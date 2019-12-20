Jharkhand Exit polls results HIGHLIGHTS: Cong-JMM poised for victory, BJP likely to fall behind

Jharkhand Exit polls results LIVE HIGHLIGHTS: As the fifth and final phase of polling for the Jharkhand Assembly elections came to an end today, Exit polls by India Today and Axis My India indicated that Congress-JMM were poised for a victory. India Today-Axis-My India has predicted that Congress-JMM-RJD alliance will end up with 38-50 seats in the 81-member Assembly. CVoter-ABP exit poll forecasted that BJP’s tally likely to be in the range of 28-36.
Voting for the final phase of polling for the Jharkhand Assembly elections across 16 seats ended on Friday amid tight security. A total of 70.83 per cent voter turnout was registered till 5 pm in the state, officials said. The fate of former chief minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren and two state ministers will be decided as they were among the 237 candidates contesting in this phase.
An electorate of 40,05,287 electorate, including 19,55,336 female and 30 third gender voters, were eligible to choose from a total 237 candidates, including 29 women nominees, across the 16 seats. The counting of votes is scheduled to take place on December 23. The term of the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly is set to end on January 5 next year.
The seats in the final leg voting were Rajmahal, Borio (ST), Barhait (ST), Litipara (ST), Pakur, Maheshpur (ST), Sikaripara (ST), Nalla, Jamtara, Dumka (ST), Jama (ST), Jarmundi, Sarath, Poreyahat, Godda and Mahagama across six districts in the Santhal Pargana region of the state.
Highlights
India Today Axis My India Exit Poll predicts Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM) and All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) are likely to bag 2-4 and 3-5 seats respectively, while 4-7 seats are likely to be divided among others.
The polling percentage is likely to increase as information from all the booths is yet to reach the poll panel, officials were quoted as saying by PTI. BJP candidate and Jharkhand Agriculture Minister Randhir Singh is seeking re-election from Sarath constituency, while another saffron party nominee and Women and Child Development Minister Louis Marandi is pitted against JMM working president Hemant Soren in Dumka. Marandi had defeated Soren in 2014 assembly elections. The JMM leader is also contesting the polls from Barhait seat. His sister-in-law Sita Soren is seeking re-election from Jama seat.
Among others, former deputy chief minister and sitting JMM MLA Stephen Marandi is seeking re-election from Maheshpur and JD(U)'s Jharkhand unit chief and ex-MP salkhan Murmu is contesting the polls from Sikaripara.
These elections are being seen as a litmus test for the ruling BJP whose Chief Minister Raghubar Das battles anti-incumbency, rural distress, resentment over lack of jobs, even a divide within the party over the choice of poll candidates. The party, as in other states, is counting on the image of the Prime Minister, the state’s “double-engine growth” claim, its “stable government” electoral plank, rapid construction of roads in the interiors, and the crackdown on Naxals to help it retain power. On the other hand, the Congress-JMM-RJD alliance is seeking to dethrone the saffron party. Read More
Exit polls predicted a hung assembly in Jharkhand, with pollsters giving a slight edge to the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance. India Today-Axis-My India has predicted that Congress-JMM-RJD alliance will end up with 38-50 seats in the 81-member Assembly. CVoter-ABP exit poll forecasted that BJP's tally likely to be in the range of 28-36.
As the fifth and final phase of polling for the Jharkhand Assembly elections came to an end today, exit polls indicated that Congress-JMM were poised for a victory. Cong-JMM may get a vote share of 37 per cent the exit poll by India Today showed.
The fifth and final phase of polling in 16 assembly constituencies of Jharkhand passed off peacefully, Election Commission officials said here. An estimated 70.83 per cent of the total 40.05 lakh voters exercised their franchise till 5 pm when the polling ended, they said. (PTI)
In five seats, which have Maoist-hit pockets, the process concluded two hours early, the officials said. The seats that went to polls are Borio (ST), Barhait (ST), Litipara (ST), Maheshpur (ST), Sikaripara (ST), Rajmahal, Pakur, Nalla, Jamtara, Dumka (ST), Jama (ST), Jarmundi, Sarath, Poreyahat, Godda and Mahagama. PTI
The voter turnout at 5 pm in the final phase of the Jharkhand elections was recorded at 68.99 per cent, reported news agency ANI. Voting had commenced at 7 am in all 16 seats, as people were seen standing in queues outside polling booths.
Polling ended at 3 pm in five of 16 Assembly constituencies that went to polls on Friday during the fifth and final phase of Jharkhand elections, officials in Ranchi told PTI. A total of 62.65 per cent voter turnout was registered till 3 pm in the state, with the polling process scheduled to end at 5 pm, they said.
Around 49.01 per cent of over 40 lakh voters exercised their franchise till 1 pm on Friday in the fifth and final phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections, Election Commission (EC) officials said.
Around 28.24 per cent of over 40 lakh voters exercised their franchise till 11 am on Friday in the fifth and final phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections, Election Commission (EC) officials said. Long queues were seen before polling stations in the 16 constituencies with voters braving minimum temperatures hovering between 6.6 degrees Celsius and 10 degrees Celsius. (PTI)
The exit polls for the Jharkhand Assembly elections will be released Friday evening after the conclusion of the fifth phase polling. Voting for the final phase, which is currently underway in 16 constituencies of the state, will conclude at 5 pm. The embargo on exit polls will lift after 5.30 pm, according to a notification by the Election Commission. Check details here
An estimated 12.01 per cent of over 40 lakh voters exercised their franchise till 9 am on Friday in the fifth and final phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections, Election Commission (EC) officials said. The voting process, which began at 7 am, is underway in 16 assembly constituencies spread across six districts in the Santhal Pargana region of the state. Women and men were seen waiting in queues outside the polling booths to exercise their franchise, braving the December cold. (PTI)
Ahead of the last phase of Assembly polls in Jharkhand, the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) have emerged as key issues. At Pakur, a Muslim-dominated seat in Santhal Pargana that borders West Bengal, residents say the new citizenship law may play a crucial role in this election. The constituency, which has an electorate of about 2.5 lakh, has traditionally been a Congress stronghold. It is among 16 seats that go to polls on December 20.
Senior JMM leader Hemant Soren on Thursday lodged a police complaint against Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das accusing him of making 'objectionable' comments that hurt his honour, a charge the BJP rejected as absurd. Sub-divisional Police Officer Pujya Prakash said Soren has given an application, without elaborating. "I have filed a complaint with the Schedule Tribe and Schedule Caste police station in Dumka against the chief minister, who used objectionable words on my caste during a poll meeting at Jamtara's Mihijam on Wednesday," Soren told reporters. "His words hurt my feeling and honour. Is it an offence to take birth in a tribal family?" the former chief minister said. (PTI)
In the final and fifth phase of the Assembly elections in the state, the Election Commission has set up 8,987 ballot units, 6,738 control units and 7,006 VVPAT machines, Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer Vinay Kumar Choubey said. He added that like the previous four-phase polling there have been left-wing extremism (LWE) pockets, the final phase also have certain Naxal pockets. "There are some LWE affected areas and accordingly all measures have been taken. Eight polling stations have been re-located, 396 polling stations in Naxal-affected areas are marked as critical and 208 polling stations are marked as sensitive," Choubey added. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged the people of Jharkhand to exercise their right to vote in the fifth and the final phase of the Assembly elections. "Today, voting for the last phase of elections will be held in Jharkhand. I urge all voters to take part in this festival of democracy and cast their ballot," he tweeted.