Jharkhand election results updates from ECI: Full list of constituencies

Jharkhand Election Results 2019 Constituency-Wise: The results of the Jharkhand Assembly polls were announced on Monday by the Election Commission of India (ECI). The results are available on the poll body’s official website https://eci.gov.in.

The Congress-JMM-RJD alliance won 46 seats whereas the BJP could clinch only 25. Counting of votes for 81-member House began on Monday at 8 am. Jharkhand Assembly Elections | Follow LIVE updates

Coming on the back of below-par performances in Haryana and the failure to stay in government in Maharashtra, the results of the Jharkhand Assembly elections are crucial for the ruling BJP. Raghubar Das, the first Jharkhand CM to complete five years in office, faced anti-incumbency, rural distress, resentment over lack of jobs and even a divide within over the choice of poll candidates. Jharkhand key constituencies | Follow LIVE updates

Exit polls for the Assembly elections in Jharkhand had predicted a lead for the JMM-Congress-RJD alliance in the 81-member House.

