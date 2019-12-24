Jharkhand Election Results 2019 HIGHLIGHTS: Hemant Soren clinches victory in Barhait, Dumka; Raghubar Das loses Jamshedpur East seat by over 15,000 votes

Jharkhand Election Results 2019 HIGHLIGHTS: Raghubar Das, who filed his resignation as the Jharkhand chief minister on Monday, lost his Jamshedpur East seat to Independent candidate by over 15,000 seats. Sounding hopeful, Das earlier said that his party would accept people’s mandate. “I am hopeful that result will be in our favour. I am waiting for the final results. BJP will accept the people’s mandate,” he told news agency ANI.
As the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-Congress-RJD alliance comfortably pegged itself above the majority mark by leading in 47 seats in the 81-member assembly, Chief Ministerial candidate Hemant Soren said that time has finally come to fulfill people’s wishes. “I want to thank people of Jharkhand for the mandate in favour of JMM. It is a joyous day for the people of the state and finally, the time has come to fulfil all your demands,” Soren said in his address to the media.
JMM has won 30 seats, Congress emerged in 16 seats and RJD won one seat whereas BJP which could clinch only 25 seats. The magic number to form the assembly is 41.
As results started coming out, congratulatory messages poured in for Hemant Soren. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah wished the JMM president, as they thanked the people of Jharkhand for giving BJP, a five-year term. Apart from Soren, Independent candidate Saryu Roy also broke barriers as he is leading with a major margin against the Raghubar Das in Jamshedpur East constituency.
Less than seven months after it stormed back to power at the Centre with its highest tally in the Lok Sabha elections, the ruling BJP was swept out of power Monday in Jharkhand by the coalition of the JMM, Congress and RJD led by their chief ministerial candidate and JMM leader Hemant Soren. For the BJP, the defeat in Jharkhand is the loss of power in the fifth state in a year following the fall of its governments in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra.
The comprehensive defeat of the incumbent BJP in Jharkhand Monday by the regional alliance of JMM-Congress-RJD comes amid an economic slowdown and a nationwide ferment over the new citizenship law and the NRC. It also follows a below-expectation electoral performance in Maharashtra and Haryana — the party had to stitch up post-poll alliances to retain power in Haryana, and, in Maharashtra, it lost its ally Shiv Sena to the rival alliance after a failed bid at power. One comfort for the BJP is the narrow difference in vote share — while the JMM-Congress-RJD got 35.25 per cent of the vote, the BJP, fighting alone, got 33.5 per cent. Read more here
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief and former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav Tuesday congratulated Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) president Hemant Soren on their alliance’s resounding victory in the Jharkhand elections. Yadav, who is serving a prison sentence in a fodder scam case, congratulated Soren through Twitter which is being handled by his office in consultation with his family. “Dear Hemant, many congratulations and blessings. Our desire is fulfilled. The great people of Jharkhand have ensured that the politics of arrogance and hypocrisy is going to be rejected everywhere. Thanks to Congress as well for their continued support. Johar Jharkhand,” his tweet read.
Raghubar Das loses Jharkhand East Seat to Independent candidate Saryu Roy by over 15,000 votes. Going by the final results, the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance holds 47 seats, well above the 41-mark needed to form government in the 81-constituency assembly in Jharkhand. BJP could win only 25 seats.
The victory of JMM-Congress-RJD alliance is proving to be a major morale boost for the Congress, as the grand old party seeks to become relevant again in the political scenario after facing two successive defeats in Lok Sabha elections. Party leaders feel that BJP is not invincible and with like-minded allies in states, Congress would be able to defeat the Saffron power. Contrary to the BJP, which heavily campaigned on issues such as the CAA, NRC and building of Ram temple, Congress relied on more local issues of 'jal, jameen aur jangal', giving voice to problems faced by the adivasi community which forms nearly 26% population in the state.
Rebel BJP candidate Saryu Roy leading by 10000 votes from Jamshedpur East. Banna Gupta of Cong leading by 22500 votes in Jamshedpur West. Read on to find out how Saryu Roy changed the political equation in two seats.
Conceding defeat in the assembly elections, Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Monday said it was his defeat, not of the BJP. “It is not BJP’s defeat, it is my defeat,” Das told reporters at a press conference in Ranchi. As per the latest trends available on the Election Commission website, Das was trailing BJP rebel candidate and former minister Saryu Roy by over 10,000 votes in Jamshedpur (East) constituency. The BJP was leading on 25 seats while JMM led alliance was ahead on 45 seats in the 81-member Assembly. Read full story
The BJP on Monday attributed its loss in the Jharkhand assembly polls to "local issues", and said "internal strife" also appeared to have a significant impact in the state, where the JMM-Congress alliance is set to form the government. Party spokesperson G V L Narasimha Rao said the BJP will analyse in detail factors for the loss in the state but added that the lack of an alliance against a united opposition also had a role. "Inability of local leadership to convince the electorate for repeat of the mandate and internal strife within the party also appeared to have a significant fallout. A detailed analysis will be done," he said.
Credited with sending two former chief ministers to jail, expelled BJP leader and former minister Saryu Roy is set to send outgoing Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das packing from the prestigious Jamshedpur (East) seat. According to latest trends, the three-time BJP MLA, who has often led indirect attacks on Das, is leading by a margin of 8,000 votes and has garnered 43 per cent of the vote share. Read full story
Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das tenders his resignation to Governor Draupadi Murmu at Raj Bhavan in Ranchi. After resigning, Das wrote on Twitter: "I have submitted my resignation to meet the Honorable Governor. Thanks to the 1.25 billion people of Jharkhand. With your blessings, I got a chance to work for the prosperity of Jharkhand for five years."
With Jharkhand joining the growing list of states slipping out of BJP's rule, the party now governs mere 35 per cent of the country's landmass in comparison to over 71 per cent during its peak in 2017 when it was in power in the entire Hindi-speaking heartland.
Its string of losses in states despite the massive victory in the April-May Lok Sabha elections may force the party's top brass to revisit its strategy for the assembly polls as it prepares for the upcoming battles in Delhi and Bihar. The percentage of population being governed by the BJP in the states, either on its own or with its allies, now stands at around 43 per cent from over 69 per cent two years back, data analysis show.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated JMM leader Hemant Soren for the victory in the state assembly polls and extended his best wishes. "Congratulations to Hemant Soren and the JMM-led alliance for the victory in the Jharkhand polls. Best wishes to them in serving the state," he said.
Given below are the partywise trends for Jharkhand elections results. Out of the 81 seats, results for 33 seats have been declared. BJP has emerged victorious in 9 seats, whereas JMM-Congress won 12 seats.
The result for 23 out of 81 seats has been declared till now. (Election Commission of India)
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha working president Hemant Soren is set to return for a second stint as Jharkhand Chief Minister as he emerges victorious in Barhait with 73,534 votes and in Dumka with 80,589 votes.
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha working president Hemant Soren is set to return for a second stint as Jharkhand Chief Minister after latest trends showed the alliance led by his party, which also includes Congress and RJD, leading on 43 seats in the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly. For the BJP, the loss in Jharkhand joins a string of poor performances by the saffron party in state elections in the past one year. Besides being recently outwitted by the Congress-Shiv Sena-NCP combine in Maharashtra, BJP has lost major states, including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, while failing to gain a simple majority in Haryana. Read full story here
Congress leader Chidamabaram took a jab at BJP's defeat in Jharkhand elections and wrote on Twitter: "Dented in Haryana, Denied in Maharashtra, Defeated in Jharkhand. That is the story of the BJP in 2019."
After JMM-Cong-RJD alliance raced ahead in Jharkhand polls, Home Minister Amit Shah wrote on Twitter, "We respect the mandate given by the people of Jharkhand. We express our heartfelt gratitude to the people for the opportunity given to BJP to serve the state for five years." Claiming that BJP would remain committed to the development of the state, Shah congratulated all party workers for their tireless hard work.
Out of 12 seats where results have been declared, JMM and BJP are at par and have won four seats each. JMM's Jagarnath Mahto, Niral Purty and Jobha Majhi emerged victorious from Dumri, Mahjganon and Manoharpur seats, respectively. Whereas, BJP clinched Chandankyari, Khunti and Torpa seats. Congress won 3 seats—Bermo, Jagannathpur and Kolebira constituencies whereas, AJSU secured Gomia constituency.
On Jharkhand election result turnout in favour of JMM-Congress-RJD, Sharad Pawar said that BJP used financial might to retain power in Jharkhand but the people there rejected it. Claiming that people in the state have given a befitting reply to the BJP which would talk of "anyhow" forming the next government in the state. "Situation in Jharkhand is different from other states. It is an adivasi-dominated state, poverty is more. In such a situation, the BJP tried to use financial strength to retain power. But I am happy the people of Jharkhand have not accepted (the BJP). I want to thank the people of Jharkhand," Pawar said.
BJP's Nilkanth Singh Munda has secured its second victory in Khunti seat with 58,987 votes. Munda raced ahead of JMM's Sushil Pahan with a margin of nearly 26, 327 votes.
Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar Monday said that Jharkhand results show people are with non-BJP parties
West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee Monday congratulated Hemant Soren for his victory in Jharkhand. She said that the elections were held amid CAA and NRC protests. "This is a verdict in favour of citizens," she added.
JMM leader and chief ministerial candidate Hemant Soren addressing a press conference in Ranchi, said, "Today is the last day of the election process. I want to thank people of Jharkhand for the mandate in favour of JMM. It is a joyous day for the people of the state and I'll ensure to take on the responsibility of fulfilling the desires of the people of the state. Today, the time has come to fulfil all your demands. I took part in the polling process with the help of Congress and RJD and I want to thank my "Guruji" (referring, to this father, Shibu Soren), Lalu Prasad Yadav, Sonia and all my allies."
Jharkhand Chief Minister and BJP candidate Raghubar Das, who is trailing from Jamshedpur East seat against Independent candidate Saryu Roy told news agency ANI, “I am hopeful that result will be in our favour. I am waiting for the final results. BJP will accept the people’s mandate.”
