urban Development Minister C P Singh and Education Minister Neera Yadav. Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) chief Marandi is contesting from the Dhanwar seat while Singh and Yadav are fighting from Ranchi and Kodarma constituencies, respectively.

Live Blog

Voting for the third phase of Jharkhand elections is currently underway in Ranchi, Hazaribag and other constituencies. Follow LIVE updates here.

Highlights

    20:55 (IST)12 Dec 2019
    62.6 pc voter turnout in third phase of Jharkhand polls

    Over 62 per cent voter turnout was recorded on Thursday at the end of third-phase elections, in which 17 assembly seats of Jharkhand went to polls, officials said. Amid tight security, 62.60 per cent of 56,18,267 voters exercised their franchise in the 17 seats across eight districts, they said. Police said the polling, which began at 7 am, passed off peacefully. While polling at Ranchi, Hatia, Kanke, Barkatha and Ramgarh seats ended at 5 pm, voting in rest of the constituencies ended at 3 pm, Election Commission officials were quoted as saying by PTI.

    The voters comprised 26,80,205 women and 86 third gender persons. The fate of 309 candidates, including 32 women nominees, was sealed in the EVMs at the polling. The five-phase assembly elections to the 81-member House began on November 30 and will end on December 20.

    20:19 (IST)12 Dec 2019
    Rahul promises Rs 2 lakh loan waiver if oppn alliance voted to power

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday promised to waive farm loan up to Rs 2 lakh and procure paddy at Rs 2,500 MSP if the opposition alliance came to power in Jharkhand like done in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

    Gandhi addressed two election meetings at Rajmahal and Mahagama in the poll-bound Jharkhand during the day in favour of the opposition coalition comprising the Congress, JMM and the RJD, reports PTI. Read More

    18:29 (IST)12 Dec 2019
    62.03 per cent polling in Jharkhand till 5 pm

    An estimated 62.03 per cent of over 56 lakh eligible voters exercised their franchise till 5 pm on Thursday.

    17:12 (IST)12 Dec 2019
    Jharkhand polls: 57.59% voter turnout till 4 pm

    Over 57.59 per cent of 56 lakh eligible voters exercised their franchise till 4 PM on Thursday. in the third of the five-phase Jharkhand
    assembly elections in 17 constituencies.

    16:37 (IST)12 Dec 2019
    Will waive farm loans if oppn alliance comes to power in Jharkhand: Rahul Gandhi

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday promised to waive farm loan up to Rs 2 lakh in Jharkhand, if the opposition alliance is voted to power. Addressing a poll meeting here, in support of JMM candidate Ketubbudin Sheikh, Gandhi said farmers would receive a minimum support price (MSP) of Rs 2,500 for every quintal of paddy, if the Cong-JMM-RJD coalition wins majority. "The first priority of the opposition alliance would be to waive farm loans up to Rs 2 lakh. The Congress governments in Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh procure paddy at Rs 2,500 MSP. Farmers in Jharkhand will also get the same MSP rate, if we win the election," he was quoted as saying by PTI.

    Asserting that his party has always fulfilled its promises, he slammed the BJP-led government at the Centre for the "rise in unemployment" in the country.

    15:49 (IST)12 Dec 2019
    Safeguarding interests of NE people BJP govt's priority: Modi

    Allaying fears of the people of the northeast over the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday asserted his government would safeguard their language, culture and identity "under all circumstances". Addressing a poll rally in Dhanbad, he charged the Congress with spreading misinformation in the region over the legislation, which has been passed by Parliament. "I want to assure every state, every tribal society in the northeast and the eastern part of the country including Assam that preserving their culture is our priority.

    "Today, I appeal to my brothers and sisters of Assam to have faith in Modi. No harm will come to them and their tradition, culture and way of living," he asserted. PTI

    15:45 (IST)12 Dec 2019
    MS Dhoni also cast vote at a polling station in Ranchi

    Jharkhand: Mahendra Singh Dhoni leaves after casting his vote at a polling station in Ranchi

    15:01 (IST)12 Dec 2019
    Cong always avoided taking tough decisions: PM Modi in Jharkhand

    In a blistering attack on the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the party had always avoided taking decisions on matters of national interest, reports PTI. Addressing a poll rally in Dhanbad, Modi asserted that he never cared about vote-bank politics, but have always believed in working for the welfare of people. "The Congress had deliberately kept the Ram Janmabhoomi dispute hanging for decades. Matters of national interest are secondary for them.

    "They had also kept the issue of Jharkhand's creation pending for five decades. It was the Atal Bihari Vajpayee-led government that created Jharkhand," he asserted. Listing the achievements of the BJP-led government at the Centre and the state, he said the Jal-jeevan mission, launched earlier this year, will end the water crisis, "faced by our mothers and sisters."

    13:06 (IST)12 Dec 2019
    Jharkhand polling: 34% voter turnout till 1 pm

    Polling is underway in 17 constituencies in the state for the third phase of elections. As per Election Commission data, a voter turnout of 34.65 per cent has been recorded till 1 pm.

    13:06 (IST)12 Dec 2019
    Among voters, a newly wed man and en elderly helped by the security personnel

    The fate of 309 candidates, including 32 women nominees, will be decided by 56,18,267 electorate in this phase.

    11:23 (IST)12 Dec 2019
    Jharkhand polling: 29% voter turnout till 11am

    Polling is underway in 17 constituencies in the state for the third phase of elections. As per Election Commission data, a voter turnout of 29 per cent has been recorded till 11 am.

    10:53 (IST)12 Dec 2019
    Jharkhand poll: 13% voter turnout so far

    As per the data by the Election Commission, a voter turnout of 13.05 per cent was recorded till 9 am. 

    09:53 (IST)12 Dec 2019
    Jharkhand phase 3 voting: Total 309 candidates in fray across 17 constituency

    The fate of 309 candidates, including 32 women nominees, will be decided by 56,18,267 electorate in this phase.

    08:56 (IST)12 Dec 2019
    Jharkhand: BJP MP Jayant Sinha to cast his vote

    Former Union Minister & BJP MP Jayant Sinha at a polling booth in Hazaribagh to cast his vote. Polling is underway in 17 constituencies in the state for the third phase of elections.

    08:29 (IST)12 Dec 2019
    Jharkhand elections: People queue up to cast their votes in Bokaro

    People queue up to cast their votes at a polling station in Bokaro during the third phase of voting for assembly elections.

    (Source: ANI)
    08:02 (IST)12 Dec 2019
    Jharkhand: Visuals from polling booth in Chatra

    Voting underway at polling booth number 82 in Chatra. Polling in 17 constituencies in the state for the third phase of elections being held today.

    07:52 (IST)12 Dec 2019
    Vote in large numbers: Jharkhand CM

    Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das urges people to vote in large numbers.

    07:48 (IST)12 Dec 2019
    Jharkhand: Over 1,000 polling stations marked 'critical' in Naxal-affected areas

    According to EC, as many as 40,000 polling personnel have been deputed to conduct smooth and peaceful voting. Out of the total 7,016 polling stations set up for the third phase, 1,008 are marked as ‘critical' and 543 ‘sensitive' in Naxal-affected areas.

    07:43 (IST)12 Dec 2019
    Notable candidates in fray

    Notable candidates in the fray are former Jharkhand chief minister Babulal Marandi, Urban Development Minister C P Singh and Education Minister Neera Yadav.

    07:31 (IST)12 Dec 2019
    Jharkhand: 56 lakh voters to decide fate of 309 candidates

    'A total of 56,18,267 voters are eligible to cast votes in the 17 constituencies across eight districts. The voters include a total of 26,80,205 women and 86 third gender voters,' Vinay Kumar Choubey, the Chief Electoral Officer of Jharkhand, said during a press brief Wednesday.

    The fate of 309 candidates, including 32 women nominees, will be decided in the third leg of the elections. (PTI)



    07:27 (IST)12 Dec 2019
    Ranchi to vote till 5pm

    Voting in Ranchi, Hatia, Kanke (SC), Barkatha and Ramgarh seats will be held from till 5 pm, voters in the rest of the constituencies will be allowed to exercise their franchise till 3 pm.

    07:14 (IST)12 Dec 2019
    Vote in large numbers, urges PM Modi

    "The third phase of Jharkhand polls will take place today. Urging all those whose seats go to the polls today to vote in large numbers. I particularly urge my young friends to vote," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

    07:13 (IST)12 Dec 2019
    Jharkhand: Voting across 17 constituencies today

    The seats where polling will be held are Kodarma, Barkatha, Barhi, Barkagaon, Ramgarh, Mandu, Hazaribag, Simaria (SC), Dhanwar, Gomia, Bermo, Ichagarh, Silli, Khijri (ST), Ranchi, Hatia and Kanke (SC).

    07:13 (IST)12 Dec 2019
    Jharkhand: Voting begins

    Voting begins for 17 constituencies in the third phase of the Jharkhand elections.

    jharkhand election, jharkhand election 2019, jharkhand election voting, jharkhand election news, jharkhand election polling, jharkhand election 2019 live, jharkhand chunav, jharkhand assembly election 2019, jharkhand vidhan sabha chunav, jharkhand vidhan sabha election live news, jharkhand today news, jharkhand election latest news, jharkhand election result date Ranchi: Polling officials carry EVM machines and polling materials on the eve of the third phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections, in Ranchi, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019. (PTI)

    Earlier, an estimated 63.3 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the second phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections amid stray incidents of violence on December 7. One person was killed and two were injured in firing by security personnel near a polling booth.

    The assembly segments, which had voted in the second phase, were: Baharagora, Ghatsila, Potka, Jugsalai, Jamshedpur (East), Jamshedpur (West), Seraikela, Chaibasa, Majhgaon, Jaganathpur, Manoharpur, Chakradharpur, Kharsawan, Tamar, Torpa, Khunti, Mandar, Sisai, Simdega and Kolebira.

    The BJP contested in all the 20 constituencies in the second phase, while the opposition alliance of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress contested in 14 and six seats, respectively. The RJD, which got a total of seven seats as per the seat-sharing formula of the opposition combine, had no candidate in this round.

    Read | Jharkhand: Confusion shrouds what set off violence at poll booth

    The fourth and the fifth phases polling for 15 and 16 seats will be held on December 16 and 20 respectively. Results will be declared on December 23.

