Saturday, December 28, 2019

Jharkhand election 2019 voting Highlights: 64% voter turnout in second phase

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi, Ranchi | Updated: December 7, 2019 10:11:11 pm
jharkhand election, jharkhand election 2019, jharkhand election voting, jharkhand election news, jharkhand election polling, jharkhand election 2019 live, jharkhand chunav, jharkhand assembly election 2019, jharkhand vidhan sabha chunav, jharkhand vidhan sabha election live news, jharkhand today news, jharkhand election latest news, jharkhand election result date Jharkhand Election 2019 Highlights: Voting is underway in the second phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections. (Photo: ANI)

Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019 Voting Highlights: One person was killed and another injured in police firing in Baghni village during the ongoing voting process in Jharkhand Assembly elections on Saturday. According to Jharkhand DGP K N Choubey, booth capturing was attempted in booth number 36. “When resisted, around 1,000 villagers pelted stones at RPF personnel, who then opened fire in self defence,” said Choubey.

Twenty constituencies of Jharkhand are voting in the second phase of the state Assembly elections. An estimated turnout of 28.51 % was recorded till 11 am. Several of these constituencies are Naxal-affected. Out of 6,066 polling stations, 949 were already declared ‘critical’ and 762 ‘sensitive’ in Naxal-affected areas, Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer Vinay Kumar Choubey had said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday urged voters to exercise their electoral right by voting in large numbers. “Today is the second round of voting in Jharkhand assembly elections. I urge all voters to make this festival of democracy successful by voting in maximum numbers,” he tweeted.

At least 16 of these constituencies are reserved for STs while one is for SCs.

    17:05 (IST)07 Dec 2019
    Turnout in the two most-talked about seats low

    Turnout in the two most-talked about seats in the second phase was low. While Jamshedpur East saw a turnout of 46.41 per cent, in Jamshedpur West, it was 43.22 per cent. 

    From Jamshedpur East, CM Raghubar Das is up against BJP rebel Saryu Roy who is contesting as an Independent, Congress’s national spokesperson Gourav Vallabh, and JVM-P’s Abhay Singh.

    In Jamshedpur West, the BJP has fielded newcomer Devender Singh against Congress candidate and former MLA Banna Gupta. AIMIM and JVMP are also in the fray.

    Roy was earlier the MLA from Jamshedpur West, and his decision to fight as Independent will affect both seats.

    16:12 (IST)07 Dec 2019
    Voter turnout till 3 pm 59.27 %

    Voter turnout till 3 pm in the second phase of Jharkhand elections  is 59.27 per cent

    15:35 (IST)07 Dec 2019
    Voting in 18 out of 20 seats to end at 3pm

    Voting in 18 out of the 20 seats will end at 3 pm, while in Jamshedpur (East) and Jamshedpur (West) constituencies, it will go up to 5 pm, PTI quoted an Election Commission release as saying. Voting in Jharkhand is ending early as the days are shorter because of winter and most polling booths are in areas not easily accessible, or affected by Naxalism.

    15:22 (IST)07 Dec 2019
    Raghubar Das: Gave a good govt, will be rewarded

    Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das after casting his vote in the second phase of Assembly polls: I appeal to the people of the state to participate in this festival of democracy. I believe we have been successful in establishing a better govt in the past five years, for which we will be rewarded.

    12:16 (IST)07 Dec 2019
    So, what this rebel BJP MLA fighting Jharkhand CM in Assembly polls had to say

    Denied ticket by the BJP, Jharkhand minister Saryu Rai is taking on chief minister Raghubar Das in his bastion East Jamshedpur constituency.

    11:31 (IST)07 Dec 2019
    One died and one injured in police firing at Baghni village

    One died and one injured in police firing at Baghni village. Jharkhand DGP K N Choubey said, 'At booth number 36 certain malpractices, like booth capturing , were attempted.  When resisted, 1,000 villagers pelted stone at RPF, who fired in self defence.'

    10:56 (IST)07 Dec 2019
    Watch video: How BJP is wooing Adivasi voters in Jharkhand | A day of BJP election campaign

    Jharkhand elections 2019 |Raghubar Das, a non-tribal, has been at the helm of affairs for the last five years in Jharkhand. Many policies of the current regime has not gone down well with the Adivasis. We tried to learn how the saffron party is wooing the Adivasis by following the campaign trail of one of its leaders, Ram Babu Tiwari, who is a confidant of the chief minister.

    10:53 (IST)07 Dec 2019
    Jharkhand elections: 260 candidates in fray

    A total 48,25,038 voters, including 23,93,437 female and 90 third gender voters, are eligible to vote to decide the fate of 260 candidates, including 29 women nominees and 73 independents.

    10:51 (IST)07 Dec 2019
    In Naxal-hit Khunti, Pathalgadi could hurt BJP

    Jharkhand elections: While the Pathalgadi movement has petered out, villagers have not forgotten what they call “police brutality” and “state’s repression”. A total of 19 cases of sedition have been invoked against 172 people.

    10:36 (IST)07 Dec 2019
    Second phase records 13.03% voter turnout till 9 am

    Till 9 am, 13.03% voting recorded in the second phase of polling in Jharkhand. Voting is underway for 20 seats.

    09:58 (IST)07 Dec 2019
    BJP contesting 20 seats, JMM in 16, Cong in 6

    The BJP is contesting in all the twenty constituencies in the second phase while the opposition alliance of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Congress is contesting in 14 and six seats respectively. The RJD, which has got a total seven seats as per the seat-sharing formula of the three opposition parties, has no candidate in this round. (PTI)

    09:56 (IST)07 Dec 2019
    Jharkhand Water Resources Minister Ramchandra Sahis contesting from Jugsalai

    The AJSU party candidate and Jharkhand Water Resources Minister Ramchandra Sahis is contesting from Jugsalai.Former Jharkhand Pradesh Congress Committee president Pradeep Kumar Balmachu, who joined the AJSU party recently, is contesting from Ghatsila. JDU state president Salkhan Murmu is contesting from Majhgaon.JVM-P candidate and former HRD minister Bandhu Tirkey is contesting from Mandar against former MLA Deb Kumar Dhan of the BJP. (PTI)

    09:54 (IST)07 Dec 2019
    Jharkhand Assembly Speaker Dinesh Oraon contesting from Sisai

    Jharkhand Assembly Speaker Dinesh Oraon is contesting from Sisai on a BJP ticket, while BJP candidate and Rural Development Minister Neelkanth Singh Munda is contesting from Khunti. Jharkhand Assembly Speaker Dinesh Oraon is contesting from Sisai on a BJP ticket, while BJP candidate and Rural Development Minister Neelkanth Singh Munda is contesting from Khunti. (PTI)

    09:24 (IST)07 Dec 2019
    Here are the assembly segments that have gone to polls today

    The assembly segments that have gon to polls are Baharagora, Ghatsila (ST), Potka (ST), Jugsalai (SC), Jamshedpur (East), Jamshedpur (West), Seraikela (ST), Chaibasa (ST), Majhgaon (ST), Jaganathpur (ST), Manoharpur (ST), Chakradharpur (ST), Kharsawan (ST), Tamar (ST), Torpa (ST), Khunti (ST), Mandar (ST), Sisai (ST), Simdega (ST) and Kolebira (ST).

    08:59 (IST)07 Dec 2019
    101 polling pooth relocated due to security reasons

    Chief Electoral Officer Vinay Kumar Choubey said that 101 polling stations have been relocated due to security reasons and free transport facility has been arranged for voters to reach these stations to exercise their franchise.
    A total 1,016 polling stations are located in towns and cities while 5,050 are in rural areas.
    Webcasting facilities has been made available at 1,662 polling stations, the CEO said.

    08:46 (IST)07 Dec 2019
    Significant number of seats Naxal-affected: Chief polling offcier

    Several constituencies going for this phase of polling are Naxal-affected. So, armed police have been deployed as a part of security measures,” PTI quoted harkhand Chief Electoral Officer Vinay Kumar Choubey as saying. Out of a total of 6,066 polling stations, 949 have been declared ‘critical’ and 762 ‘sensitive’ in Naxal-affected areas, he said. (PTI)

    08:41 (IST)07 Dec 2019
    BJP rebel’s decision to contest Jharkhand elections changes political equations in Jamshedpur

    Before a modest gathering of nearly 200 people at Laxmi Nagar in Jamshedpur East constituency earlier this week, rebel BJP leader and former minister Saryu Roy evoked his record of “selfless service” and intention to “root out corruption” as the prime motives to take on Chief Minister and incumbent MLA Raghubar Das. Roy decided to contest against Das an Independent candidate after the BJP did not give him a ticket to contest elections — the rebel leader claimed it was Das who did not want him to contest polls. With Roy in the fray, the public opinion is now divided and political equations have changed in the two seats of Jamshedpur East and Jamshedpur West. Read more...

    08:24 (IST)07 Dec 2019
    How BJP is wooing tribal voters in Jharkhand

    In the ongoing Assembly elections in Jharkhand, the tribal vote is critical if the BJP wants to retain power in the state. As per the 2011 Census, the tribal population is 26 per cent in Jharkhand, which is a significant vote bank. Raghubar Das, a non-tribal, has been at the helm of the affairs for the last five years, and many policies of the current regime have not gone down well with the indigenous communities.

    We tried to learn how the saffron party is wooing them by following the campaign trail of one of its leaders, Ram Babu Tiwari, who is a confidant of the Chief Minister. Here is the report

    08:19 (IST)07 Dec 2019
    Jharkhand elections: BJP faces hurdle of job losses in auto hub

    The economic slowdown, especially in the automobile sector, may give the ruling BJP a fight in several constituencies surrounding Jamshedpur out of 20 seats that go to the polls in the second phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections on Saturday.

    As hundreds were left unemployed over the last few months after auto ancillary companies in the city known informally as Tata town reduced production amid sliding demand, unskilled labourers have been hit the worst. Read  more...

    08:18 (IST)07 Dec 2019
    In town where Tabrez tied up, beaten, parties avoid his family

    In June, Kharsawan, a nondescript Jharkhand town about 60 km west of Jamshedpur, hit the national headlines, and notoriety, when a man named Tabrez Ansari was reportedly tied to a pole, beaten and forced to say Jai Shri Ram. Ansari, caught for an alleged act of theft, succumbed to head injuries four days later. The incident sparked widespread criticism of the state government’s ostensible administrative lapses, with many political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, condemning the incident.

    Six months on, as Kharsawan Assembly constituency gets ready to vote in the Vidhan Sabha elections on Saturday, there is no mention of Ansari by any candidate, including incumbent Dasrath Ghagrai of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and his main opponent, BJP’s Jawahar Lal Banra. Read  more...

    08:15 (IST)07 Dec 2019
    Defeat BJP: Chidambaram appeals to Jharkhand voters

    Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram, who recently walked out of Tihar Jail after being lodged there for 106 days, Friday appealed to Jharkhand voters to defeat the BJP in the state Assembly polls.

    Addressing the media in Ranchi, Chidambaram said the outcome of the ongoing Assembly elections will be a vital turning point with the saffron party fighting the secular and progressive parties. “We dented the BJP in Haryana, denied BJP power in Maharashtra and appeal to people to defeat the BJP in Jharkhand,” news agency PTI quoted former Finance Minister as saying. Read more...

    08:06 (IST)07 Dec 2019
    People queue up at a polling station in Khunti

    People queue up to cast their votes at a polling station in Khunti during the second phase of voting for assembly elections. (Photo: ANI)

    07:59 (IST)07 Dec 2019
    PM Modi urged voters to to exercise their electoral right

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday urged voters to exercise their electoral right by voting in large numbers. 

    07:58 (IST)07 Dec 2019
    Polling underway at Chaibasa

    People cast their votes at a polling station in Chaibasa as the state undergoes second phase of assembly elections today. (Photo: ANI)

    07:56 (IST)07 Dec 2019
    Voting for the second phase of Jharkhand Assembly polls begins

    Voting for the second phase of Jharkhand Assembly polls begins. People in twenty assembly constituencies of the state are casting their votes. With a total of 260 candidates in fray, the polling will take place from 7 am to 3 pm on 18 seats and 7 am to 5 pm in the remaining East Jamshedpur and West Jamshedpur seats. These two assembly seats also have the highest number of constituencies — 20 each.

    07:55 (IST)07 Dec 2019
    Welcome to The indian Express Live blog

    Welcome to The indian Express Live blog! Stay tuned for latest updates on Jharkhand polling. 

    With a total of 260 candidates in fray, the polling will take place from 7 am to 3 pm on 18 seats and 7 am to 5 pm in the remaining East Jamshedpur and West Jamshedpur seats. These two assembly seats also have the highest number of constituencies — 20 each.

    A tough electoral battle is expected in the East Jamshedpur constituency where Chief Minister Raghubar Das will face rebel BJP MLA Saryu Roy, who is contesting as an independent candidate, and Congress spokesperson Gaurav Vallabh. A significant fight is also likely in Khunti, where the Pathalgadi movement looms large. The electoral face-off in Tamar constituency has also turned interesting with Vikas Munda (JMM), the son of slain MLA Ramesh Munda being pitted against Kundan Pahan (Jharkhand Party), and murder accused and a surrendered Maoist and alleged conspirator Gopal Krishna Patar alias Raja Peter, who is fighting on an NCP ticket.

    The first phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections in 13 constituencies spanning six districts saw a voter turnout of 64.66 per cent. At 71.47 per cent, Lohardaga recorded the highest turnout, while the lowest was recorded at Chatra Assembly constituency — 58.92 per cent.

    According to the EC, there was a low-intensity IED blast near a bridge connecting Ghagra village with Hapad village under Bishunpur police station area of Gumla district. “There was no loss of life. The incident seems to have been carried out by some local sympathiser of Maoists,” the poll panel stated.

