Congratulations to Soren and JMM-led alliance for victory: PM Modi after loss in Jharkhand polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated JMM’s Hemant Soren on Twitter. (File photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated JMM’s Hemant Soren on Twitter. (File photo)

Jharkhand Election Results 2019: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday congratulated Hemant Soren for his victory in the Jharkhand elections and extended his best wishes to the JMM-Congress-RJD combine. He also claimed that BJP would continue to serve the people of Jharkhand.

“Congratulations to Hemant Soren and the JMM-led alliance for the victory in the Jharkhand polls. Best wishes to them in serving the state,” the prime minister said. Thanking the people of Jharkhand for having given the BJP an opportunity to serve the state for many years, Modi applauded party workers for their efforts and said they would raising people-centric issues.

Conceding defeat in the assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah thanked the people of Jharkhand for giving the opportunity to serve the state for last five years and said, he respects the mandate of the people. The Grand alliance led by Jharkhand Mukti Morcha is all set to form government in the state as BJP failed to get a majority.

“We respect the mandate of the people of Jharkhand. We thank the people for giving BJP the opportunity to serve the state for the last five years. The BJP is committed for the development of the state. I also thank the workers of the party for their effort,” tweeted Shah.

Meanwhile, reacting to the party’s defeat in the state elections, Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das said it was his defeat, not of the BJP. “It is not BJP’s defeat, it is my defeat,” Das told reporters at a press conference in Ranchi.

As per the latest trends available on the Election Commission website, Das was trailing BJP rebel candidate and former minister Saryu Roy by over 10,000 votes in Jamshedpur (East) constituency. The BJP was leading on 25 seats while JMM led alliance was ahead on 45 seats in the 81-member Assembly.

The BJP contested 79 seats, supported an Independent candidate in one place and did not put up nominee against AJSU Party president Sudesh Mahto.

Under a pre-poll arrangement, The JMM had the lion’s share of 43 seats, while the Congress fielded nominees in 31 constituencies and Lalu Prasad’s RJD in seven. The Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) contested all the 81 seats.

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd