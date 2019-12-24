Jharkhand: Babulal Marandi’s JVM-P lends support to JMM-led alliance

Jharkhand Election Results 2019: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader and chief ministerial candidate Hemant Soren addresses a press conference in Ranchi. (PTI) Jharkhand Election Results 2019: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader and chief ministerial candidate Hemant Soren addresses a press conference in Ranchi. (PTI)

A day after the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-Congress-RJD alliance stormed to power in Jharkhand, unseating the BJP, Babulal Marandi’s Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) Tuesday extended support to the coalition, which won 47 seats in the 81-member Assembly.

“Our party will support Hemant Soren, unconditionally, because he has the required majority,” ANI quoted former chief minister and JVM-P chief Babulal Marandi as saying.

The support by the JVM-P came after JMM legislature party leader and chief minister-designate Hemant Soren called on Marandi at his residence, a JVM-P press release said. The press release said the party would extend support to “the new coalition government-in-waiting”.

JVM(P) has won three seats in the just-concluded assembly polls in Jharkhand. Besides Marandi, who was the first chief minister of Jharkhand, the other two are Pradip Yadav and Bandhu Tirkey.

JVM(P) was a part of the ‘Mahagathbandhan’ of the JMM, Congress and RJD before the Lok Sabha elections but Marandi had exited it to contest alone.

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd