Jharkhand Election Results 2019: Hemant Soren wins from Barhait and Dumka

Jharkhand Assembly Election Results 2019 Constituency Wise: JMM-Congress alliance has won majority of seats in the 81-member state assembly, leaving behind BJP. As per the latest trends, the saffron party is leading in 3 constituencies and has won 22 seats. The BJP had won 37 seats in the 2014 assembly polls. Early trends also projected a lead of the JMM-Congress-RJD combine. The JMM-Congress-RJD combine has won 45 seats, comfortably above the majority mark of 41 in the 81 member House. The alliance was leading on one seat. The election was held in five phases between November 30 and December 20.
Follow Jharkhand Election Results 2019 LIVE Updates
The counting of votes for the Jharkhand Assembly elections began at 8 am Monday. Important constituencies to look out for include Jamshedpur (East), Jamshedpur (West), Dumka, Latehar, Daltonganj, Chattarpur, Hussainabad, Chaibasa.
Jharkhand election results updates from ECI: Full list of constituencies
In Jamshedpur West, the BJP has fielded newcomer Devender Singh against Congress candidate and former MLA Banna Gupta. Asaduddin Owaisi’s All-India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is in the fray in Jharkhand for the first time.
Jharkhand election results: How to check live counting on ECI website eciresults.nic.in and eci.gov.in
The security crackdown and road construction pace have been high on the BJP’s campaign list of achievements and this finds resonance in the BJP support base in the areas of Manika, Latehar, Daltonganj, Garhwa, Panki, Chatra, Bishrampur, Chattarpur and Bishunpur.
Highlights
In Chattarpur, another important constituency, BJP's Pushpa Devi has defeated Vijay Kumar of RJD by a margin of 26792 votes.
Given below are the party-wise trends for Jharkhand elections results. The result for 23 out of 81 seats has been declared till now. (Election Commission of India)
The BJP on Monday attributed its loss in the Jharkhand assembly polls to "local issues", and said "internal strife" also appeared to have a significant impact in the state, where the JMM-Congress alliance is set to form the government. Party spokesperson G V L Narasimha Rao said the BJP will analyse in detail factors for the loss in the state but added that the lack of an alliance against a united opposition also had a role. "Inability of local leadership to convince the electorate for repeat of the mandate and internal strife within the party also appeared to have a significant fallout. A detailed analysis will be done," he said.
Rebel BJP candidate Saryu Roy leading by 10000 votes from Jamshedpur East. Banna Gupta of Cong leading by 22500 votes in Jamshedpur West. Read on to find out how Saryu Roy changed the political equation in two seats.
Results of the assembly polls in Jharkhand sent ripples through the political waters of Bihar, the parent state out of which the tribal-dominated region was carved out in 2000, capping a movement that had continued for close to a century. Lalu Prasad's RJD, once formidable but down in the dumps for some time, erupted in joy over the triumph of the JMM-led alliance, in which it is a minor partner, as it kindled hopes of replicating the success in Bihar where assembly elections are less than a year away.
At the party's state headquarters here on the Birchand Patel Marg, RJD workers began distributing sweets no sooner than the trends started pouring in and chanted slogans vowing to help Tejashwi Yadav their young chief ministerial candidate for Bihar, who had been actively involved in electioneering in Jharkhand to power. PTI
Deepak Birua of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha defeats J B Tubid of BJP by 26159 votes in Chaibasa constituency.
DMK President M K Stalin on Monday congratulated the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-Congress alliance for their win in the State Assembly elections. "I congratulate the...Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, Indian National Congress and Rashtriya Janata Dal alliance in the #JharkhandAssemblyPolls," he said in his twitter handle.
He wished JMM leader Hemant Soren, who is set to take over as Chief Minister, a successful tenure and to lead his state to economic and social prosperity. PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday congratulated Hemant Soren for his victory in the Jharkhand elections and extended his best wishes to the JMM-Congress-RJD combine. He also claimed that BJP would continue to serve the people of Jharkhand.
“Congratulations to Hemant Soren and the JMM-led alliance for the victory in the Jharkhand polls. Best wishes to them in serving the state,” the prime minister said. Thanking the people of Jharkhand for having given the BJP an opportunity to serve the state for many years, Modi applauded party workers for their efforts and said they would raising people-centric issues. Read full story
In Bishunpur constituency, JMM's Chamra Linda has defeated BJP's Ashok Oraon by 17,382 votes.
