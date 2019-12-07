Jharkhand election 2019 voting Highlights: 64% voter turnout in second phase

Jharkhand Election 2019 Highlights: Voting is underway in the second phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections. (Photo: ANI) Jharkhand Election 2019 Highlights: Voting is underway in the second phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections. (Photo: ANI)

Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019 Voting Highlights: One person was killed and another injured in police firing in Baghni village during the ongoing voting process in Jharkhand Assembly elections on Saturday. According to Jharkhand DGP K N Choubey, booth capturing was attempted in booth number 36. “When resisted, around 1,000 villagers pelted stones at RPF personnel, who then opened fire in self defence,” said Choubey.

Twenty constituencies of Jharkhand are voting in the second phase of the state Assembly elections. An estimated turnout of 28.51 % was recorded till 11 am. Several of these constituencies are Naxal-affected. Out of 6,066 polling stations, 949 were already declared ‘critical’ and 762 ‘sensitive’ in Naxal-affected areas, Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer Vinay Kumar Choubey had said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday urged voters to exercise their electoral right by voting in large numbers. “Today is the second round of voting in Jharkhand assembly elections. I urge all voters to make this festival of democracy successful by voting in maximum numbers,” he tweeted.

At least 16 of these constituencies are reserved for STs while one is for SCs.