Jharkhand assembly by-polls: JMM, Congress retain seats

Jharkhand Chief minister Hemant Soren.

The JMM-led ruling coalition of Jharkhand retained Dumka and Bermo assembly seats in by-elections defeating the BJP, officials said on Tuesday, though the result was yet to be uploaded on the Election Commission website.

JMM candidate Basant Soren, who is the younger brother of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, defeated his nearest BJP rival Lois Marandi by around 6,500 votes, in Dumka constituency, District Election Officer Rajeshwari B said.

In Bermo, Kumar Jayamangal alias Anup Singh of the Congress defeated Yogeshwar Mahto “Batul”, his nearest BJP rival, by more than 14,000 votes, Bokaro District Election Officer Rajesh Kumar Singh said.

The state’s Joint Chief Electoral Officer Hiralal Mandal also confirmed the results.