In Jamshedpur West, Congress candidate Banna Gupta defeated BJP's Devendra Nath Singh by a margin of 22,583 votes. In 2014 assembly elections, rebel BJP candidate Saryu Roy had won by 10,517 votes.
Moments after conceding defeat in the assembly polls, Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Monday tendered his resignation to Governor Draupadi Murmu, at Raj Bhavan in Ranchi.
Given below are the party-wise trends for Jharkhand elections results. The result for 23 out of 81 seats has been declared till now. (Election Commission of India)
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha working president Hemant Soren is set to return for a second stint as Jharkhand Chief Minister after latest trends showed the alliance led by his party, which also includes Congress and RJD, leading on 43 seats in the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly. For the BJP, the loss in Jharkhand joins a string of poor performances by the saffron party in state elections in the past one year. Besides being recently outwitted by the Congress-Shiv Sena-NCP combine in Maharashtra, BJP has lost major states, including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, while failing to gain a simple majority in Haryana. Read full story
Hemant Soren has won on both Barhait and Dumka constituencies. In Barhait, he defeated Simon Malto of BJP from a margin of 25,740 votes. The JMM leader defeated Lois Marandi of the BJP from Dumka with a margin of 13,188 seats.
On Jharkhand election result turnout in favour of JMM-Congress-RJD, Sharad Pawar said that BJP used financial might to retain power in Jharkhand but the people there rejected it. Claiming that people in the state have given a befitting reply to the BJP which would talk of "anyhow" forming the next government in the state. "Situation in Jharkhand is different from other states. It is an adivasi-dominated state, poverty is more. In such a situation, the BJP tried to use financial strength to retain power. But I am happy the people of Jharkhand have not accepted (the BJP). I want to thank the people of Jharkhand," Pawar said.
Out of 12 seats where results have been declared, JMM and BJP are at par and have won four seats each. JMM's Jagarnath Mahto, Niral Purty and Jobha Majhi emerged victorious from Dumri, Mahjganon and Manoharpur seats, respectively. Whereas, BJP clinched Chandankyari, Khunti and Torpa seats. Congress won 3 seats—Bermo, Jagannathpur and Kolebira constituencies whereas, AJSU secured Gomia constituency.
With Jharkhand joining the growing list of states slipping out of BJP's rule, the party now governs mere 35 per cent of the country's landmass in comparison to over 71 per cent during its peak in 2017 when it was in power in the entire Hindi-speaking heartland. Its string of losses in states despite the massive victory in the April-May Lok Sabha elections may force the party's top brass to revisit its strategy for the assembly polls as it prepares for the upcoming battles in Delhi and Bihar. The percentage of population being governed by the BJP in the states, either on its own or with its allies, now stands at around 43 per cent from over 69 per cent two years back, data analysis show. PTI
BJP's Nilkanth Singh Munda has secured its second victory in Khunti seat with 58,987 votes. Munda raced ahead of JMM's Sushil Pahan with a margin of nearly 26, 327 votes.
JMM leader Hemant Soren thanked West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today, as the JMM-Congress alliance led by his party, emerged as a winner. "Thank you @MamataOfficial Didi for your wishes. This has been a battle to establish democratic will & socially inclusive Jharkhand. I dedicate this victory to the people of Jharkhand," he tweeted.
After the JMM-Congress alliance in Jharkhand headed towards a majority, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday said the BJP is not unbeatable and urged opposition parties to join forces against the ruling saffron party. Chidambaram, after taking part in a DMK-led rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Chennai, said his party was happy about the electoral outcome in Jharkhand.
"We are very happy and we congratulate and thank the people of Jharkhand for giving the JMM-Congress alliance an overwhelming mandate," he told reporters at the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee headquarters. The Congress-JMM alliance has been given a "resounding victory and we are very very happy," he said. PTI
44-year-old JMM leader Hemant Soren, who is all set to be the Jharkhand Chief Minister, on Monday addressed media in Ranchi. He thanked all the voters in the state to give his party a clear mandate. He also thanked media for covering the whole election process in the last 40 days. He extended his gratitude to senior Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi. "This will be the start of a new era and this mandate will prove to be a milestone. I assure all the people in the state that we will meet their expectations, irrespective of their community or religion."
Jharkhand Chief Minister and BJP candidate Raghubar Das, who is trailing from Jamshedpur East seat against Independent candidate Saryu Rai told news agency ANI, “I am hopeful that result will be in our favour. I am waiting for the final results. BJP will accept the people’s mandate.”
Jharkhand Assembly polls: BJP's Koche Munda wins Torpa seat, defeating Sudeep Guria of the JMM by 9,630 votes in the first result declared by the EC.
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha's (JMM) Hemant Soren rides a cycle at his residence in Ranchi. JMM is currently leading on 28 seats while the Congress-JMM-RJD alliance is leading on 46 seats.
The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha’s dwindling political fortunes seem to have received a shot in the arm, with the Hemant Soren-led Opposition coalition posing a formidable challenge to the ruling BJP in the tribal-dominated state. As per the Election Commission’s latest figures, the JMM-Congress-RJD combine has maintained a lead in as many as 44 seats, which is more than the majority mark in the 81-member House. This puts the spotlight back on 44-year-old Hemant Soren, who is the son of former Union minister and tribal leader Shibu Soren. Having faced a drubbing in the previous Assembly elections, including most recently in this year’s Lok Sabha elections (his father lost from Dumka), the bespectacled JMM chief, while talking to the Indian Express, had exuded confidence in winning back people’s trust. Read full story
Total seats: 81
Trends available: 81
JMM: 29
BJP: 24
Congress: 14
RJD: 3
JVM(P): 3
AJSU Party: 4
CPI-ML(Liberation): 1
NCP: 1
Independent: 2
Hemant Soren, the leader of the opposition alliance, is ahead of his rivals in both Barhait and Dumka seats. Several BJP ministers including C P Singh and Anil Kumar Bauri are leading, but Raj Paliwar was trailing. Dinesh Oraon, the Speaker of the outgoing assembly and BJP candidate, was also trailing in Madhupur.
Chief Minister Raghubar Das was trailing BJP rebel candidate and former minister Saryu Roy by over 4,000 votes in Jamshedpur (East) constituency. Roy is in the fray as an Independent candidate. Das has represented the seat five times since 1995. The JMM was leading in 24 seats, while its alliance partner Congress was ahead in 13 and the RJD in three. PTI
Kunal Sarangi , the JMM MLA who joined BJP in October is trailing by 39,000 votes in Baharagora seat. Kunal was one of the young faces of JMM who was personally being mentored by Hemant Soren. This definitely has a huge message.
JMM's Deepak Birua is leading by 11415 votes from Chaibasa
As trends for the Jharkhand Assembly elections showed the Congress-JMM alliance ahead of the ruling BJP, the NCP on Monday said people of Jharkhand have demolished the "arrogance" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the saffron party president Amit Shah.
The Shiv Sena also hit out at the BJP, with which it recently severed ties at the Centre and in Maharashtra, saying the Jharkhand Assembly poll trends show people are not buying the Amit Shah-led party's politics based on sentimental issues like the National Register of Citizens.
It also said that the BJP needs to introspect on its performance in Jharkhand after Maharashtra. "The people of Jharkhand have demolished the arrogance of Modi ji, Amit Shah and BJP. Democracy has won," NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik tweeted. (PTI)
deleting_message
According to revised trends, JMM leader Hemant Soren is trailing from Dumka seat.
The resentment among the influential tribal population, who form 26 per cent of the electorate in Jharkhand, against the ruling BJP seems to have worked in favour of the JMM as trends showed the saffron party leading only in five of the 18 seats in the Santhal Pargana region. Read more
AJSU party's Sudesh Mahto is now leading in Silli seat by 10400 votes, JMM's Seema Devi is trailing.
In Jamshedpur West, newcomer Devender Singh from the BJP is leading by over 5000 votes against Congress candidate and former MLA Banna Gupta.
Jharkhand CM and BJP candidate from Jamshedpur East, Raghubar Das is now trailing. Independent candidate Saryu Rai is leading by 771 votes.
While the BJP is going solo in this elections, the Congress has forged ties with regional parties Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Rashtriya Janata Dal. The other two parties in the fray are former BJP ally All Jharkhand Students’ Union Party (AJSU) and Jharkhand Vikas Morcha-Pragatisheel (JVM-P), who are contesting independently. The two parties can play a decisive role in case the BJP and the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance fail to cross 41 seats on their own.
Here is how the three regional parties stand in Jharkhand elections.
JMM's Hemant Soren is leading from Dumka seat by 2463 votes and Barhait by 8616 votes.
(Opposition CM candidate Hemant Soren with wife Kalpana Soren and sister Anjali )