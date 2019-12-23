Hemant Soren after victory: This result will usher a new era in Jharkhand

Hemant Soren also thanked media for covering the whole election process in the last 40 days. (ANI) Hemant Soren also thanked media for covering the whole election process in the last 40 days. (ANI)

JMM leader Hemant Soren, who is all set to become the chief minister of Jharkhand, on Monday thanked all the voters in the state to give the grand alliance headed by his party a clear mandate in the state elections.

“Today, Jharkhand’s 40-day long election journey comes to an end. The counting is going on. A lot of things have become clear and some are yet to get clear. I thank the electorate to give us a clear mandate. Definitely, this day is a day of joy for all my party members but it is also a day when we can take a vow to meet the state’s expectations,” said a jubilant Soren. Jharkhand Election Results 2019 LIVE Updates

He also remembered his father Shibu Soren and said, “Today is the day when we can fulfil the aspirations of respected Shibu Soren. We fought elections under the mahagathbandhan (Cong-RJD-JMM alliance). I thank Lalu Yadav, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and other Congress leaders who supported me.”

Soren also thanked media for covering the whole election process in the last 40 days. “For around 40 days, all my friends in the media kept an eye on the state elections and took all the news to the whole country. Media went to remote areas in such cold weather and covered the whole process, I thank you all,” he said.

The JMM leader also extended his gratitude to the local party workers and said with the mandate, a new chapter begins for the state. “This will be the start of a new era and this mandate will prove to be a milestone. I assure all the people in the state that we will meet their expectations, irrespective of their community or religion.”

Meanwhile, Hemant Soren has won on both Barhait and Dumka constituencies. In Barhait, he defeated Simon Malto of BJP from a margin of 25,740 votes. The JMM leader defeated Lois Marandi of the BJP from Dumka with a margin of 13188 seats.

JMM-Congress alliance is all set to unseat the BJP in the Jharkhand Assembly elections, polling for which took place in five phases. Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das conceded defeat in the polls and said that it was his defeat, not of the BJP.

As the counting process is underway today, leads showed that Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Congress alliance was way above the majority mark of 41 in the 81-member assembly.

