Jharkhand Assembly election results 2019 in 10 points

Jharkhand Assembly 2019 election results news updates: The Mahagathbandhan—an opposition alliance of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)— dislodged the ruling BJP in the Jharkhand Assembly elections and is on its way to form the government, as per the latest figures from the Election Commission. The BJP won 25 seats while the JMM-Congress-RJD combine emerged victorious in 47 seats placing itself comfortably above the majority mark of 41 in the 81-member House. The election was held in five phases between November 30 and December 20.

Here are the top 10 updates on Jharkhand Assembly elections results:

1. Among other prominent parties, Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) has won three seats and the AJSU Party has won two seats. The NCP has won on one seat. Two independents have won two seats.

2. BJP has won Baghmara, Bhawanathpur, Bishrampur, Bokaro, Chandankyari, Chattarpur, Daltonganj, Deoghar, Dhanbad, Godda, Hazaribagh, Jamua, Kanke, Khunti, Kodarma, Nirsa, Panki, Rajmahal, Ranchi, Sarath, Simaria, Sindri and Torpa.

3. Former Chief Minister Raghubar Das lost his Jamshedpur East to Independent candidate Saryu Roy while JMM working president Hemant Soren, who is also the chief ministerial face of the opposition alliance, won on both Barhait and Dumka constituencies.

4. Exit polls for the Assembly elections in Jharkhand had predicted a lead for the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance in the 81-member House. While the India Today-Axis survey had predicted that the Opposition alliance was likely to form the next government, the IANS-C Voter-ABP poll had predicted a hung Assembly.

5. The BJP won 43 seats in the Assembly election of 2014, and with 5 MLAs from Opposition parties joining the party recently, it has 48 seats in outgoing Assembly. On the other hand, the JMM won 19 seats, while the Congress could only secure six seats.

6. Nineteen of Jharkhand’s 24 districts are affected by Left Wing Extremism — one reason why the election process has been staggered across five phases. In their election speeches, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have highlighted the need to stamp out Naxalism in the state. The BJP had claimed that it would win 65 plus seats in the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly.

7. As per insiders, the ruling party faces four major challenges — “anti-BJP sentiment” among tribals, the image of Raghubar Das, induction of leaders with criminal cases and issues arising out of ticket distribution.

8. The BJP had intially campaigned on the issues such as Article 370, Ram Temple and Triple Talaq and the focus shifted to the Citizenship Amendment Act in the later phases. The Opposition raised local issues such as lack of employment, water scarcity and the protection of “jal, jungle, zameen”.

9. Ahead of the polls. the BJP and AJSU had severed ties after the former refused to accede to the erstwhile ally’s demand for 17 of 81 seats. The AJSU had been hoping to extract concessions from the BJP, which it believes has taken a blow in Haryana and Maharashtra. The AJSU Party has significant support in the Tamar, Tundi, Ramgarh, and Lohardaga seats, which it won in the last election. The party also has a strong base in Silli, from where its chief Mahto contested, albeit unsuccessfully, in 2014.

10. The JVM(P) contested all 81 seats alone. It was part of the Opposition alliance in the Lok Sabha elections and contested two seats but lost both. In the 2014 Assembly election, JVM(P) contested 73 seats alone and won eight, with vote share of around 10 per cent. According to EC data, JVM(P) secured votes ranging from 8,700 to 26,000 in eight ST constituencies where they did not win — much more than the margin of votes of the winning candidates. In 2015, six of the eight JVM(P) MLAs joined the BJP, stating that the legislative party had merged. The Assembly tribunal upheld the merger, and the matter is in the High Court.

