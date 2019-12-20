Jharkhand Exit polls results HIGHLIGHTS: Cong-JMM poised for victory, BJP likely to fall behind

Jharkhand Election 2019 Live: People queue up to vote in the fourth phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections. (File Photo) Jharkhand Election 2019 Live: People queue up to vote in the fourth phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections. (File Photo)

Jharkhand Exit polls results LIVE HIGHLIGHTS: As the fifth and final phase of polling for the Jharkhand Assembly elections came to an end today, Exit polls by India Today and Axis My India indicated that Congress-JMM were poised for a victory. India Today-Axis-My India has predicted that Congress-JMM-RJD alliance will end up with 38-50 seats in the 81-member Assembly. CVoter-ABP exit poll forecasted that BJP’s tally likely to be in the range of 28-36.

Voting for the final phase of polling for the Jharkhand Assembly elections across 16 seats ended on Friday amid tight security. A total of 70.83 per cent voter turnout was registered till 5 pm in the state, officials said. The fate of former chief minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren and two state ministers will be decided as they were among the 237 candidates contesting in this phase.

An electorate of 40,05,287 electorate, including 19,55,336 female and 30 third gender voters, were eligible to choose from a total 237 candidates, including 29 women nominees, across the 16 seats. The counting of votes is scheduled to take place on December 23. The term of the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly is set to end on January 5 next year.

The seats in the final leg voting were Rajmahal, Borio (ST), Barhait (ST), Litipara (ST), Pakur, Maheshpur (ST), Sikaripara (ST), Nalla, Jamtara, Dumka (ST), Jama (ST), Jarmundi, Sarath, Poreyahat, Godda and Mahagama across six districts in the Santhal Pargana region of the state.