Jharkhand Election Results 2019: Hemant Soren wins from Barhait and Dumka

Jharkhand Election Results key constituencies LIVE Updates: People queue up to vote at a polling booth in Jharkhand. (File) Jharkhand Election Results key constituencies LIVE Updates: People queue up to vote at a polling booth in Jharkhand. (File)

Jharkhand Assembly Election Results 2019 Constituency Wise: JMM-Congress alliance has won majority of seats in the 81-member state assembly, leaving behind BJP. As per the latest trends, the saffron party is leading in 3 constituencies and has won 22 seats. The BJP had won 37 seats in the 2014 assembly polls. Early trends also projected a lead of the JMM-Congress-RJD combine. The JMM-Congress-RJD combine has won 45 seats, comfortably above the majority mark of 41 in the 81 member House. The alliance was leading on one seat. The election was held in five phases between November 30 and December 20.

The counting of votes for the Jharkhand Assembly elections began at 8 am Monday. Important constituencies to look out for include Jamshedpur (East), Jamshedpur (West), Dumka, Latehar, Daltonganj, Chattarpur, Hussainabad, Chaibasa.

In Jamshedpur West, the BJP has fielded newcomer Devender Singh against Congress candidate and former MLA Banna Gupta. Asaduddin Owaisi’s All-India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) is in the fray in Jharkhand for the first time.

The security crackdown and road construction pace have been high on the BJP’s campaign list of achievements and this finds resonance in the BJP support base in the areas of Manika, Latehar, Daltonganj, Garhwa, Panki, Chatra, Bishrampur, Chattarpur and Bishunpur.