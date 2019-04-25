Jharkhand: BJP banks on Modi charisma to retain Palamu seat

It’s a hot afternoon at Suaa village in Chianki panchayat area of Jharkhand’s Palamu Parliamentary constituency and a group of BJP workers wait for sitting BJP MP Vishnu Dayal Ram to arrive for canvassing ahead of the election on April 29.

The panchayat mukhiya, her husband and others list “unfulfilled” promises from the last Parliamentary election. “Railway crossing is one. V D Ram had ensured it would be made. Cattle have died and that remains an issue.”

The Panchayat mukhiya, however, said many people in the village got pucca homes under the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awas Yojna.

The BJP workers complain that Ram is “inaccessible”, but add that they feel “obligated” to work for the election because “Modi ji ko jitaana hai”.

Ram arrives and local BJP functionary Rajesh Vishwakarma delivers a speech. “Hamare MP sahab ko jeetana hai aur wo hamare dukh dard ko kam karenge. (We have to ensure our MP’s victory and he will address our problems).” After Ram leaves, Vishwakarma admits, “Modi zaroori hai, V D Ram ko jitaana majboori hai.”

This feeling is central to every discussion among Modi’s supporters at tea shops, dhabas, markets and several rural pockets in Palamu constituency, a reserved seat with around 16.5 lakh electors.

In the last Parliamentary elections, former Jharkhand DGP Ram defeated Congress’s Manoj Kumar by a margin of 2.63 lakh votes. Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) candidate Ghuran Ram finished third in the last election.

This time, the Mahagathbandhan in Jharkhand, comprising the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, the Congress, RJD and JVM(P), has fielded Ghuran Ram, now with the RJD.

At Kajra Chowk in Palamu, Vijay Kumar Singh, who sells tickets at a bus stop, asks, “Who is better than Modi?”

Singh concedes that the state government or the sitting MP have not been able to tackle the job problems that his children are facing. “My son has done a course in a private Industrial Training Institute (ITI), but he had to struggle to get a job. My daughter trained under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojna and she is yet to get a job. Jobs are hard to come by,” he says, but adds that he believes Modi will deliver.

He also says that he started receiving rice under the PDS system after the Narendra Modi government came to power and that has helped him make ends meet. He says his decision to support Modi was also influenced by India’s response to the Pulwama attack.

Asked if he thinks that the Congress’s minimum income scheme NYAY will attract voters like him, he says, “Till when we will be given doles?”

At the local pan shop where Singh is standing are others who say this election will be a “fierce contest” in Palamu as the Opposition parties’ votes will not split much.

Singh, however, says Scheduled Caste votes will be divided among the BJP, the Mahagathbandhan and the BSP candidates.

People from Scheduled Castes and the tribal community account for 40 per cent of the electorate in Palamu. Muslims constitute around 10 per cent and Christians account for less than 1 per cent of the voters. The remaining voters comprise people from the OBC category and upper caste Hindus.

At a village at Garhwa in Palamu, Mahagathbandhan candidate Ghuran Ram is on a road show. “There are lots and lots of problems. There is no water for irrigation. Schools have no teachers, the hospitals are in a dilapidated state. People will vote for me this time,” he tells The Indian Express.

Bhushan Ram, a shopowner in Garhwa, has pinned hopes on the RJD candidate. However, he adds, “Last time, Ghuran Ram ji fought on JVM(P)’s ticket and won 1.5 lakh votes and Congress’s Manoj Kumar got around 2 lakh votes. Their votes combined were less than what V D Ram ji got. V D Ram ji’s clean image also helped him get more votes. Let us see what happens this time.”