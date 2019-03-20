Jharkhand CEO slaps notice on education council, tablets with CM’s message to be switched off

The Jharkhand State Chief Electoral Office issued a notice last week to the Jharkhand Education Project Council (JEPC) over a violation of the Model Code of Conduct. The matter pertained to in-built video display messages of Chief Minister Raghubar Das in around 32,000 tablet computers that were distributed to monitor government schools.

The tablets — which were reportedly given in 2018 to officers, teachers and workers in the education department to monitor functioning of government schools and attendance of students and teachers — will now have to be switched off. Authorities said that all such functions will now be monitored through smartphones or done “manually”. Click for more election news

The JEPC works for implementing programmes like Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV), National Programme of Education for Girls at Elementary Level among others.

According to JEPC State Project Director Uma Shankar Singh, a message from the CM is “displayed in the tablet related to Digital India”.

Singh told The Indian Express: “All the tablets were distributed in 2018, containing e-Vidya Vahini software for real-time monitoring of government schools. We have issued office orders not to switch on the tablet. We have spoken to the software vendor VM Ware and hardware vendor HP to look into the matter and come to a possible solution.”

Singh issued an office order dated March 18 stating: “All these related teachers, officers and personnel will switch off the tablet and keep it safe, until the Model Code of Conduct is in place. They will not use for attendance and any kind of observational work.”