Jharkhand elections 2019: Pollsters predict hung assembly; Cong-JMM has upper hand

Voters show their ID cards as they stand in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station in Jharkhand. (File) Voters show their ID cards as they stand in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station in Jharkhand. (File)

Jharkhand Election Exit Poll Results 2019 LIVE Updates: Exit polls on Friday predicted a hung assembly in Jharkhand, with pollsters giving a slight edge to the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance. India Today-Axis-My India has predicted that Congress-JMM-RJD alliance will end up with 38-50 seats in the 81-member Assembly. CVoter-ABP exit poll forecasted that BJP’s tally likely to be in the range of 28-36.

The kingmakers in case of a hung assembly are likely to be BJP’s estranged ally All Jharkhand Students Union and ex-chief minister and JVM chief Babulal Marandi. The majority mark in the Jharkhand Assembly is 41.

The India Today-Axis My India has predicted that the Congress-JMM alliance would get 37 per cent vote share in the state while the BJP is likely to get 34 per cent votes. It has also forecast that Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM) and All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU) are likely to bag 2-4 and 3-5 seats respectively, while 4-7 seats are likely to be divided among others.

These elections are being seen as a litmus test for the BJP, coming amid widespread pan-India protests against the amended Citizenship Act and a less impressive show in the Haryana and Maharashtra Assembly polls.

Chief Minister Raghubar Das is battling anti-incumbency, rural distress, resentment over lack of jobs and even a divide within the party over the choice of poll candidates. Das’s image and his perceived arrogant style of working have also been a factor in dragging the party to the edge.

That Jharkhand should have a double-engine government — Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi and Chief Minister Raghubar Das in Ranchi — for its growth has been the main narrative of the BJP in this Assembly election. The Congress, meanwhile, has kept its campaign in Jharkhand state-centric

In the 2014 Assembly elections, the BJP bagged 37 seats and formed the government with alliance partner All Jharkhand Students’ Union that won five seats. Six MLAs of former CM Babulal Marandi’s party Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM) also joined the saffron party soon after the elections.

The Congress had contested 62 out of the 81 seats in the 2014 state polls but ended up winning only 6 seats and forfeiting deposits in 42 seats. It won two more seats in subsequent bye-elections. The term of the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly will end on January 5 next year.

Nineteen of Jharkhand’s 24 districts are affected by Left Wing Extremism — one reason why the election process has been staggered across five phases. In the first phase of polling, an estimate of 62.87 voter turnout was recorded amid stray incidents of violence in parts of the state.

The second phase of polling saw 64 per cent voter turnout, while the third and fourth phase of polling saw 62 per cent voter turnout each. The fifth and final phase of polling in 16 assembly constituencies of Jharkhand saw an estimated 70.83 per cent turnout.

