Jharkhand: BJP to contest 13 Lok Sabha seats, AJSU gets Giridih

After months of speculation over the BJP going it alone in Lok Sabha polls in Jharkhand, the ruling party has decided to firm up an alliance with All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU).

Advertising

The BJP will contest 13 out of the 14 Parliamentary seats in Jharkhand, and AJSU will get Giridih, a BJP stronghold — BJP’s Ravindra Pandey has represented the seat since 1996, barring once in 2004.

Sources said AJSU president Sudesh Mahto held a meeting with party workers and a consensus was reached that AJSU has a support base in Hazaribagh and Giridih. Mahto met BJP chief Amit Shah in Delhi Friday and the matter was discussed. Subsequently, BJP general secretary Bhupendra Yadav announced the alliance.

Sources said state BJP leaders were apprised of the alliance after the announcement.

State BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo had earlier said BJP would contest all 14 seats alone and had “requested” AJSU to support it and that the alliance would continue in state polls, which will also be held this year. “Reason for this decision is not known,” said a party source. State media in-charge Shivpujan Pathak said: “Such decisions are not taken without keeping the state leadership in the loop.”

Advertising

Some BJP members hinted at a “rebellion” — a claim rubbished by the BJP’s Jharkhand Lok Sabha election in-charge Mangal Pandey. Asked about the fate of the sitting MP, he said, “He is a senior leader. BJP will take care of him.”