Jharkhand election 2019 voting Highlights: 64% voter turnout in second phase

Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019 Voting Highlights: One person was killed and another injured in police firing in Baghni village during the ongoing voting process in Jharkhand Assembly elections on Saturday. According to Jharkhand DGP K N Choubey, booth capturing was attempted in booth number 36. “When resisted, around 1,000 villagers pelted stones at RPF personnel, who then opened fire in self defence,” said Choubey.
Twenty constituencies of Jharkhand are voting in the second phase of the state Assembly elections. An estimated turnout of 28.51 % was recorded till 11 am. Several of these constituencies are Naxal-affected. Out of 6,066 polling stations, 949 were already declared ‘critical’ and 762 ‘sensitive’ in Naxal-affected areas, Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer Vinay Kumar Choubey had said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday urged voters to exercise their electoral right by voting in large numbers. “Today is the second round of voting in Jharkhand assembly elections. I urge all voters to make this festival of democracy successful by voting in maximum numbers,” he tweeted.
At least 16 of these constituencies are reserved for STs while one is for SCs.
Turnout in the two most-talked about seats in the second phase was low. While Jamshedpur East saw a turnout of 46.41 per cent, in Jamshedpur West, it was 43.22 per cent.
From Jamshedpur East, CM Raghubar Das is up against BJP rebel Saryu Roy who is contesting as an Independent, Congress’s national spokesperson Gourav Vallabh, and JVM-P’s Abhay Singh.
In Jamshedpur West, the BJP has fielded newcomer Devender Singh against Congress candidate and former MLA Banna Gupta. AIMIM and JVMP are also in the fray.
Roy was earlier the MLA from Jamshedpur West, and his decision to fight as Independent will affect both seats.
Voter turnout till 3 pm in the second phase of Jharkhand elections is 59.27 per cent
Voting in 18 out of the 20 seats will end at 3 pm, while in Jamshedpur (East) and Jamshedpur (West) constituencies, it will go up to 5 pm, PTI quoted an Election Commission release as saying. Voting in Jharkhand is ending early as the days are shorter because of winter and most polling booths are in areas not easily accessible, or affected by Naxalism.
Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das after casting his vote in the second phase of Assembly polls: I appeal to the people of the state to participate in this festival of democracy. I believe we have been successful in establishing a better govt in the past five years, for which we will be rewarded.
Denied ticket by the BJP, Jharkhand minister Saryu Rai is taking on chief minister Raghubar Das in his bastion East Jamshedpur constituency.
One died and one injured in police firing at Baghni village. Jharkhand DGP K N Choubey said, 'At booth number 36 certain malpractices, like booth capturing , were attempted. When resisted, 1,000 villagers pelted stone at RPF, who fired in self defence.'
Jharkhand elections 2019 |Raghubar Das, a non-tribal, has been at the helm of affairs for the last five years in Jharkhand. Many policies of the current regime has not gone down well with the Adivasis. We tried to learn how the saffron party is wooing the Adivasis by following the campaign trail of one of its leaders, Ram Babu Tiwari, who is a confidant of the chief minister.
A total 48,25,038 voters, including 23,93,437 female and 90 third gender voters, are eligible to vote to decide the fate of 260 candidates, including 29 women nominees and 73 independents.
Jharkhand elections: While the Pathalgadi movement has petered out, villagers have not forgotten what they call “police brutality” and “state’s repression”. A total of 19 cases of sedition have been invoked against 172 people.
Till 9 am, 13.03% voting recorded in the second phase of polling in Jharkhand. Voting is underway for 20 seats.
The BJP is contesting in all the twenty constituencies in the second phase while the opposition alliance of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Congress is contesting in 14 and six seats respectively. The RJD, which has got a total seven seats as per the seat-sharing formula of the three opposition parties, has no candidate in this round. (PTI)
The AJSU party candidate and Jharkhand Water Resources Minister Ramchandra Sahis is contesting from Jugsalai.Former Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee president Pradeep Kumar Balmachu, who joined the AJSU party recently, is contesting from Ghatsila. JDU state president Salkhan Murmu is contesting from Majhgaon.JVM-P candidate and former HRD minister Bandhu Tirkey is contesting from Mandar against former MLA Deb Kumar Dhan of the BJP. (PTI)
Jharkhand Assembly Speaker Dinesh Oraon is contesting from Sisai on a BJP ticket, while BJP candidate and Rural Development Minister Neelkanth Singh Munda is contesting from Khunti. Jharkhand Assembly Speaker Dinesh Oraon is contesting from Sisai on a BJP ticket, while BJP candidate and Rural Development Minister Neelkanth Singh Munda is contesting from Khunti. (PTI)
The assembly segments that have gon to polls are Baharagora, Ghatsila (ST), Potka (ST), Jugsalai (SC), Jamshedpur (East), Jamshedpur (West), Seraikela (ST), Chaibasa (ST), Majhgaon (ST), Jaganathpur (ST), Manoharpur (ST), Chakradharpur (ST), Kharsawan (ST), Tamar (ST), Torpa (ST), Khunti (ST), Mandar (ST), Sisai (ST), Simdega (ST) and Kolebira (ST).
Chief Electoral Officer Vinay Kumar Choubey said that 101 polling stations have been relocated due to security reasons and free transport facility has been arranged for voters to reach these stations to exercise their franchise.
A total 1,016 polling stations are located in towns and cities while 5,050 are in rural areas.
Webcasting facilities has been made available at 1,662 polling stations, the CEO said.
Several constituencies going for this phase of polling are Naxal-affected. So, armed police have been deployed as a part of security measures,” PTI quoted harkhand Chief Electoral Officer Vinay Kumar Choubey as saying. Out of a total of 6,066 polling stations, 949 have been declared ‘critical’ and 762 ‘sensitive’ in Naxal-affected areas, he said. (PTI)
Before a modest gathering of nearly 200 people at Laxmi Nagar in Jamshedpur East constituency earlier this week, rebel BJP leader and former minister Saryu Roy evoked his record of “selfless service” and intention to “root out corruption” as the prime motives to take on Chief Minister and incumbent MLA Raghubar Das. Roy decided to contest against Das an Independent candidate after the BJP did not give him a ticket to contest elections — the rebel leader claimed it was Das who did not want him to contest polls. With Roy in the fray, the public opinion is now divided and political equations have changed in the two seats of Jamshedpur East and Jamshedpur West. Read more...
In the ongoing Assembly elections in Jharkhand, the tribal vote is critical if the BJP wants to retain power in the state. As per the 2011 Census, the tribal population is 26 per cent in Jharkhand, which is a significant vote bank. Raghubar Das, a non-tribal, has been at the helm of the affairs for the last five years, and many policies of the current regime have not gone down well with the indigenous communities.
We tried to learn how the saffron party is wooing them by following the campaign trail of one of its leaders, Ram Babu Tiwari, who is a confidant of the Chief Minister. Here is the report
The economic slowdown, especially in the automobile sector, may give the ruling BJP a fight in several constituencies surrounding Jamshedpur out of 20 seats that go to the polls in the second phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections on Saturday.
As hundreds were left unemployed over the last few months after auto ancillary companies in the city known informally as Tata town reduced production amid sliding demand, unskilled labourers have been hit the worst. Read more...
In June, Kharsawan, a nondescript Jharkhand town about 60 km west of Jamshedpur, hit the national headlines, and notoriety, when a man named Tabrez Ansari was reportedly tied to a pole, beaten and forced to say Jai Shri Ram. Ansari, caught for an alleged act of theft, succumbed to head injuries four days later. The incident sparked widespread criticism of the state government’s ostensible administrative lapses, with many political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, condemning the incident.
Six months on, as Kharsawan Assembly constituency gets ready to vote in the Vidhan Sabha elections on Saturday, there is no mention of Ansari by any candidate, including incumbent Dasrath Ghagrai of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and his main opponent, BJP’s Jawahar Lal Banra. Read more...
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, who recently walked out of Tihar Jail after being lodged there for 106 days, Friday appealed to Jharkhand voters to defeat the BJP in the state Assembly polls.
Addressing the media in Ranchi, Chidambaram said the outcome of the ongoing Assembly elections will be a vital turning point with the saffron party fighting the secular and progressive parties. “We dented the BJP in Haryana, denied BJP power in Maharashtra and appeal to people to defeat the BJP in Jharkhand,” news agency PTI quoted former Finance Minister as saying. Read more...
People queue up to cast their votes at a polling station in Khunti during the second phase of voting for assembly elections. (Photo: ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday urged voters to exercise their electoral right by voting in large numbers.
People cast their votes at a polling station in Chaibasa as the state undergoes second phase of assembly elections today. (Photo: ANI)
Voting for the second phase of Jharkhand Assembly polls begins. People in twenty assembly constituencies of the state are casting their votes. With a total of 260 candidates in fray, the polling will take place from 7 am to 3 pm on 18 seats and 7 am to 5 pm in the remaining East Jamshedpur and West Jamshedpur seats. These two assembly seats also have the highest number of constituencies — 20 each.
