Jharkhand Election Results 2019 HIGHLIGHTS: Hemant Soren clinches victory in Barhait, Dumka; Raghubar Das loses Jamshedpur East seat by over 15,000 votes

Jharkhand Election Results 2019 HIGHLIGHTS: While Chief Minister Raghubar Das is trailing from Jamshedpur East, the gathbandhan's CM candidate Hemant Soren is leading Barhait and is in a close fight in Dumka. Coming on the back of below-par performances in Haryana and the failure to stay in government in Maharashtra, the results of the Jharkhand Assembly elections will be crucial for the ruling BJP. On the other hand, the Opposition alliance, led by Hemant Soren's JMM and which includes Congress and RJD, will look to unseat the saffron party and return to power in the tribal-dominated state.

While BJP has given a call for "abki baar 65 paar", important constituencies like Jamshedpur (East), Jamshedpur (West), Dumka, Latehar, Daltonganj, Chatarpur, Hussainabad, Chaibasa may prove decisive in which way the state will swing. The results of Jamshedpur East constituency will be keenly watched, where expelled BJP leader and former minister Saryu Rai contested as an Independent against Raghubar Das after the saffron party did not give him a ticket to contest elections. Apart from Das and Roy, Congress’ Gourav Vallabh and JVM’s Abhay Singh are also in the fray from the constituency. In Jamshedpur West, the BJP has fielded newcomer Devender Singh against Congress candidate and former MLA Banna Gupta. AIMIM and JVMP are also in the fray.

That Jharkhand should have a double-engine government — Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi and Chief Minister Raghubar Das in Ranchi — for its growth has been the main narrative of the BJP in this Assembly election. JMM-Congress, meanwhile, has kept its campaign in Jharkhand state-centric.

Opposition chief ministerial candidate Hemant Soren, who is contesting from two constituencies -- Dumka and Barhait, is expected to win both the seats since the tribal-dominated region is considered a bastion of his father Shibu Soren and his Jharkhand Mukti Morcha. However, in 2014 BJP made inroads in the region, winning seven of the 18 assembly seats and its leader Sunil Soren defeating Shibu Soren from Dumka.

In the 2014 Assembly elections, the BJP had bagged 37 seats and formed the government with alliance partner AJSU that won five seats. Six MLAs of the Babulal Marandi-led JVM-P joined the BJP soon after the elections. The JMM and the Congress won 17 and 6 seats, respectively.

Exit polls for the Assembly elections in Jharkhand have predicted a lead for the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance in the 81-member House. While the India Today-Axis survey has predicted that the Opposition alliance is likely to form the next government, the IANS-C Voter-ABP poll has predicted a hung Assembly. Both polls indicated that the All Jharkhand Students’ Union (AJSU) and the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajantrik) (JVM-P) is likely to win 3-5 seats each and could end up as “kingmakers”.