In the first victory announced in Jharkhand elections, BJP's Koche Munda has won the Torpa seat with a margin of 9,630 votes. Sudeep Guria from Congress was trailing with 33,647 votes was unable to secure the seat.
Hemant Soren who is the Chief Ministerial candidate for the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance is seen riding a bicycle at his residence in Ranchi. He is currently leading in both the constituencies—Dumka and Barhait—where he has contested from.
Hemant, a santhal, has been projected as the chief ministerial candidate of the JMM-Congress-RJD opposition. With BJP battling anti-incumbency wave in the state, Hemant’s carefully stitched together alliance with Congress and RJD seems to have paid rich dividends for the Mahagathbandhan. Hemant is presently leading from both Dumka and Barhait by a significant margin. Read more
After 12 rounds, Mahua Majhi of JMM is ahead by 414 votes in Ranchi city constituency, against 5 time MLA and Urban Affairs minister CP Singh. This will be huge if it holds true, because last time she lost by around 50,000 votes.
Independent candidate Saryu Roy is leading from Jamshedpur (East) constituency against Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das, who has secured 24,908 votes. Roy has got 32,392 votes as per the latest trends.
The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha’s dwindling political fortunes seem to have received a shot in the arm, with the Hemant Soren-led Opposition coalition posing a formidable challenge to the ruling BJP in the tribal-dominated state. As per the Election Commission’s latest figures, the JMM-Congress-RJD combine has maintained a lead in as many as 44 seats, which is more than the majority mark in the 81-member House. This puts the spotlight back on 44-year-old Hemant Soren, who is the son of former Union minister and tribal leader Shibu Soren. Having faced a drubbing in the previous Assembly elections, including most recently in this year’s Lok Sabha elections (his father lost from Dumka), the bespectacled JMM chief, while talking to the Indian Express, had exuded confidence in winning back people’s trust. Read full story
While the ruling BJP in Jharkhand seems to be staring at another loss in the state elections, more affected are Babulal Marandi of the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM) and Sudesh Mahto of the All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), who were touted to be kingmakers after exit polls had predicted a hung assembly. However, as JMM-Congress-RJD alliance has pulled up in the race with a lead after securing 45 seats, hovering close to the majority mark. AJSU has secured four seats, whereas, JVM has won three seats.
As per latest trends, JMM-led 3 party alliance in 45 seats, ahead of the majority mark in the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly; whereas, BJP is leading in 25 seats. JMM is likely to pull up in at least eight more seats— — Potka, Sarai Kala, Gandey, Giridin, Ramghar, Jama, Dumba Simdega— with a huge margin.
Kunal Sarangi , the JMM MLA who joined BJP in October is trailing by 39,000 votes in Baharagora seat. Kunal was one of the young faces of JMM who was personally being mentored by Hemant Soren. This definitely has a huge message.
Shiv Sena's Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Raut also hit out at the BJP, saying tribals and the poor people of Jharkhand have rejected the Amit Shah-led party. Talking to reporters, he said Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah worked vigorously in Jharkhand to win the (Assembly) election in that state. "Speeches were delivered saying the Citizenship (Amendment) Act will help Jharkhand. Still, the poor and adivasis of Jharkhand have rejected the BJP. The figures show the Congress and JMM will form government there," Raut said. "I think there is a need (for the BJP) to introspect why they have lost Jharkhand after Maharashtra," he added.
The Shiv Sena also hit out at the BJP, with which it recently severed ties at the Centre and in Maharashtra, saying the Jharkhand Assembly poll trends show people are not buying the Amit Shah-led party's politics based on sentimental issues like the National Register of Citizens. It also said that the BJP needs to introspect on its performance in Jharkhand after Maharashtra. "They (BJP) earlier told people they will play politics of development, but are now engaging people in sentimental issues to distract their attention from the real issues...They seem to have been hit by raising of issues like the NRC," Kayande said. (PTI)
As trends for the Jharkhand Assembly elections showed the Congress-JMM alliance ahead of the ruling BJP, the NCP on Monday said people of Jharkhand have demolished the "arrogance" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the saffron party president Amit Shah. (PTI)
JMM leader Hemant Soren is leading from Barhait. In Dumka he is trailing behind the BJP by nearly a margin of 500 votes. In the picture, Hemant Soren with wife Kalpana and sister Anjali
Congress coordinator for Jharkhand polls Ajay Sharma said this is the defeat of BJP's corruption and its arrogance. “BJP gave tickets to corrupt candidates whom the people rejected. The Congress kept the focus on people's issues and articulated common man's problems which the BJP failed to solve,” Sharma said. (PTI)
All India Congress Committee in-charge for Jharkhand, RPN Singh said, "We will form the government as we fought the elections for the people of the state by raising issues that affect their lives and livelihoods. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah tried to divert the attention of the people away from fundamental issues but the people did not get swayed." Reiterating that Hemant Soren of the JMM will be the chief minister as declared earlier, Singh said the Jharkhand results are a defeat of BJP's "arrogance and diversionary tactics".